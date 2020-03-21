AC Milan’s Paolo, Daniel Maldini test positive for coronavirus

Legendary AC Milan defender (and current technical director) Paolo Maldini has tested positive for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the virus this week, the club confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
Maldini, who made more than 600 appearances for Milan — the only club for which he played during his astonishing 25-year career — along with 126 for Italy, became aware earlier this week of contact he made with a person who later tested positive for the virus. Milan revealed that Maldini’s swab test was administered on Friday and came back positive.
Maldini’s 18-year-old son Daniel also tested positive for the virus. Daniel is currently a forward in Milan’s youth academy. He has previously trained with the first team, though the club did not reveal if he had done so recently.
Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others. They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.
Paolo and Daniel join a growing list of well-known soccer figures in Italy to have tested positive for the virus over the last week. Juventus stars Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini, among others, were revealed to have contracted the virus in the days since Serie A went on hiatus.