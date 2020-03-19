More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Pogba to stay at Man United? ‘We’ll see what happens’

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is happy to stay at Man United for now, according to his agent Mino Raiola, but there could be movement this summer.

Pogba, 27, has seen his 2019-20 season ravaged by injury and that comes after he and his agent both made it clear he wanted a move away last summer.

That didn’t happen and Raiola told Spanish outlet Marca that even though there was plenty of interest in Pogba, the past is the past and he’s focused on returning to full fitness and helping Man United qualify for the Champions League. Then they will see what happens.

“Paul Pogba is going through a tough time at the moment and given how sensitive they are in England, let me be clear that he’s focused on having a strong end to the season with Manchester United,” Raiola said. “He wants to get back into the team, finish the season well and secure the club’s place in the Champions League next year.

“We can’t say what will happen [when Pogba’s contract expires in June 2021]. We can’t know that right now. What matters now is the club and the team. We will see what might happen further down the line. There was a lot of interest in him, but it [a transfer] wasn’t possible. Last year doesn’t matter now. We will see what happens.”

This storyline continues to rumble on and that is mostly because we just haven’t seen enough of Pogba this season and both Raiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have issued public statements having a pop at one another.

Pogba has made a few comeback attempts after foot and ankle injuries but they have been brief and he has played just seven times in the Premier League this season, with his last appearance coming against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

With Bruno Fernandes the new midfield star at Man United and the duo of Fred and Nemanja Matic giving the Red Devils much-needed defensive balance in central midfield, do Man United need Pogba?

That will be the big question this summer, of whenever the transfer window reopens, as Real Madrid, Juventus and many others will be circling for Pogba again and Man United will probably be more likely to sell him given Fernandes’ incredible start to life in the Premier League.

Real Madrid striker Jovic investigated for flouting isolation

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 19, 2020, 1:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BELGRADE, Serbia — Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected state, local media reported Thursday.

[ MORE: Premier League suspended

The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriends’s birthday party.

Serbian state of emergency law introduced as an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus calls for all those returning from states battling the virus to self-isolate for up to 28 days.

Without mentioning Luka Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted “millionaire” soccer players for flouting the measure.

“The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished,” Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday. “Either they will respect the law, or they’ll go to jail.”

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule

Stefanovic said the law calls for 1-to-12 years in jail for ignoring self-isolation or quarantine.

Jovic did not comment after reportedly self-isolating at his parents’ apartment following the public criticism.

Jovic, who joined Real Madrid last year from Eintract Frankfurt and also plays for his country’s national team, also reportedly broke his Spanish club’s coronavirus quarantine orders by leaving for Serbia.

VIDEO: Christian Pulisic’s failed trick goes viral

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2020, 12:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic is continuing his comeback from injury and he’s shared a video of his home workouts.

However, the USMNT and Chelsea star will be the first to admit that this particular skill wasn’t one of his best.

Pulisic, 21, shared a video of himself juggling a ball in his backyard in England and he then attempted a trick which went wrong and ended up with him flat on his backside.

Christian Pulisic posted the video on his own social media accounts and it is great to see him smiling, back in training and having a little fun in these uncertain times, especially as he’s missed so much time with injuries over the past few months.

With the Premier League season now suspended until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pulisic will be stepping up his recovery in the coming weeks and with the news that the 2019-20 season has been ‘extended indefinitely’ past the previous June 1 deadline, he will likely get plenty of minutes for Chelsea in the final months of the season.

Here is the video of Pulisic flicking the ball up but then landing on it and although Chelsea and USMNT fans will have had their hearts in their mouth for a second, his smile was reassuring as everything was just fine.

Coronavirus: MLS extends suspension of 2020 season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The suspension of the 2020 MLS season has been extended to fall in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Major League Soccer released a statement on Thursday after previously suspending the season for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, as they confirmed that the MLS season would not resume for the next eight weeks. That means the MLS season will not resume until May at the earliest.

Unlike leagues across Europe which will be battling against time to save the current campaigns before the 2020-21 seasons are set to begin, the 2020 MLS season has only just started and they are scheduled to play until November, so there is plenty of time to squeeze in games.

Below is the statement in full from MLS as they confirmed they are planning to push MLS Cup back to December.

“In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 perople over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season.

“The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizatons.”

Peter Whittingham dies after suffering head injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa winger Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury after an accidental fall.

The sad news of Whittingham’s passing was announced on Thursday and came after he was said to have fallen over at a pub in Barry, Wales on March 7, according to a police statement.

An England U21 international, Whittingham starred for Cardiff City during his 17-year career as he played 457 times for the Bluebirds.

After coming through Aston Villa’s academy Whittingham made 56 appearances for them in the Premier League before spending the majority of his career playing for Cardiff in the Championship. He also had loan spells at Burnley and Derby County as he finished his career at Blackburn Rovers during the 2018-19 campaign, after which he retired.

Cardiff released a statement mourning the passing of Peter Whittingham, a tricky winger with an eye for goal.

“It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

RIP, Peter Whittingham.