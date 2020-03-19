Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The news of the extended suspension to the 2019-20 Premier League season until at least April 30 is the big talking point on Thursday as the league season in England has been ‘extended indefinitely’ past June 1.

Following a meeting of Premier League clubs who were assessing the best path forward due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was agreed that the main aim is to finish the current campaigns across English football.

Key figures have been responding to the statement released by the Premier League, Football Association, the English Football League and the women’s professional game in the UK.

Arsenal have said they are “fully supportive of this decision which was endorsed at Thursday morning’s Premier League shareholder meeting. Of course, we all want to be back playing football as soon as we possibly can, but only when it is safe to be doing so.”

Here’s what people are saying about the Premier League suspension and the new dates which could well change in the coming weeks:

BREAKING: The @FA, @premierleague and @EFL agree English football will not return until April 30 "at the earliest". Sky's sport correspondent, @marthakelner has the latest. Get the latest on how #coronavirus is affecting football: https://t.co/hzyn5Opy9X pic.twitter.com/brcLjWXR6W — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 19, 2020

We taped a pod discussing what cld happen when PL resumes. My offering; This ssn has to be completed, even if it takes until Dec. If so, 2020/21 cld be a ‘Clausura’ style ‘sprint’ ssn bet Jan & May. Then back on track for 21/22. Just an idea. More pressing matters now obvs.. https://t.co/J2BFAxZLGr — Arlo White (@arlowhite) March 19, 2020

I don’t see the necessity to finish the football season. This will lead to a lot of lower teams going out of existence. Scrap relegation for 1 year + filter money down to those that need it. End the season + where you are now is where you stay. If possible only play games in hand — Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) March 19, 2020

NEW: FA board agrees to “extend indefinitely” time limit to end of season. European football hopes to complete leagues by 30 June but that is still flexible. Nothing set in stone when season will end. #SSN #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) March 19, 2020

More coronavirus connections to soccer:

