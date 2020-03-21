More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AC Milan’s Paolo, Daniel Maldini test positive for coronavirus

By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Legendary AC Milan defender (and current technical director) Paolo Maldini has tested positive for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the virus this week, the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Maldini, who made more than 600 appearances for Milan — the only club for which he played during his astonishing 25-year career — along with 126 for Italy, became aware earlier this week of contact he made with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Milan revealed that Maldini’s swab test was administered on Friday and came back positive.

Maldini’s 18-year-old son Daniel also tested positive for the virus. Daniel is currently a forward in Milan’s youth academy. He has previously trained with the first team, though the club did not reveal if he had done so recently.

Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.

Paolo and Daniel join a growing list of well-known soccer figures in Italy to have tested positive for the virus over the last week. Juventus stars Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini, among others, were revealed to have contracted the virus in the days since Serie A went on hiatus.

Liga MX president says he has coronavirus

Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) The president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league announced Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.

Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican soccer learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.

Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places due to coronavirus.

Juventus confirm Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
Juventus have confirmed that star playmaker Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Serie A side now have three players who have COVID-19 with Dybala joining Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi in testing positive.

Juve released the following statement on Saturday as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain have flown home to Madeira and Argentina respectively to self-isolate.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

In recent days Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most deaths during the coronavirus pandemic as several Serie A stars have tested positive as players from Juventus and Sampdoria have been impacted.

Dybala sent out the following message on social media on Saturday confirming he has coronavirus as he wanted to reassure people that he was doing fine, as was his girlfriend Oriana who has also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I tested positive. Fortunately we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages and greetings to all,” Dybala said.

Final tables projected for every major European league

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
With every European league currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, there have been plenty of projections on how the final tables will look in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The guys over at Euro Club Index have run 100,000 simulations and good news Liverpool fans, your team are 100 percent guaranteed to win the Premier League title. Like we all didn’t know that already…

We’ve run our own projections here at ProSoccerTalk as Nick Mendola simulated the final weeks of the season via EA Sports’ FIFA 20.

Below you will find the European tables projected for European soccer’s top five leagues as Chelsea just hang on to fourth place ahead of Man United, Sheffield United slump to 10th and an almighty battle against relegation is set up for the final few matchweeks.

In Germany the title battle between Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach will go down to the wire, in Spain there will be an almighty scrap for fourth place and in Italy it seems like Juventus will seal yet another title.

PSG have things locked down in France and it seems like Barcelona will pip Real Madrid to the La Liga table. But remember, these are just projections.

Premier League

La Liga

Serie A

Bundesliga

Ligue 1

Transfer news: Soumare to Liverpool, Lemar to Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Transfer news continues to rumble on despite the lack of games due to the coronavirus pandemic, as plenty of the Premier League big boys are said to be in talks over summer signings.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest Premier League transfer news below.

Do Liverpool need a new box-to-box midfielder? Apparently so.

With Fabinho in and out of the team through injury, plus Naby Keita linked with a move back to RB Leipzig and James Milner becoming more of a bit-part player, it is perhaps one of the only areas where Jurgen Klopp can strengthen his incredible Liverpool squad.

A report from Spanish outlet Sport claims that Liverpool have held talks with Lille over signing Boubakary Soumare, 21, for some time and are keen on the young Frenchman.

Soumare was linked with a move to either Chelsea or Man United in January but remained at Lille and it appears he will have even more options this summer, or whenever the transfer window opens.

As for Man United, they are said to be interested in Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, 24, who has totally fallen out of favor with Diego Simeone.

After it looked like he could sign for Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal in the summer of 2017, Lemar joined Atletico from AS Monaco in 2018 but has struggled to adapt his game to La Liga and according to ESPN his agents have been in discussions with Man United earlier this week.

The French international has quality on the ball and is a fine dribbler and his arrival could perhaps spell the end at Man United for the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Perreira, as Lemar can operate across all three attacking midfield positions. Alongside the brilliant Bruno Fernandes, Lemar would provide something a little different for Man United’s attack with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford leading the line. Daniel James has faded a little in recent months after a strong start to life at Old Trafford but is still young but Lemar’s quality and experience would surely see him become a regular at Man United.

As the report notes, Lemar will not come cheap as he has three years left on his contract at Atletico but his direct dribbling style and pace on the counter would suit this Man United side very well. His qualities aren’t suite to the way Atletico play but that would not be the case at Man United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.