Report: UEFA extends FFP deadline

Clubs in Europe will have an extra 30 days to prove that they are solvent to UEFA, a report stated in the Athletic UK.
UEFA is reportedly extending the Financial Fair Play deadline from March 31 through April 30 to allow clubs to get their finances in order. The onset of the new Coronavirus across the world has caused a severe shock to the global sporting landscape, and many clubs that counted on monthly income from paying spectators are suddenly not receiving that revenue.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Though it doesn’t state whether April 30 is the final day to file with UEFA, it’s certainly possible that UEFA can continue to delay their deadlines as the virus continues to keep players off the field.
In England, clubs in the English Football League have started asking the FA and for financial packages to ensure they remain solvent. The financial situation in the lower leagues was already precarious before this situation, and it’s only gotten worse.
One day after announcing that matches would be suspended for a further eight weeks due to the spread of the new Coronavirus, MLS stated on Friday that training across the league would be banned for at least the next seven days.
In a statement, MLS said its “training moratorium” would be extended through the end of March 27, with all players and staff encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in their team’s markets. “At this time, team training facilities may only be accessed for physical therapy purposes at the direction of club medical staff to ensure adherence to safety protocols,” the statement added.
[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Though it seems like months ago, it was only on March 12 when MLS announced a 30-day suspension of the season, just two weeks into the 2020 campaign. Training was stopped across the U.S. and Canada at that point, and was since extended to today, and now to March 27. In both cases, the match suspension and training ban, MLS has stated it is in contact and taking cues from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. On March 16, the CDC adjusted its guidelines, advising against groups of 50 people or more in one area for at least the next eight weeks.
If somehow, MLS is able to return to action in eight weeks, that would bring us to the week of May 11. By then, most teams would have already played around 11 games and be well into the heart of the season. Instead, teams will need to conduct a second preseason to get back into full fitness, and then somehow play more matches in a condensed season to finish the entire campaign. If MLS teams in theory could return to training by the end of March, they could seemingly be in good enough shape to go again by May 11.
But the way this virus has continued to spread across the country, it seems optimistic at best.
Charlie Austin said he wants to warn young people about the dangers of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus rapidly spreading across the world.
In an interview with the Telegraph Charlie Austin, currently of Championship side West Bromwich Albion and formerly of Southampton and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League, said he’s experienced symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19. In a separate tweet, he clarified that he hasn’t been tested for the disease, but once he started feeling symptoms and spoke with West Bromwich Albion’s doctor Kevin Conrad, he immediately self-isolated in his home. His family were advised to do the same for the standard 14-day period.
[ MORE: Update: Which soccer leagues are still playing? ]
The 30-year-old striker stated he thought that he may have been infected while attending the Cheltenham Festival, an annual horse racing event that draws crowds of 250,000 and more. Austin said that he is going public with his diagnosis as a warning that despite rumors and reports that young people can easily battle the virus, his situation was proof that it’s a very serious health concern.
“Before I started feeling the symptoms on Saturday I was on the phone to my wife Bianca’s mother and I said to her that I hoped if anyone in our family got it that it would be me,” Austin said. “I felt like I was fit and healthy and I could handle it. A week later and I would say to anyone, even those in their 20s and 30s – ‘Don’t take it lightly – it’s serious’. I get that people who haven’t got it are going about their lives. Last week, I was living my life. Not that I didn’t take coronavirus seriously. But this is extremely serious and we should take it that way.”
Austin detailed how his temperature spiked over 103 degrees Fahrenheit, he developed a cough, and later had common symptoms associated with a fever. Austin’s point is to show that despite being in shape and a professional athlete, even he could suffer from the disease.
In his first season at West Bromwich after four years with Southampton, Austin has scored eight league goals in 26 matches. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only soccer player in England’s top two leagues who has publicly revealed that he’s tested positive for the virus, along with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.
It’s the question on everyone’s mind as they search for recreation and leisure: When will soccer leagues return and resume playing following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?
[ MORE: Update: Which soccer leagues are still playing? ]
It’s a question with absolutely no firm answers, but more than a few speculative ones. There are only a few figures whose opinions on the matter carry any weight, and La Liga president Javier Tebas is one of them. Once again, even someone in Tebas’ position can only speculate at this point, but he says that Europe’s top leagues are targeting a return in mid-May — quotes from Sky Sports:
“In mid-May we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves.
“It could be before, but that is the date we’ve got in mind about being able to resume.”
…
“UEFA’s decision to postpone the Euros has been quite useful to try and bring the leagues to an end, but we were making plans on the football calendar even before the postponement of the Euros.
“It was a scenario that we knew could have materialized and we are working on different starting dates. Here we have to work the other way around, thinking about what could be the latest finish date to see the other dates that can come up.
“The fundamental scenario is that half or late May is the maximum date for restarting the league so they are able to complete the season on June 30. The other scenarios can go further down [the calendar].
“The scenario can also depend on whether there will be some playoff rounds that could be set up or some Champions League games to be played on the weekend.
“When we will start to play again there will be all the medical guarantees, but that will not depend on us, it will depend on each country’s government. If they can guarantee that it is safe to play, we will play. If not, we won’t.”
Earlier this week, we compiled a list of soccer leagues which still intended to play their scheduled games this week and weekend despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
[ MORE: Lukaku “didn’t have the energy” for another year at Man United ]
Since then, a number of additional leagues have reversed course and joined the vast majority of the rest of the world in suspended play for the foreseeable future. Below is the original list, with updated information where relevant.
-
Argentina — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least the end of March
- Australia — games will be played without fans in attendance (league competitions)
- Belarus — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
-
Guatemala — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Honduras — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Nigeria — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Russia — crowds have been limited to no more than 5,000 fans (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least April 10
- Singapore — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
-
Sweden — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least late May
-
Turkey — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended indefinitely
-
Ukraine — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended
If you’re aware of other leagues planning to play this week or weekend, let us (and others) know in the comments section below.