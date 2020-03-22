Report: Real Madrid weighing up summer move for Wolves’ Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez may be on his way back to Madrid, Spain this summer.
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ star striker is reportedly garnering interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Don Balón.
With Luka Jovic, who may be loaned out this summer in order to get minutes, and Mariano struggling to make wholesale impact as secondary options to Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane and company are reportedly weighing up a lucrative summer bid for the the former Atletico Madrid striker.
The 28-year-old Mexican has proven to be indispensable for Nuno Espirito Santo this season, scoring 22 goals and recording 10 assists in 44 matches across all competitions. In the 2018-2019 season, Jimenez registered 13 Premier League goals and eight assists, prompting Wolves to shell out a club-record $42 million purchase option via a loan agreement with Benfica.
Featuring 27 times for Los Colchoneros from 2014 to 2015, Jimenez, if a move to the Santiago Bernabeu were to materialize, would be the second Mexican to play for both Madrid giants, with Hugo Sanchez being the other. The striker would become the third Mexican to play for Los Blancos, joining Sanchez and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who was on loan with the La Liga side during the 2014-15 season.
Last December, the Mexico international told Marca that he wouldn’t rule out a return to Spain’s top-flight, if the option were to arise: “No, never. I had a good experience there and I would like to go back at some point and try things again in La Liga. It is not something to rule out.”
Barcelona is ready to sell Antoine Griezmann one year after spending more than $130 million on the Frenchman.
Griezmann, who turned 29 on Saturday, has 14 goals and four assists in 37 appearances for the Blaugranas this season.
A regular 20-25 goal scorer during his days at Atletico Madrid, Griezmann has not found the same success in a bid to fit in with Barcelona.
What’s the price tag on the World Cup winner? From Football-Espana:
The report states that the Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers of upwards of €100m for the Frenchman, which would allow them to fund moves for other star players.
This was all so avoidable for Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has made the club resemble the wobbly Real Madrid of yesteryear.
The stories leaking out of Barca camp last summer were that the Barca players did not want Griezmann, and just as many stories had Lionel Messi wanting Neymar and Neymar wanting a Barcelona return.
It’s been such a weird season at Barcelona, and shockingly none of this comes as a surprise.
And we’re not sure who’s about to pay nine figures for a 29-year-old forward unless PSG is ready to play ball in a Neymar swap move to bring a World Cup winner home.
Griezmann hasn’t played for a French club since leaving Maconnais for Real Sociedad’s academy at the age of 14.
Lost a bit in the coronavirus suspensions in soccer were comments from Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch regarding U.S. Soccer’s recent controversial law filings against the women’s national team.
Then-U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro issued an apology after a court filing disparaged female athletes and called the World Cup champions an inferior squad to the men’s national team.
USWNT star Megan Rapinoe was among those who didn’t buy the apology and Cordeiro resigned on March 12.
Marsch was asked his thoughts during a recent interview during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, and he did not hold back.
At times it read like a stump speech, so Marsch made sure to note that this wasn’t about how the USMNT was being run by Gregg Berhalter, and that it isn’t about adesire to hold the job.
He just wants to know, like many of us, what the heck is going on?
“Where are the leaders in our federation?” he asked. “Where are the leaders in our sport? How can we, especially after failing to make the [men’s] World Cup, now allow this to happen? I mean, I am a coach, but more so I’m a fan of U.S. Soccer. And believe me, this has nothing to do with Gregg Berhalter. This has nothing to do with my desire to be the national team coach. This is a bigger question of: Who are our leaders and who is going to take the federation from here? And who can we trust to actually now help the sport in our country become what we all want it to be?”
Marsch mentioned that he wants to see the USSF unite its divided parties, from players and staff to fans and coaches.
“The only chance we have to really tap into our potential is if everybody believes in a common purpose and everybody works together.”
You can read his entire interview with SI here, which also touches on protegee Tyler Adams.
Get ready for Liverpool links to midfielder upon midfielder given the strength of their attackers, defenders, and goalkeeper.
Actually, prepare for links to every position outside of starting goalkeeper.
The Reds were linked Saturday with Boubakary Soumare, whose status rose to a target of Chelsea and Manchester United in January. He reportedly turned down a move to Newcastle at the deadline.
The latest midfielder linked with Liverpool is Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to Football-Italia.
The Spaniard turns 24 in April.
Ruiz had three goals and six assists in La Liga play for Real Betis in 2017/18, and Napoli spent around $33 million to bring him to Serie A that summer.
He’s since scored 10 times with five assists in 72 appearances for Napoli. He’s passing at 90.5 percent this season, with 1.7 tackles and 1.2 tackles per game.
The Reds are also one of two Premier League clubs said to looking into Eintracht Frankfurt center back Evan Ndicka.
A left-footed center back, Ndicka is said to also interest Inter Milan, Arsenal, Sevilla, AC Milan, and Valencia (Sky Sports).
Arsenal has an option to buy left-footed center back Pablo Mari this summer, while Liverpool may part ways with Dejan Lovren. The Reds also use right-footed Virgil Van Dijk on the left side of their center back pairing.
Ndicka, 20, has fared better in Europa League than the Bundesliga, where he averages 1.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.
Premier League clubs will next discuss the future in an April 3 call, according to Sky Sports.
There are nine full matchdays left to play this season, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United having 10 to play.
The clubs are hoping to have more guidance from the government and other experts before the April call, and will not make any decisions until they know how they will affect the country.
Sky Sports News has been told a return date of June 1 is one of several dates put forward for consideration, but clubs did not discuss fixture modelling in detail during an emergency call on March 19.
The Premier League was initially suspended until April 3 before the clubs extending the suspension to April 30 on Thursday.
Latest coronavirus connections to soccer: