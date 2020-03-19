Report: Donnarumma learning English ahead of Premier League move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Premier League?

Marca cites reports out of Italy that Donnarumma is learning English ahead of a transfer that would cost between $21 million and $27 million.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Donnarumma has already made 190 appearances for AC Milan despite his relatively tender age, also earning 16 caps for Italy.

He’s been linked to plenty of places since becoming Milan’s full-time starter at age 16, most recently Manchester United. The Marca reports mentions Man City, though it seems unlikely Ederson is angling to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid chased Donnarumma in 2017, getting him into hot water with the Milan supporters. Chelsea was after him before that.

United could be a fit if David De Gea leaves, but Dean Henderson is still property of the Old Trafford set, English, and starring in the league with Sheffield United.

Chelsea will be looking for a new keeper, but European sides Wolves, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs are set. City, too, but we’ll abide by the report that inspired this post there. Everton would be a great shout with Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti if the Toffees can make a charge into Europe.

Then there’s nearly every team outside of the Premier League. The kid is great.

Follow @NicholasMendola