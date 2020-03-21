With every European league currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been plenty of projections on how the final tables will look in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The guys over at Euro Club Index have run 100,000 simulations and good news Liverpool fans, your team are 100 percent guaranteed to win the Premier League title. Like we all didn’t know that already…
We’ve run our own projections here at ProSoccerTalk as Nick Mendola simulated the final weeks of the season via EA Sports’ FIFA 20.
Below you will find the European tables projected for European soccer’s top five leagues as Chelsea just hang on to fourth place ahead of Man United, Sheffield United slump to 10th and an almighty battle against relegation is set up for the final few matchweeks.
In Germany the title battle between Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will go down to the wire, in Spain there will be an almighty scrap for fourth place and in Italy it seems like Juventus will seal yet another title.
PSG have things locked down in France and it seems like Barcelona will pip Real Madrid to the La Liga table. But remember, these are just projections.
Premier League
La Liga
Serie A
Bundesliga
Ligue 1