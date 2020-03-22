Marsch: New U.S. Soccer leadership needs to unify

Lost a bit in the coronavirus suspensions in soccer were comments from Red Bull Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch regarding U.S. Soccer’s recent controversial law filings against the women’s national team.

Then-U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro issued an apology after a court filing disparaged female athletes and called the World Cup champions an inferior squad to the men’s national team.

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe was among those who didn’t buy the apology and Cordeiro resigned on March 12.

Marsch was asked his thoughts during a recent interview during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl, and he did not hold back.

At times it read like a stump speech, so Marsch made sure to note that this wasn’t about how the USMNT was being run by Gregg Berhalter, and that it isn’t about adesire to hold the job.

He just wants to know, like many of us, what the heck is going on?

“Where are the leaders in our federation?” he asked. “Where are the leaders in our sport? How can we, especially after failing to make the [men’s] World Cup, now allow this to happen? I mean, I am a coach, but more so I’m a fan of U.S. Soccer. And believe me, this has nothing to do with Gregg Berhalter. This has nothing to do with my desire to be the national team coach. This is a bigger question of: Who are our leaders and who is going to take the federation from here? And who can we trust to actually now help the sport in our country become what we all want it to be?”

Marsch mentioned that he wants to see the USSF unite its divided parties, from players and staff to fans and coaches.

“The only chance we have to really tap into our potential is if everybody believes in a common purpose and everybody works together.”

You can read his entire interview with SI here, which also touches on protegee Tyler Adams.

