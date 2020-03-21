More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Carroll, teammates paid for Newcastle kit man’s new hip

By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
George Ramshaw has been Newcastle United’s kit man for 25 years and has seen the club yo-yo between the Premier League and EFL Championship on more than one occasion; he’s something of an institution at the Tyneside club.

So, when Ramshaw, who is in his 70s, needed an operation and a new hip, it was Andy Carroll, who joined the Newcastle academy when he was a boy, who started a group-funding campaign inside the Magpies locker room to get Ramshaw the help he needed — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’m eternally grateful to the players. I was in a lot of pain with my hip and it would have been months before I could get an operation through the [National Health Service] given how busy they are.

“The players said, ‘Can we do something?’ to our club doctor, Paul Catterson. Within a fortnight, I was in and had it done. All the lads came together and put in. Me and my wife are both very grateful.

“I’m feeling great now. I was off for about four months but I’m back full-time now — or, at least when the training ground reopens.”

Manager Steve Bruce, another figure who was a boyhood fan of the club, revealed that Carroll set the plan in motion to come up with $17,500 for Ramshaw’s operation.

“It was a lovely touch. Footballers get much maligned these days but they sent him off to get it done privately. I think it might have been Andy Carroll’s initial idea. Andy, of course, has known George for a long time.

“He’d only just come back to work in the past couple of weeks and he’s all fixed and healed. It seems to have been a big success. We were all thrilled to see him back because George is a lovely, lovely man. He’s as good as gold now. Before we closed down he was jumping around the place. I thought he’d be playing soon.”

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus

coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday, four days after he was hospitalized due to coronavirus.

Sanz was 76 years old. His death was announced by his son on Twitter.

“My father has just died. He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion.”

Sanz served as Real Madrid president from 1995 to 2000, a period which saw Los Blancos win the Champions League twice.

AC Milan’s Paolo, Daniel Maldini test positive for coronavirus

Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Legendary AC Milan defender (and current technical director) Paolo Maldini has tested positive for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the virus this week, the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Maldini, who made more than 600 appearances for Milan — the only club for which he played during his astonishing 25-year career — along with 126 for Italy, became aware earlier this week of contact he made with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Milan revealed that Maldini’s swab test was administered on Friday and came back positive.

Maldini’s 18-year-old son Daniel also tested positive for the virus. Daniel is currently a forward in Milan’s youth academy. He has previously trained with the first team, though the club did not reveal if he had done so recently.

Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.

Paolo and Daniel join a growing list of well-known soccer figures in Italy to have tested positive for the virus over the last week. Juventus stars Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini, among others, were revealed to have contracted the virus in the days since Serie A went on hiatus.

Liga MX president says he has coronavirus

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican soccer learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.

Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places due to coronavirus.

Juventus confirm Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Juventus have confirmed that star playmaker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A side now have three players who have COVID-19 with Dybala joining Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi in testing positive.

Juve released the following statement on Saturday as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain have flown home to Madeira and Argentina respectively to self-isolate.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

In recent days Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most deaths during the coronavirus pandemic as several Serie A stars have tested positive as players from Juventus and Sampdoria have been impacted.

Dybala sent out the following message on social media on Saturday confirming he has coronavirus as he wanted to reassure people that he was doing fine, as was his girlfriend Oriana who has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive. Fortunately we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages and greetings to all,” Dybala said.