The Sydney Derby ended in a 1-1 draw in Australia’s A-League continued on Saturday.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
One of the only games on the planet took place in an empty stadium as the crosstown rivals locked horns with Sydney FC taking the lead but Western Sydney Wanderers struck late on to grab a point.
Below is a look at what happened at the Bankwest Stadium as Sydney FC remain eight points clear at the top of the table with two games in hand over second-place Melbourne City FC.
WSW are in eighth place on 26 points. Not all A-League games are carrying on amid the coronavirus pandemic but there the Newcastle Jets do host Melbourne City on Monday morning (U.S. time) and a full slate of games is scheduled for next weekend.
If you want to get your soccer fix with most leagues in the world postponed right now, the A-League could well be your answer.
Former Reading striker Adam Le Fondre gave Sydney FC the lead in the first half and celebrated by bowing to the empty stands.
.@A1F1E9 pounces on the deflected ball for goal 17 of the season.
🎥: @FOXFOOTBALL #SydneyDerby #ALeague pic.twitter.com/p1LARDR9mg
— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) March 21, 2020
But in the last 10 minutes Western Sydney Wanderers made it 1-1 as Kwame Yeboah didn’t know much about but his incredible reactions deflected home this effort.
Right place. Right time.@KwameAYeboah finds the equaliser! @FOXFOOTBALL #WSW #SydneyDerby pic.twitter.com/cjzzUtUvOy
— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 21, 2020