Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa winger Peter Whittingham has died at the age of 35 after suffering a head injury after an accidental fall.

The sad news of Whittingham’s passing was announced on Thursday and came after he was said to have fallen over at a pub in Barry, Wales on March 7, according to a police statement.

An England U21 international, Whittingham starred for Cardiff City during his 17-year career as he played 457 times for the Bluebirds.

After coming through Aston Villa’s academy Whittingham made 56 appearances for them in the Premier League before spending the majority of his career playing for Cardiff in the Championship. He also had loan spells at Burnley and Derby County as he finished his career at Blackburn Rovers during the 2018-19 campaign, after which he retired.

Cardiff released a statement mourning the passing of Peter Whittingham, a tricky winger with an eye for goal.

“It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man – and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer – as a Bluebird – he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

RIP, Peter Whittingham.

What a player Peter Whittingham was. Gone far too soon. RIP. 🙏pic.twitter.com/XZSSN2uRyA — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 19, 2020

