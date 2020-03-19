The suspension of the 2020 MLS season has been extended to fall in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Major League Soccer released a statement on Thursday after previously suspending the season for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they confirmed that the MLS season would not resume for the next eight weeks. That means the MLS season will not resume until May at the earliest.

Unlike leagues across Europe which will be battling against time to save the current campaigns before the 2020-21 seasons are set to begin, the 2020 MLS season has only just started and they are scheduled to play until November, so there is plenty of time to squeeze in games.

Below is the statement in full from MLS as they confirmed they are planning to push MLS Cup back to December.

“In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 perople over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season.

“The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizatons.”

