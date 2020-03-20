Earlier this week, we compiled a list of soccer leagues which still intended to play their scheduled games this week and weekend despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Since then, a number of additional leagues have reversed course and joined the vast majority of the rest of the world in suspended play for the foreseeable future. Below is the original list, with updated information where relevant.
-
Argentina — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least the end of March
- Australia — games will be played without fans in attendance (league competitions)
- Belarus — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
-
Guatemala — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Honduras — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Nigeria — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown Games have been suspended
-
Russia — crowds have been limited to no more than 5,000 fans (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least April 10
- Singapore — restrictions on fans in attendance unknown
-
Sweden — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended until at least late May
-
Turkey — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended indefinitely
-
Ukraine — games will be played without fans in attendance (league and cup competitions) Games have been suspended
If you’re aware of other leagues planning to play this week or weekend, let us (and others) know in the comments section below.
It’s the question on everyone’s mind as they search for recreation and leisure: When will soccer leagues return and resume playing following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic?
It’s a question with absolutely no firm answers, but more than a few speculative ones. There are only a few figures whose opinions on the matter carry any weight, and La Liga president Javier Tebas is one of them. Once again, even someone in Tebas’ position can only speculate at this point, but he says that Europe’s top leagues are targeting a return in mid-May — quotes from Sky Sports:
“In mid-May we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves.
“It could be before, but that is the date we’ve got in mind about being able to resume.”
…
“UEFA’s decision to postpone the Euros has been quite useful to try and bring the leagues to an end, but we were making plans on the football calendar even before the postponement of the Euros.
“It was a scenario that we knew could have materialized and we are working on different starting dates. Here we have to work the other way around, thinking about what could be the latest finish date to see the other dates that can come up.
“The fundamental scenario is that half or late May is the maximum date for restarting the league so they are able to complete the season on June 30. The other scenarios can go further down [the calendar].
“The scenario can also depend on whether there will be some playoff rounds that could be set up or some Champions League games to be played on the weekend.
“When we will start to play again there will be all the medical guarantees, but that will not depend on us, it will depend on each country’s government. If they can guarantee that it is safe to play, we will play. If not, we won’t.”
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he “didn’t have the energy” for another year or the constant criticism and drama which he endured during his final season at Manchester United, prompting him to leave for Inter Milan last summer.
Speaking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright in a video interview on Wright’s YouTube channel (video above), Lukaku opened up about his second-season struggles at Old Trafford and explained his thought process which ultimately led him to leave Man United for $90 million — excerpts from Sky Sports:
“One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me. You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me, it was done.
“It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.
“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn’t have the energy. All credit to him because he’s been a man and he helped me make the move away.”
…
“It’s a club that gave me a platform that I’ve never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man United or any other club I played for in England, I think, is a bit childish. I think I went past that stage of talking back to people.”
As for where he landed, Lukaku revealed that Inter and Juventus were both interested in acquiring his services, but it was the chance to play for Antonio Conte which sold him on the club from Milan.
“It was close. It was really close but my mind was always set on Inter… and the manager. When I was a kid, Inter was my team in Italy. I looked up to Adriano and Ronaldo.
“Obviously when Inter came, the club, the manager Conte that wanted me at Chelsea and when he was at Juve as well, I was like now it’s time to go over there and see what it’s like, but just keep my head down and work.”
Gareth Southgate has once again struck the perfect chord in his attempt to rally the people of England and fans of his Three Lions during these uncertain times of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Southgate wrote an open letter, released by the English FA, calling on everyone to work together to conquer “what is clearly the most extreme test we’ve faced collectively in decades.” He also spoke of his excitement and pride to once again again represent England at the rescheduled European Championship — excerpts from Southgate’s letter which can be read in full here:
“For everyone in our country, the primary focus of the present — and the coming months — is undoubtedly to look after our families, support our communities and work together to come through what is clearly the most extreme test we’ve faced collectively in decades.
“In the way you’ve all come together to support our team, we must now work together to combat a virus that is causing physical and emotional issues to so many. So, please continue to follow the guidelines for hygiene and also the sensible precautions put in place to control the spread of the virus in order to protect those most vulnerable to its impact. That responsibility lies with us all.
“We are also conscious of the economic uncertainty affecting so many businesses and, consequently, virtually every family. Coupled with the unique challenges of self-isolation, the loss of routine to normal working and social life, we face real challenges to our mental wellbeing. Our children may feel anxious with uncertainty. It’s not normal for any of us and it’s going to challenge us all.
“We were due to play next week and to represent you all this summer but now is clearly not the moment for us to take centre stage. The heroes will be the men and women who continue working tirelessly in our hospitals and medical centers to look after our friends and families. They won’t receive the individual acclaim but we all know their importance is beyond anything we do on the pitch.”
…
“When we play again as an England team, it will be at a time when not only our country but the rest of the world as well is on the road to recovery. Hopefully we will be closer to each other than ever and ready for the beautiful distraction that football can bring.
“To play in a European Championship next summer will still be possible for all of our squad and so we shouldn’t spend another moment thinking about the postponement of the competition. I feel sure when that moment comes I will never have been prouder to be the leader.”
MADRID — Spanish soccer team Alaves said Wednesday that 15 people in its club have become infected with the coronavirus: three players, seven members of the coaching staff and five other employees.
The club had already reported that two members of its staff were infected.
Rival teams Valencia and Espanyol said earlier this week that their clubs have also been hit by the virus.
Valencia said Monday that 35% of its squad and coaching staff are infected, while Espanyol said on Tuesday that six members of its squad and staff have it.
The only player of the growing group of infected players in the league to reveal his infection is Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay.
All three clubs said their infected members are in good health.
Last week, Real Madrid ordered its players into home confinement after Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins tested positive. Real Madrid’s soccer and basketball teams share the same training facility.
Leganes sports director Martin Ortega has also been diagnosed with the virus.
Spain has suspended all sports events for at least two weeks and is under a government-imposed lockdown to battle the pandemic.