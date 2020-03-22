More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Marouane Fellaini
Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Marouane Fellaini posts message after positive coronavirus test

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Marouane Fellaini has implored the world to “stay safe” after announcing that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

The test came as Fellaini returned to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng on Friday. He will be quarantined, according to Sky Sports, but is asymptomatic and did not have a fever.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Fellaini joins Juventus star Paulo Dybala, AC Milan’s Paolo and Daniel Maldini, and a host of others in testing positive for COVID-19.

The Belgian midfielder was rumored to make a Premier League return this January. He’s made 260 appearances between Everton and Manchester United in the PL alone.

He has 87 caps and 19 goals for Belgium and played all 120 minutes when the Red Devils beat the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup. He scored against Japan in Belgian’s run to the World Cup semifinals.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Recovered young Irish player details scary coronavirus fight

coronavirus
Photo By Paul Mohan/Sportsfile via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Irish forward Lee Duffy is warning the world to take coronavirus seriously after the 28-year-old was hit hard by COVID-19.

Duffy was most recently with Newry City in the Northern Ireland Football League Championship, playing 11 times with a goal and an assist this season.

He contracted coronavirus and tested positive two weeks ago, where he says he “spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Duffy concludes with a second Tweet advising people to “not to take this lightly.”

Duffy played for Warrenpoint in the Northern Ireland Premiership for a half-season after spending several seasons between Irish clubs Drogheda United, Wexford, Longford Town, Shelbourne, and Ballymun United.

Here is a message from Warrenpoint, via The Belfast Telegraph:

“Lee is a young very fit 28 year old. Please take this virus seriously. It attacks all ages,” they said. “Lee is in our thoughts and we pray for his continued recovery.”

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Lower-division clubs among hardest hit by pandemic

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 21, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID — A Spanish third-division soccer team had just started selling a special membership package for the decisive portion of the season, hoping to bring in some extra income.

Another was counting on the boost from revenue on the back of ticket sales for the upcoming derby against a regional rival, one of its biggest matches of the season.

They were not expecting the coronavirus outbreak, nor to see soccer come to a halt.

The suspension of competitions across the globe has taken a toll on top teams everywhere, but it will be for the smaller clubs that the financial impact may cause the most damage.

While the stoppage has already forced some teams in the major leagues to cut players’ salaries, the effect of the crisis on lower-division clubs may be even more dire, lasting longer and possibly leading to financial collapse.

“Every team in the third division will suffer serious consequences,” Franco Caselli, president of Spanish third-division club Burgos, told The Associated Press. “Some more than others, depending on their economic situation.”

In most countries, there are no lucrative television broadcast deals for teams outside the first and second divisions. Their income comes mostly from ticket sales, small sponsors, team merchandising, season memberships and youth academy memberships – most of which have been affected by the suspension of games.

Caselli said Burgos, one of the bigger clubs in Spain’s third division, is doing well financially and should be able to withstand the crisis, but not without losses.

“We had put on sale a special membership package for the last matches of the league, and more than 1,000 had already been sold,” he said. “That was a 20 percent increase in new memberships at this stage, so the losses will be important.”

Mérida, also in Spain’s third tier, was looking to pack its 14,600-capacity stadium for the derby against Badajoz just before it was suspended because of the outbreak, jeopardizing one of its biggest revenue sources of the season.

Fourth-division club Sant Andreu, which plays in a Barcelona neighborhood at a small stadium where players’ errant shots can go over the stands and onto the nearby streets, estimated a 30 percent deficit from the current stoppage of play.

“We are facing the unknown,” Manuel Camino, president and owner of the club, told the AP. “We don’t know how long this will last.”

Camino said he also doesn’t fear for the club’s future, but others elsewhere were not so optimistic.

Italian third-division club Casertana was one of several lower-league teams to announce it can no longer pay players’ wages.

