VIDEO: Sydney derby ends even as A-League continues

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 21, 2020, 10:35 AM EDT
The Sydney Derby ended in a 1-1 draw in Australia’s A-League continued on Saturday.

One of the only games on the planet took place in an empty stadium as the crosstown rivals locked horns with Sydney FC taking the lead but Western Sydney Wanderers struck late on to grab a point.

Below is a look at what happened at the Bankwest Stadium as Sydney FC remain eight points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand over second-place Melbourne City FC.

WSW are in eighth place on 26 points. Not all A-League games are carrying on amid the coronavirus pandemic but there the Newcastle Jets do host Melbourne City on Monday morning (U.S. time) and a full slate of games is scheduled for next weekend.

If you want to get your soccer fix with most leagues in the world postponed right now, the A-League could well be your answer.

Former Reading striker Adam Le Fondre gave Sydney FC the lead in the first half and celebrated by bowing to the empty stands.

But in the last 10 minutes Western Sydney Wanderers made it 1-1 as Kwame Yeboah didn’t know much about but his incredible reactions deflected home this effort.

NWSL season delayed; training moratorium extended

Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 9:37 AM EDT
The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is delaying the start of the regular season because of the coronavirus.

The league announced Friday that it is imposing a moratorium on training through April 5, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Because of that, the season will not start as planned on April 18.

The NWSL has not announced when the season might start. The league had already canceled its preseason matches.

“We are considering all possible implications for the preseason and regular season schedules while prioritizing the health and safety of our players, staff and fans,” the league said in a statement.

The nine-team league is embarking on its eighth season. Reign FC was scheduled to play the Washington Spirit at Audi Field in the season opener on CBS, the league’s new broadcast partner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Willian willing to play for free to finish season with Chelsea

By Daniel KarellMar 20, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT
Willian is coming down to the final few months of his contract at Chelsea. In normal circumstances, he’d likely be playing his final three months of the season, before departing for greener pastures in July.

However, due to the global sporting stoppage as a result of the new Coronavirus, Willian, and countless other players may face a situation where their contracts will run out as leagues are trying to finish the current season. According to Willian, he has no problem with that.

“I want to finish the (season) and be loyal to the club, like they did with me,” Willian said in an interview from home with Esporte Interativo. “As always, I am ready to give the best for my team, whatever my contractual situation, even for free.”

UEFA is reportedly currently considering different options as leagues hope to restart in the future once the spread of the virus is contained. The best case scenario is to finish by June 30, when most contracts in Europe expire, but there could also be the possibility of extending contracts to July 31 or August 31.

It’s a big ethical issue for most players. If their contract is set to run out, or it does in the run up to finishing their season, do they have any motivation to play hard, or play at all? What if the player has been offered a pre-contract at another club, and doesn’t want to lose that opportunity? It’s a huge legal quandary that UEFA and the European leagues will have to handle, if we can even resume the leagues in the first place.

In any case, though, it looks as though Willian is happy to put off a future contract to stay with Chelsea and lead them into a top four position yet again.

In other related news, Willian has reportedly asked Chelsea to go to Brazil to be with his family. The 31-year-old winger has been in quarantine along with the rest of the Chelsea squad for the past week, but with the league now being suspended through at least the end of April, Willian has asked the club if he can leave to return home to spend time with his family.

It’s unclear whether he’d be approved of that request, and the health impacts of his departure. Will he have to be quarantined upon arrival in Brazil, and then return to London in a month or two? There’s plenty of questions that have few answers.

Former Arsenal players Djourou, Song cut by club

By Daniel KarellMar 20, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT
The shutdown of soccer in Switzerland has cost two former Arsenal players their jobs.

After reportedly refusing to take a paycut, FC Sion in the Swiss Super League announced that it had fired nine players, including defender Johan Djourou and Alexandre Song. Also included is Swiss National Team midfielder Pajtim Kasami, Ivory Coast forward Seydou Doumbia, and club captain, Xavier Kouassi. Kouassi also formerly played for the New England Revolution.

According to a report in Switzerland newspaper Blick with quotes from Djourou, the players were asked to sign new contracts, with less than 24 hours notice, that would have significantly cut their wages. The report states the players were asked to sign a contract that would have provided them a maximum of 12,350 francs, or around $12,521 in salary. It’s unclear whether that’s a yearly salary or monthly, though it’s the same as the maximum available in unemployment insurance.

According to Djourou, the players as a whole rejected the request from upper management, but it ended with nine players losing their jobs. Internally, Djourou said, the players had discussed donating some wages to the staff, as the whole club struggles in this crisis. Djourou only joined Sion in January and played just once before suffering another injury.

The Swiss Super League has been suspended since March 1, when the Swiss government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in response to the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Song and Djourou were teammates at Arsenal between 2005 and 2012.

MLS extends training ban until March 27

By Daniel KarellMar 20, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT
One day after announcing that matches would be suspended for a further eight weeks due to the spread of the new Coronavirus, MLS stated on Friday that training across the league would be banned for at least the next seven days.

In a statement, MLS said its “training moratorium” would be extended through the end of March 27, with all players and staff encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in their team’s markets. “At this time, team training facilities may only be accessed for physical therapy purposes at the direction of club medical staff to ensure adherence to safety protocols,” the statement added.

Though it seems like months ago, it was only on March 12 when MLS announced a 30-day suspension of the season, just two weeks into the 2020 campaign. Training was stopped across the U.S. and Canada at that point, and was since extended to today, and now to March 27. In both cases, the match suspension and training ban, MLS has stated it is in contact and taking cues from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. On March 16, the CDC adjusted its guidelines, advising against groups of 50 people or more in one area for at least the next eight weeks.

If somehow, MLS is able to return to action in eight weeks, that would bring us to the week of May 11. By then, most teams would have already played around 11 games and be well into the heart of the season. Instead, teams will need to conduct a second preseason to get back into full fitness, and then somehow play more matches in a condensed season to finish the entire campaign. If MLS teams in theory could return to training by the end of March, they could seemingly be in good enough shape to go again by May 11.

But the way this virus has continued to spread across the country, it seems optimistic at best.