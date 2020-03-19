COVID-19 season suspensions leave questions for transfer targets

Speaking in a conference call, Cannon said “the goal was to be transferred this summer” but that he’s focused on the more serious health issues caused by the coronavirus suspensions.
“Regardless of if it happens [this summer] or not, I don’t think it’ll hinder my career at all,” Cannon said. “It’s God’s timing, I have to trust in him and have faith, which I do. At the end of the day, I know my future is over there, whenever that may be. I just have to be patient and kill it at FC Dallas. Dallas is my priority and what I care for right now. That future is great and I’m looking for it, but right now I have to give 100 percent to Dallas.”
Cannon has 11 caps for the USMNT and 72 first-team appearances for FC Dallas. He turns 22 on June 11, the same age as DeAndre Yedlin when the Seattle Sounders man headed abroad.
For every up-and-coming player looking to get into a top league in Europe, there are a bevy of installed talents hoping to keep their spot.
“We have nine games left and if in those matches I need to prove that I can still cut it at this level, then so be it.”
Francis’ contract expires June 30, but he’s not just curious about his own deal. Bournemouth is in a relegation fight, and what happens with guys like him, Charlie Daniels, Andrew Surman, and star winger Ryan Fraser.
“Would you sign a short-term contract with the club you are currently at and commit your short-term future? Or do you think, ‘No, this club wants me for next season, I’ll hold off’? … If the season does go beyond June 30, we are going to need Ryan (Fraser) because he would play a massive part in our fight to stay up.”
Finishing European seasons by June 30 would still be likely if the league kicks back into action at the end of April. We’ll see what it means for hundreds of players if the calendar turns to July.
“I believe that Serie A can return on May 3. We will evaluate whether it’s played behind closed doors, or open to the public. This formula will then be added to international competitions, like the Champions League and Europa League.”
The conclusion to Serie A’s scudetto race will be interesting for once, as Lazio is a point back of Juventus with a dozen matches left each.
The sides were initially scheduled to meet on April 26.
CONCACAF has suspended play for a month, while UEFA postponed all fixtures next week ahead of a meeting to discuss plans for both club and international European competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.
With Liverpool so close to its first Premier League title, uneven giants battling for European places, and three clubs tied for 18th place on the table, well, we needed somewhere to turn.
We went with FIFA20 to see how the table will play out, who will claim the FA Cup, and which Premier League sides might thrive in the Champions League and Europa League.
Let’s follow the path, starting with two postponed matches.
Postponed matches: City pulls back within 22 points of Liverpool, as Mikel Arteta doesn’t come close to outfoxing his old boss Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Mbwana Samatta strikes late to steal a point for Villa and pull them within a point of West Ham, Watford, and Bournemouth.
Man City 4-1 Arsenal Villa 1-1 Sheffield United
Matchday 30: A historic kind of day, as Man City is the only host to win a match. Spurs’ Jose Mourinho gets a draw versus Man Utd, while Liverpool crushes Everton behind a Sadio Mane hat trick.
Norwich City 0-0 Saints West Ham 0-1 Wolves Bournemouth 2-2 Palace Brighton 1-2 Arsenal Everton 1-3 Liverpool Spurs 1-1 Man Utd Villa 0-2 Chelsea Watford 1-2 Leicester City Newcastle 1-1 Sheffield United Man City 2-0 Burnley
Matchday 31: Arsenal moves four points clear of Spurs, who fall to an inspired West Ham. The Irons pull out of the drop zone… for good.
Newcastle 2-0 Villa Burnley 0-0 Watford Wolves 2-1 Bournemouth Liverpool 2-0 Palace Leicester City 3-0 Brighton Norwich City 1-1 Everton Spurs 0-2 West Ham Southampton 1-3 Arsenal Man Utd 3-0 Sheff Utd Chelsea 2-4 Man City
Matchday 32: Liverpool wins the league in stunning style. A draw is all the Reds need to take the trophy. Raheem Sterling gives City a 1-0 lead in the first half, only to see a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick supply the league-winning point.
