Getty Images

15 members of Spanish club Alaves have coronavirus

Associated PressMar 20, 2020, 11:04 AM EDT
MADRID — Spanish soccer team Alaves said Wednesday that 15 people in its club have become infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of the coaching staff and five other employees.

The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.

Rival teams Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.

Valencia said Monday that 35% of its squad and coaching staff are infected, while Espanyol said on Tuesday that six members of its squad and staff have it.

The only player of the growing group of infected players in the league to reveal his infection is Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay.

All three clubs said their infected members are in good health.

Last week, Real Madrid ordered its players into home confinement after Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive. Real Madrid’s soccer and basketball teams share the same training facility.

Leganes sports director Martin Ortega has also been diagnosed with the virus.

Spain has suspended all sports events for at least two weeks and is under a government-imposed lockdown to battle the pandemic.

Southgate’s passionate plea to England: ‘We must work together’

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 20, 2020, 12:08 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate has once again struck the perfect chord in his attempt to rally the people of England and fans of his Three Lions during these uncertain times of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Southgate wrote an open letter, released by the English FA, calling on everyone to work together to conquer “what is clearly the most extreme test we’ve faced collectively in decades.” He also spoke of his excitement and pride to once again again represent England at the rescheduled European Championship — excerpts from Southgate’s letter which can be read in full here:

“For everyone in our country, the primary focus of the present — and the coming months — is undoubtedly to look after our families, support our communities and work together to come through what is clearly the most extreme test we’ve faced collectively in decades.

“In the way you’ve all come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing physical and emotional issues to so many. So, please continue to follow the guidelines for hygiene and also the sensible precautions put in place to control the spread of the virus in order to protect those most vulnerable to its impact. That responsibility lies with us all.

“We are also conscious of the economic uncertainty affecting so many businesses and, consequently, virtually every family. Coupled with the unique challenges of self-isolation, the loss of routine to normal working and social life, we face real challenges to our mental wellbeing. Our children may feel anxious with uncertainty. It’s not normal for any of us and it’s going to challenge us all.

“We were due to play next week and to represent you all this summer but now is clearly not the moment for us to take centre stage. The heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centers to look after our friends and families. They won’t receive the individual acclaim but we all know their importance is beyond anything we do on the pitch.”

“When we play again as an England team, it will be at a time when not only our country but the rest of the world as well is on the road to recovery. Hopefully we will be closer to each other than ever and ready for the beautiful distraction that football can bring.

“To play in a European Championship next summer will still be possible for all of our squad and so we shouldn’t spend another moment thinking about the postponement of the competition. I feel sure when that moment comes I will never have been prouder to be the leader.”

Germany leads the way on salary cuts as virus hits

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 20, 2020, 10:01 AM EDT
DUSSELDORF, Germany — European soccer’s biggest leagues continue to be suspended and players are coming under pressure to take pay cuts.

Sometimes it’s voluntary, like at German title challenger Borussia Monchengladbach, where players approached the club with an offer to take reduced salaries.

Sometimes players aren’t given a choice. In Scotland, Hearts has asked all its players and other fulltime employees to accept a 50 percent pay cut, or contract termination.

The cuts come as clubs across Europe grapple with a sudden shortage of funds. Wage bills for the season were budgeted on the expectation of income from TV broadcast fees, sponsorships and ticket sales, which are all being scaled back.

Germany is leading the way on voluntary cuts.

Gladbach is a surprise title contender and on track for a lucrative Champions League spot next season. If the season isn’t played to the end, it’s not clear how European places will be doled out.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says the players approached the club with an offer of voluntary pay cuts, and the coaching staff, directors and executives have joined in.

“I am very proud of the boys. A clear signal: We are standing together for Borussia in good and bad times,” Eberl said Thursday. He didn’t specify how much of a salary cut they’d agreed to.

Gladbach CEO Stephan Schippers said the club and Bundesliga are in their toughest financial situation in more than 20 years because of lost revenue from ticket sales, TV and sponsorship.

