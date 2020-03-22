Report: Premier League clubs to hold April 3 meeting

Premier League clubs will next discuss the future in an April 3 call, according to Sky Sports.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
There are nine full matchdays left to play this season, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United having 10 to play.
The clubs are hoping to have more guidance from the government and other experts before the April call, and will not make any decisions until they know how they will affect the country.
Sky Sports News has been told a return date of June 1 is one of several dates put forward for consideration, but clubs did not discuss fixture modelling in detail during an emergency call on March 19.
The Premier League was initially suspended until April 3 before the clubs extending the suspension to April 30 on Thursday.
Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:
- Recovered 28-year-old player issues strong warning after needing help to breathe during coronavirus battle.
- Ex-Real Madrid president dies after contracting coronavirus
- Ex-Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini tests positive for COVID-19.
- Lower-division sides detail battle to exist while play is suspended.
- West Brom striker Charlie Austin issues coronavirus warning to young people.
- Borussia Monchengladbach players, staff forego wages to help club staff.
- Liga MX president tests positive for coronavirus, as do four Portsmouth players.
- La Liga targets mid-May return, while Italy hopes for “early May.“