Nigel Pearson‘s Hornets move out of the drop zone with 31 points.
West Ham 1-2 Chelsea Arsenal 4-1 Norwich Everton 1-0 Leicester City Palace 2-0 Burnley Brighton 1-5 Man Utd Bournemouth 0-3 Newcastle Watford 2-1 Saints Man City 1-1 Liverpool Sheffield United 1-2 Spurs Villa 0-4 Wolves
Matchday 33: Norwich City gets within a win of Brighton by beating them at home behind an Emi Buendia penalty. Arsenal draws Wolves to pull within three points of the top five.
Burnley 2-1 Sheff Utd Leicester City 2-2 Palace Saints 1-5 Man City Spurs 0-3 Everton Wolves 1-1 Arsenal Liverpool 4-0 Villa Norwich 2-1 Brighton Newcastle 2-2 West Ham Man Utd 0-0 Bournemouth Chelsea 4-0 Watford
Matchday 34: It’s getting congested in the top four, with third-place Leicester winless in four following a loss at Arsenal. Palace draws Chelsea, allowing victorious Wolves and Manchester United to pull within two points of fourth.
Norwich City wins again, passing Aston Villa and joining 18th-place Brighton on 29 points.
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves Watford 1-2 Norwich City West Ham 4-1 Burnley Bournemouth 2-0 Spurs Everton 2-2 Saints Man City 3-1 Newcastle Palace 0-0 Chelsea Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City Brighton 0-2 Liverpool Villa 0-2 Man Utd
Matchday 35: Sheffield United snaps a four-match losing streak with a draw against Chelsea, but the top seven hopes are dead.
Burnley takes a point at Anfield as City moves back within 20 of the Reds.
Brighton 1-4 Man City Norwich City 1-2 West Ham Villa 1-1 Palace Watford 2-3 Newcastle Wolves 2-1 Everton Spurs 0-2 Arsenal Sheffield United 1-1 Chelsea Bournemouth 1-2 Leicester City Man Utd 2-1 Southampton Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Matchday 36: Villa surprises Everton to move within a result of safety in a five-horse race to avoid the drop. Chelsea, Manchester United, and Wolves all win to hit the 62-point mark, two back of third-place Leicester City.
Leicester City 0-0 Sheffield United Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Everton 1-2 Villa Man City 3-0 Bournemouth Newcastle 0-4 Spurs Burnley 0-2 Wolves Chelsea 3-0 Norwich City West Ham 2-0 Watford Palace 0-2 Man Utd Saints 1-1 Brighton
Matchday 37: All of the top five combatants stumble except Wolves, who jump into third with a win over Crystal Palace at the Molineux.
Spurs 2-0 Leicester City Wolves 2-0 Palace Brighton 0-4 Newcastle Bournemouth 0-3 Southampton Villa 0-3 Arsenal Sheffield United 0-3 Everton Norwich City 0-2 Burnley Man Utd 1-1 West Ham Watford 1-3 Man City Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
Matchday 38: Talk about a dramatic final day, all things considered!
Manchester United gets a leaping Bruno Fernandes penalty to send Leicester City tumbling into sixth despite most of the season in the top three! The Red Devils climb into third because of what happens at Stamford Bridge.
Hosts Chelsea need a win over Wolves to take back fourth, as the visitors enter the day three points ahead with a one-goal advantage in differential. Christian Pulisic sets up a Willian winner to give Chelsea fourth by virtue of total wins (19).
Liverpool takes the league with a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle at St. James’ Park, completing the season with a 20-point advantage on Man City. Arsenal completes the European picture, havng been settled in seventh for some time.
The relegation scene is pretty nuts, with five teams finishing the day within three points of the bottom. All five lose, with Bournemouth and Watford staying up despite season-ending losing streaks. Nigel Pearson’s Hornets finish the season with 31 points, the same total they had after Matchday 32.
