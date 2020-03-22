Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind massive food bank donation in Scotland

Wherever Carlo Ancelotti goes, big transfers follow.

With that in consideration, it becomes apparent that Everton will spend big over the summer on various, frail positions, as they try to keep up with the league’s powerhouses, turning the topic of conversation from “will they spend” to “who will they spend it on”.

Speaking to Calciomercato, Santos president José Carlos Peres revealed one of the Premier League sides’ cards, claiming that Everton “want” the services of their 22-year-old left winger, Yeferson Soteldo.

“All the big teams in Brazil have asked me [for him], Premier [League] teams like Everton want him, and we have many requests from Spain,” Carlos Peres said when asked about the interest for Soteldo.

Carlos Peres added that Soteldo, who joined Santos in January 2019 for a reported $3 million from Universidad de Chile, was recently offered to Inter Milan for $37 million. Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, however, turned down the offer.

“They asked me [for Soteldo], Ausilio himself, but it stopped in front of my request for 35 million (euros),” he added.

Despite never playing in Europe, Soteldo, surely, would bring with him high levels of dynamism to Goodison Park, if he were to leave Brazil over the summer. The winger has 17 caps for the Venezuelan national team, which he has also captained.

Since his arrival, Ancelotti has demonstrated that he has yet to secure an undisputed starter at left wing, dropping Bernard for Gylfi Sigurdsson a couple of matches into his tenure. Sigurdsson, who has been mostly an impact player in Everton blue, has a mere goal and two assists to his name in 26 league appearances this season.

From a distance, the left wing poses itself as a frail position, and no one currently at Everton has managed to call it their own.

The Italian manager has some gaps to fill this summer, and it sounds like Soteldo is the early frontrunner to do just that.