Casertana President Giuseppe D’Agostino said the financial strain on his cheese company – which specializes in buffalo mozzarella – combined with the lack of matches, became too much to handle.

“Unfortunately, the state of emergency created by the coronavirus represented an enormous blow to all commercial enterprises … and did not spare my company,” D’Agostino said. “That has made it impossible to respect (a) deadline for players’ wages.”

English clubs also struggled to withstand the crisis. Fifth-tier Barnet had to place all non-playing staff on notice in “emergency measures to preserve the club.”

“We have to consider the impact that COVID-19 will have in the immediate and long-term future,” the club said in a statement.

Club chairman Tony Kleanthous said it was his “responsibility to ensure Barnet FC continues to survive and remains financially stable and therefore, I have had to make difficult decisions.”

In Spain, the Spanish soccer federation, which oversees the lower divisions, said it has been able to guarantee the money destined to smaller clubs thanks in part to the extra revenue it generated by taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

“We have guaranteed 100 percent of the help this year and also for next year,” federation President Luis Rubiales said.

Top-division teams in Europe had already shown signs of struggle, with some in Germany making salary cuts. Players for German title challenger Borussia Mönchengladbach this week approached the club with an offer to take reduced salaries, while Scottish club Hearts asked all of its players and other full-time employees to accept a 50 percent pay cut or contract termination.

Clubs in Switzerland and France also took measures to try to reduce the losses caused by the pandemic, which has infected more than 275,000 people and killed more than 11,400 worldwide.

Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert said recently that he hoped the leagues could resume as soon as possible, even if the matches are played in empty stadiums.

“If someone says they’re ruling out ghost games (empty stadium games), then they don’t need to think any more about whether we’ll be playing with 18 or 20 pro clubs,” he said, referring to the debate about promotion and relegation for next season. “Because then we won’t have 20 pro clubs anymore.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz dies from coronavirus

coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died on Saturday, four days after he was hospitalized due to coronavirus.

[ MORE: AC Milan’s Paolo, Daniel Maldini test positive for coronavirus ]

Sanz was 76 years old. His death was announced by his son on Twitter.

“My father has just died. He did not deserve this end in this manner. One of the best, most courageous and hard working people I have seen in my life. His family and Real Madrid were his passion.”

Sanz served as Real Madrid president from 1995 to 2000, a period which saw Los Blancos win the Champions League twice.

Carroll, teammates paid for Newcastle kit man’s new hip

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 21, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

George Ramshaw has been Newcastle United’s kit man for 25 years and has seen the club yo-yo between the Premier League and EFL Championship on more than one occasion; he’s something of an institution at the Tyneside club.

[ MORE: Update: Which soccer leagues are still playing? ]

So, when Ramshaw, who is in his 70s, needed an operation and a new hip, it was Andy Carroll, who joined the Newcastle academy when he was a boy, who started a group-funding campaign inside the Magpies locker room to get Ramshaw the help he needed — quotes from the Guardian:

“I’m eternally grateful to the players. I was in a lot of pain with my hip and it would have been months before I could get an operation through the [National Health Service] given how busy they are.

“The players said, ‘Can we do something?’ to our club doctor, Paul Catterson. Within a fortnight, I was in and had it done. All the lads came together and put in. Me and my wife are both very grateful.

“I’m feeling great now. I was off for about four months but I’m back full-time now — or, at least when the training ground reopens.”

Manager Steve Bruce, another figure who was a boyhood fan of the club, revealed that Carroll set the plan in motion to come up with $17,500 for Ramshaw’s operation.

“It was a lovely touch. Footballers get much maligned these days but they sent him off to get it done privately. I think it might have been Andy Carroll’s initial idea. Andy, of course, has known George for a long time.

“He’d only just come back to work in the past couple of weeks and he’s all fixed and healed. It seems to have been a big success. We were all thrilled to see him back because George is a lovely, lovely man. He’s as good as gold now. Before we closed down he was jumping around the place. I thought he’d be playing soon.”