Gladbach played a game last week in an empty stadium. The club estimated it lost about 2 million euros ($2.16 million) in revenue by playing without fans.

The German league has said clubs could collapse if the season doesn’t resume. It’s arguing for games in empty stadiums so broadcast and sponsor deals resume to mitigate the financial impact.

At second-tier Karlsruhe, players have agreed on reduced salaries for March, April and May.

“For us as a team there’s no question that we are moving even closer together in the club and want to do our part,” captain David Pisot said. Thomas Hitzlsperger, CEO of Stuttgart, told local newspapers that salary cuts would be on the agenda there too.

Other clubs are enforcing pay cuts.

Scottish club Hearts said all fulltime employees will be asked to take a 50 percent pay cut from April. The only exception will be smaller cuts for those with annual salaries below 18,135 pounds ($21,100).

“I want to assure everyone that these decisions have not been taken lightly. If I was not absolutely convinced that this is necessary for the future sustainability of our business, I would not be asking our employees to face these cuts,” chairman and CEO Ann Budge said Wednesday.

In Switzerland, clubs have asked players to sign up for wage reductions as part of a federal government-backed unemployment insurance program. On Friday, Sion announced it fired nine players – including former Arsenal teammates Johan Djourou and Alex Song – for refusing to agree.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, is trying to help. It’s postponed the European Championship to 2021 to allow national leagues to finish their seasons and keep clubs afloat.

UEFA has extended a March 31 deadline by one month for clubs to show they have no outstanding debts for taxes and transfer fees.

The “Financial Fair Play” system monitors at least three years of accounts for hundreds of clubs that qualify to play in the Champions League and Europa League. Clubs that fail to break even on commercial income and spending on transfers and wages risk sanctions that include being expelled from competitions in the most severe cases.

UEFA said the established rules allow for unforeseen circumstances, which “is taken into account as part of the clubs’ assessment on a case by case basis.”

Report: Donnarumma learning English ahead of Premier League move

Gianluigi Donnarumma
Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 19, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT
Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Premier League?

Marca cites reports out of Italy that Donnarumma is learning English ahead of a transfer that would cost between $21 million and $27 million.

Donnarumma has already made 190 appearances for AC Milan despite his relatively tender age, also earning 16 caps for Italy.

He’s been linked to plenty of places since becoming Milan’s full-time starter at age 16, most recently Manchester United. The Marca reports mentions Man City, though it seems unlikely Ederson is angling to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid chased Donnarumma in 2017, getting him into hot water with the Milan supporters. Chelsea was after him before that.

United could be a fit if David De Gea leaves, but Dean Henderson is still property of the Old Trafford set, English, and starring in the league with Sheffield United.

Chelsea will be looking for a new keeper, but European sides Wolves, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Spurs are set. City, too, but we’ll abide by the report that inspired this post there. Everton would be a great shout with Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti if the Toffees can make a charge into Europe.

Then there’s nearly every team outside of the Premier League. The kid is great.

Borussia Monchengladbach players forego wages to help club staff

Borussia Monchengladbach
Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 19, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT
Borussia Monchengladbach’s players are foregoing their wages during the coronavirus suspension in order to help the club’s staff.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says the players have inspired the clubs’ coaches, directors, and CEOs to join the effort.

“The players know what’s going on,” Eberl said in a Q&A on Gladbach’s site. “It’s their job, they have already informed themselves and thought about what they could do. The team has offered to forgo salary if it can help the club and its employees.

I am very proud of the boys. It’s a clear signal that we stand together for Borussia, in good times and in bad. They want to give something back to the club and therefore also to all the fans who support us. The coaching staff have followed suit, as have our directors and CEOs.

Eberl played for Gladbach from 1999-2005 as part of a 14-year playing career also spent with Greuther Furth, VfL Bochum, and Bayern Munich.

Cheers to Die Fohlen, who are showing their strong season has more than a little off-field character behind it.

