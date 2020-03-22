Report: Barcelona ready to sell Griezmann for nine figures

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Barcelona is ready to sell Antoine Griezmann one year after spending more than $130 million on the Frenchman.

Griezmann, who turned 29 on Saturday, has 14 goals and four assists in 37 appearances for the Blaugranas this season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

A regular 20-25 goal scorer during his days at Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has not found the same success in a bid to fit in with Barcelona.

What’s the price tag on the World Cup winner? From Football-Espana:

The report states that the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers of upwards of €100m for the Frenchman, which would allow them to fund moves for other star players.

This was all so avoidable for Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has made the club resemble the wobbly Real Madrid of yesteryear.

The stories leaking out of Barca camp last summer were that the Barca players did not want Griezmann, and just as many stories had Lionel Messi wanting Neymar and Neymar wanting a Barcelona return.

It’s been such a weird season at Barcelona, and shockingly none of this comes as a surprise.

And we’re not sure who’s about to pay nine figures for a 29-year-old forward unless PSG is ready to play ball in a Neymar swap move to bring a World Cup winner home.

Griezmann hasn’t played for a French club since leaving Maconnais for Real Sociedad’s academy at the age of 14.

Follow @NicholasMendola