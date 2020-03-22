More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer news: Liverpool monitoring Ruiz, Ndicka

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 12:17 PM EDT
Get ready for Liverpool links to midfielder upon midfielder given the strength of their attackers, defenders, and goalkeeper.

Actually, prepare for links to every position outside of starting goalkeeper.

The Reds were linked Saturday with Boubakary Soumare, whose status rose to a target of Chelsea and Manchester United in January. He reportedly turned down a move to Newcastle at the deadline.

The latest midfielder linked with Liverpool is Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to Football-Italia.

The Spaniard turns 24 in April.

Ruiz had three goals and six assists in La Liga play for Real Betis in 2017/18, and Napoli spent around $33 million to bring him to Serie A that summer.

He’s since scored 10 times with five assists in 72 appearances for Napoli. He’s passing at 90.5 percent this season, with 1.7 tackles and 1.2 tackles per game.

The Reds are also one of two Premier League clubs said to looking into Eintracht Frankfurt center back Evan Ndicka.

A left-footed center back, Ndicka is said to also interest Inter Milan, Arsenal, Sevilla, AC Milan, and Valencia (Sky Sports).

Arsenal has an option to buy left-footed center back Pablo Mari this summer, while Liverpool may part ways with Dejan Lovren. The Reds also use right-footed Virgil Van Dijk on the left side of their center back pairing.

Ndicka, 20, has fared better in Europa League than the Bundesliga, where he averages 1.3 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game.

Marsch: New U.S. Soccer leadership needs to unify

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Lost a bit in the coronavirus suspensions in soccer were comments from Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch regarding U.S. Soccer’s recent controversial law filings against the women’s national team.

Then-U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro issued an apology after a court filing disparaged female athletes and called the World Cup champions an inferior squad to the men’s national team.

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe was among those who didn’t buy the apology and Cordeiro resigned on March 12.

Marsch was asked his thoughts during a recent interview during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, and he did not hold back.

At times it read like a stump speech, so Marsch made sure to note that this wasn’t about how the USMNT was being run by Gregg Berhalter, and that it isn’t about adesire to hold the job.

He just wants to know, like many of us, what the heck is going on?

“Where are the leaders in our federation?” he asked. “Where are the leaders in our sport? How can we, especially after failing to make the [men’s] World Cup, now allow this to happen? I mean, I am a coach, but more so I’m a fan of U.S. Soccer. And believe me, this has nothing to do with Gregg Berhalter. This has nothing to do with my desire to be the national team coach. This is a bigger question of: Who are our leaders and who is going to take the federation from here? And who can we trust to actually now help the sport in our country become what we all want it to be?”

Marsch mentioned that he wants to see the USSF unite its divided parties, from players and staff to fans and coaches.

“The only chance we have to really tap into our potential is if everybody believes in a common purpose and everybody works together.”

You can read his entire interview with SI here, which also touches on protegee Tyler Adams.

Report: Premier League clubs to hold April 3 meeting

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Premier League clubs will next discuss the future in an April 3 call, according to Sky Sports.

There are nine full matchdays left to play this season, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Sheffield United having 10 to play.

The clubs are hoping to have more guidance from the government and other experts before the April call, and will not make any decisions until they know how they will affect the country.

Sky Sports News has been told a return date of June 1 is one of several dates put forward for consideration, but clubs did not discuss fixture modelling in detail during an emergency call on March 19.

The Premier League was initially suspended until April 3 before the clubs extending the suspension to April 30 on Thursday.

Recovered young Irish player details scary coronavirus fight

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 10:13 AM EDT
Irish forward Lee Duffy is warning the world to take coronavirus seriously after the 28-year-old was hit hard by COVID-19.

Duffy was most recently with Newry City in the Northern Ireland Football League Championship, playing 11 times with a goal and an assist this season.

He contracted coronavirus and tested positive two weeks ago, where he says he “spent 8 days in hospital hooked up to oxygen as I could no longer breathe on my own.”

Duffy concludes with a second Tweet advising people to “not to take this lightly.”

Duffy played for Warrenpoint in the Northern Ireland Premiership for a half-season after spending several seasons between Irish clubs Drogheda United, Wexford, Longford Town, Shelbourne, and Ballymun United.

Here is a message from Warrenpoint, via The Belfast Telegraph:

“Lee is a young very fit 28 year old. Please take this virus seriously. It attacks all ages,” they said. “Lee is in our thoughts and we pray for his continued recovery.”

Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus

By Nicholas MendolaMar 22, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Marouane Fellaini has implored the world to “stay safe” after announcing that he’s tested positive for coronavirus.

The test came as Fellaini returned to Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng on Friday. He will be quarantined, according to Sky Sports, but is asymptomatic and did not have a fever.

Fellaini joins Juventus star Paulo Dybala, AC Milan’s Paolo and Daniel Maldini, and a host of others in testing positive for COVID-19.

The Belgian midfielder was rumored to make a Premier League return this January. He’s made 260 appearances between Everton and Manchester United in the PL alone.

He has 87 caps and 19 goals for Belgium and played all 120 minutes when the Red Devils beat the USMNT at the 2014 World Cup. He scored against Japan in Belgian’s run to the World Cup semifinals.

