More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Brescia president Massimo Cellino wants Serie A to be cancelled: “Anyone who wants this cursed title, take it.”

By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Brescia president Massimo Cellino wants the current Serie A season to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for league officials to prioritize public health, while dubbing the league title “cursed.”

“You don’t have to think about when to start again, but if you survive,” Cellino told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper. “Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.”

“You can no longer play this year,” he added. “Think about the next one. Some people still do not realize what is happening, and those people are worse than the virus. I don’t believe in miracles, I stopped doing it long ago. We reset.”

While some Serie A teams are reportedly eager to resume training, Cellino, who owned Leeds United from 2014 to 2017, wants the season to be voided. Brescia are dead last in Serie A, which has been on shutdown since March 9, with 16 points after 26 matches.

 “Anyone who wants this cursed [title], take it. It is closed. Finished. And I am not saying this because Brescia is last,” Cellino said. “We are last because we deserve it.”

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind massive food bank donation in Scotland

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Andy Robertson is quietly doing his part in making sure that people experiencing food insecurity in his native Glasgow have food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Liverpool and Scotish star is reportedly believed to be the player behind a major donation that has helped to keep six food banks in Glasgow proper and in surrounding areas afloat.

Glasgow NE food bank, a nonprofit organization based near Celtic Park, home of the left back’s first childhood club, has reportedly provided more than 53,000 meals for community members in need. On Wednesday, the food bank thanked a “Scottish footballer” for donating “a large sum” to its organization and five others via a heartfelt tweet.

The 26-year-old Scotland captain is reportedly keen to charity work but prefers not to publicize his contributions on any medium – personal or professional.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Steven Naismith agrees to cut wages in half to save jobs at Hearts amid coronavirus shutdown

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hearts captain Steven Naismith has agreed to cut his wages by 50 percent in order to keep the relegation-bound club afloat amid the coronavirus shutdown.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder, who played for Everton and Norwich City, announced the decision after Hearts owner Ann Budge asked for all employees to cut their wages in half until play resumes. One of the highest earners on the team, Naismith joins manager Daniel Stendel, who has agreed to work for no pay, in taking serious initiative to better Hearts’ cash-flow crisis.

“Like my team-mates, I’ve been thinking a lot about the request from Hearts to reduce our wages by 50 per cent to help the club and protect as many jobs as possible during this uncertain period,” Naismith said. “I have discussed it at great length with my family.

“The current circumstances put everyone in a very difficult position, but this isn’t a problem of Hearts’ making. My family and I feel that, through a long career, football has been very good to us. Therefore, I personally feel that I can and should accept the 50 per cent reduction in wages.

“I hope this can contribute in some way to the long-term survival of the club at a challenging time and save jobs, especially those that are the lowest earners and hence those who will be struggling the most at this time,” he added.

After finishing sixth in the 2018-19 campaign, Hearts currently sit dead last in the table (23 points), four points behind second-worst Hamilton with three matches to go in the Scottish Premiership.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Santos president José Carlos Peres: Everton ‘want’ Yeferson Soteldo

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wherever Carlo Ancelotti goes, big transfers follow.

With that in consideration, it becomes apparent that Everton will spend big over the summer on various, frail positions, as they try to keep up with the league’s powerhouses, turning the topic of conversation from “will they spend” to “who will they spend it on”.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Santos president José Carlos Peres revealed one of the Premier League sides’ cards, claiming that Everton “want” the services of their 22-year-old left winger, Yeferson Soteldo.

“All the big teams in Brazil have asked me [for him], Premier [League] teams like Everton want him, and we have many requests from Spain,” Carlos Peres said when asked about the interest for Soteldo.

Carlos Peres added that Soteldo, who joined Santos in January 2019 for a reported $3 million from Universidad de Chile, was recently offered to Inter Milan for $37 million. Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, however, turned down the offer.

“They asked me [for Soteldo], Ausilio himself, but it stopped in front of my request for 35 million (euros),” he added.

Despite never playing in Europe, Soteldo, surely, would bring with him high levels of dynamism to Goodison Park, if he were to leave Brazil over the summer. The winger has 17 caps for the Venezuelan national team, which he has also captained.

Since his arrival, Ancelotti has demonstrated that he has yet to secure an undisputed starter at left wing, dropping Bernard for Gylfi Sigurdsson a couple of matches into his tenure. Sigurdsson, who has been mostly an impact player in Everton blue, has a mere goal and two assists to his name in 26 league appearances this season.

From a distance, the left wing poses itself as a frail position, and no one currently at Everton has managed to call it their own.

The Italian manager has some gaps to fill this summer, and it sounds like Soteldo is the early frontrunner to do just that.

Report: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Wolves’ Raul Jimenez

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Raul Jimenez may be on his way back to Madrid, Spain this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star striker is reportedly garnering interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Don Balón.

With Luka Jovic, who may be loaned out this summer in order to get minutes, and Mariano struggling to make wholesale impact as secondary options to Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane and company are reportedly weighing up a lucrative summer bid for the the former Atletico Madrid striker.

The 28-year-old Mexican has proven to be indispensable for Nuno Espirito Santo this season, scoring 22 goals and recording 10 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. In the 2018-2019 season, Jimenez registered 13 Premier League goals and eight assists, prompting Wolves to shell out a club-record $42 million purchase option via a loan agreement with Benfica.

Featuring 27 times for Los Colchoneros from 2014 to 2015, Jimenez, if a move to the Santiago Bernabeu were to materialize, would be the second Mexican to play for both Madrid giants, with Hugo Sanchez being the other. The striker would become the third Mexican to play for Los Blancos, joining Sanchez and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who was on loan with the La Liga side during the 2014-15 season.

Last December, the Mexico international told Marca that he wouldn’t rule out a return to Spain’s top-flight, if the option were to arise: “No, never. I had a good experience there and I would like to go back at some point and try things again in La Liga. It is not something to rule out.”