Arsenal 3-0 Watford Burnley 2-1 Brighton Chelsea 1-0 Wolves Palace 2-1 Spurs Everton 3-0 Bournemouth Leicester City 0-1 Man Utd Man City 1-0 Norwich City Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool Saints 3-1 Sheffield United West Ham 3-1 Villa
Europa League: Manchester United gave Roma permission to use loanee Chris Smalling, and the defender powers a 13th-minute header home that stands until Anthony Martial delivers a goal three minutes from time. David De Gea is the star in penalty kicks, as United wins 4-3.
UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola leads Man City into its final UCL game for two seasons, and it’s against his old pals Barcelona. Quique Setien’s side flusters City’s attack, and Lionel Messi wins it at the hour mark for the Blaugranas.
Valladolid said it would not test its players at the moment, since none of them have shown symptoms. Team spokesman David Espinar said the tests should be prioritized for other people in the country, which is struggling to battle the pandemic.
Spain has more than 17,000 people infected with the virus. Nearly 770 people have died and more than 930 were in intensive care.
First-division club Alavés on Wednesday said it had 15 people infected – three players, seven members of its coaching staff and five other employees.
Valencia and Espanyol also were hit by the virus. Valencia said 35% of its squad and coaching staff were infected, while Espanyol said six members of its team and staff had the virus.
Grading Premier League clubs on their season, so far
The 2019-20 Premier League season has been postponed until April 30 at the earliest but all parties involved have agreed that the current campaign should be ‘extended indefinitely’ and the ambition is to finish the season, whenever that may be.
After a conference call meeting between Premier League clubs on Thursday about the best course of action to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, a statement was released in conjunction with the English FA, the English Football League and the women’s professional game in the UK.
Previously the Premier League season was due to resume on April 3 but due to the coronavirus pandemic escalating in the UK in recent days, the decision has been taken that no games will be played until the end of April and that the season will be extended as long as possible, with the FA changing its rules to accommodate an end date past June 1.
With all that in mind, now seems like a good time to look at the 29 games most Premier League teams have played so far and give them a grade on how things have gone.
Arsenal: C
Poor start which cost Unai Emery his job but a real upturn since Mikel Arteta arrived. They could sneak into the top four but being knocked out of the Europa League was a huge blow. There’s a newfound grit about this Arsenal side and plenty of young players are stepping up. Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi have even become integral parts of their team as they aim to become regulars to finish in the top four of the Premier League.
Aston Villa: D-
Given the money they’ve spent and the players they have, Dean Smith‘s side have underperformed. They should not be in the relegation zone but they’ve defended poorly and have been too cavalier. Jack Grealish will surely have to move on to another Premier League club if they go down.
Bournemouth: D Eddie Howe‘s side have been a bit unlucky with defensive injuries but nobody saw their decreased attacking output coming. That’s what could end up sending them down. If Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Josh King can regain their form, the Cherries have hope.
Brighton: C-
A lovely team to watch but style over substance isn’t putting them where they want to be in the table. Graham Potter‘s side struggle to score goals despite dominating possession. Need a clinical edge, and fast, if they’re going to turn things around.
Burnley: B+
Great second half of the season after a slow start as Sean Dyche was correctly named PL manager of the month for February as the Clarets are now genuine contenders for a top 10 finish. Maybe even Europa League qualification?
Chelsea: B
Just about overachieving for their squad and this being Frank Lampard‘s first season as a top-flight manager. They started so well and after a lengthy wobble have found a new formula for success with Giroud, Pedro, Barkley and Willian all in good form. Top four finish would be a superb season.
Crystal Palace: B+ Roy Hodgson is doing it once again. Palace will not win any awards for their style of play but they grind out results and have Jordan Ayew and WilfriedZaha delivering. Solid midtable Premier League team.
Everton: C
What a rollercoaster of a season. In the relegation scrap under Marco Silva, he was fired and then Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti have dragged them up the table. Better defensively plus Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are not a great partnership in attack. Steady midtable finish beckons.
