Paul Pogba is happy to stay at Man United for now, according to his agent Mino Raiola, but there could be movement this summer.

Pogba, 27, has seen his 2019-20 season ravaged by injury and that comes after he and his agent both made it clear he wanted a move away last summer.

That didn’t happen and Raiola told Spanish outlet Marca that even though there was plenty of interest in Pogba, the past is the past and he’s focused on returning to full fitness and helping Man United qualify for the Champions League. Then they will see what happens.

“Paul Pogba is going through a tough time at the moment and given how sensitive they are in England, let me be clear that he’s focused on having a strong end to the season with Manchester United,” Raiola said. “He wants to get back into the team, finish the season well and secure the club’s place in the Champions League next year.

“We can’t say what will happen [when Pogba’s contract expires in June 2021]. We can’t know that right now. What matters now is the club and the team. We will see what might happen further down the line. There was a lot of interest in him, but it [a transfer] wasn’t possible. Last year doesn’t matter now. We will see what happens.”

This storyline continues to rumble on and that is mostly because we just haven’t seen enough of Pogba this season and both Raiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have issued public statements having a pop at one another.

Pogba has made a few comeback attempts after foot and ankle injuries but they have been brief and he has played just seven times in the Premier League this season, with his last appearance coming against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

With Bruno Fernandes the new midfield star at Man United and the duo of Fred and Nemanja Matic giving the Red Devils much-needed defensive balance in central midfield, do Man United need Pogba?

That will be the big question this summer, of whenever the transfer window reopens, as Real Madrid, Juventus and many others will be circling for Pogba again and Man United will probably be more likely to sell him given Fernandes’ incredible start to life in the Premier League.

