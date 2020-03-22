Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind massive food bank donation in Scotland

Andy Robertson is quietly doing his part in making sure that people experiencing food insecurity in his native Glasgow have food during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Liverpool and Scotish star is reportedly believed to be the player behind a major donation that has helped to keep six food banks in Glasgow proper and in surrounding areas afloat.
Glasgow NE food bank, a nonprofit organization based near Celtic Park, home of the left back’s first childhood club, has reportedly provided more than 53,000 meals for community members in need. On Wednesday, the food bank thanked a “Scottish footballer” for donating “a large sum” to its organization and five others via a heartfelt tweet.
Thanks to the Scottish footballer who donated a large sum to the following food banks, including us; @GSWfoodbank @Glasgow_NW_FB @GlasgowSEFBank @CR_Foodbank and East Renfrewshire Foodbank. Without the support of generous individuals we would struggle. We cannot thank him enough
— GlasgowNEfoodbank (@GlasgowNE) March 18, 2020
The 26-year-old Scotland captain is reportedly keen to charity work but prefers not to publicize his contributions on any medium – personal or professional.