Leicester City: A-
What a season so far as they sit in third place and look certain to qualify for the Champions League. Brendan Rodgers‘ young side looked like title contenders up until December and then things fell apart a little. Jamie Vardy has found his scoring boots again and a top four finish would be brilliant.
Liverpool: A+
What more can we say that has already been said? Their hopes of an unbeaten season are over but with a 25-point lead atop the table, Jurgen Klopp‘s side will win the league as long as the PL season continues. Despite some sloppy recent displays and being knocked out of the Champions League, Liverpool have had a historic season with 27 wins from 29 games so far.
Man City: B
‘Just okay’ would be the summation. Pep Guardiola‘s side won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup and UCL latter stages but their failure to defend their PL title, at all, will hurt. Defensive injuries and lack of form have been crucial to being so far behind Liverpool. European glory is the aim, especially as they appeal their two-season ban from UEFA competitions.
Man United: B
Fair to call this an up and down season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Man United have beaten most of the top four and drew against Liverpool as their counter-attacking style has worked well. Losing to smaller teams has curtailed their progress but they are still in the FA Cup and Europa League and reached the League Cup semifinals. Three points off the top four with nine games to go is right on track. Bruno Fernandes has made a big difference, while Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have totally transformed their defense with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial consistent (when fit) up top.
Newcastle United: B+
Like Crystal Palace, Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle won’t get many style points but there have been plenty of ‘Brucie Bonus’ wins this season. Newcastle sit deep and use the pace of Almiron and Saint-Maximin on the break to cause havoc and they are so dangerous from set pieces. Comfortable in midtable, Bruce has done everything that was asked if him and more as injuries have also hit Newcastle hard.
Norwich City: C+
Operating under extreme limitations after committing to low spending, Norwich are fun to watch and have a go at teams. Daniel Farke has always said they were favorites for relegation and they sit bottom of the table, even though they are now within touching distance of safety. The likes of Pukki, Cantwell, Aarons, Godfrey and Buendia will likely move on this summer.
Sheffield United: A+
The Blades have shown newly-promoted teams can be successful and are in the Champions League hunt heading into the final stretch. Chris Wilder, a lifelong Blades fan, has fostered an incredible team spirit and their playing style is clear and that has caused so many problems for the rest of the Premier League. A clear philosophy, continuity and clever signings can go a long way.
Southampton: C
A woeful start to the season gave way to a tremendous festive period and Ralph Hasenhuttl is getting pretty much all he can from this squad of players. After a few seasons of failed transfers, Danny Ings is at least working out as the hometown hero has been on fire. Saints will just about stay up and after their 9-0 thumping at home to Leicester, that is admirable.
Tottenham Hotspur: D- Mauricio Pochettino‘s departure was inevitable after a poor start and even though Jose Mourinho had an initial bump, Spurs have reverted to type and are struggling to qualify for the Champions League. Daniel Levy has to sanction a huge squad overhaul. Is Mourinho the man to overseen that? Tottenham have no real playing identity and their entire defensive unit needs replacing. A woeful season, especially given all of their recent success, and injuries to Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and others stars has rubbed further salt into the wounds.
Watford: D Nigel Pearson could save the Hornets from Premier League relegation and it would truly be a great escape. That said, how did this group of players perform so badly in the opening months of the season? From Javi Gracia to Quique Sanchez Flores to Pearson, Watford looked doomed for large spells but Pearson has them tough to beat and they have the potential to beat anyone, as Liverpool found out.
West Ham United: D-
Embroiled in a relegation battle before, during and after Manuel Pellegrini was fired, David Moyes is now the man who has to rescue West Ham. They’ve played better in recent weeks but are still in deep trouble and relegation would be a disaster for their owners after the move to the London Stadium. A team full of top talent which has woefully underperformed.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: B+
Another fine season for Wolves as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side have a clear playing style and this squad have perfected it. Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez have taken their games to a new level and a Champions League push beckons. Somehow Wolves’ small squad have managed to cope with the rigors of the Europa League and Premier League. They have got better after a slow start and are superb at fighting back in games.