Arsenal have announced they have canceled their return to training.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Their manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on March 12 and since then the entire Arsenal first team and staff have been in self-isolation.
That was due to finish this week and the team were supposed to return to training on Tuesday but given the escalating coronavirus pandemic and things escalating in the UK, Arsenal have released the following statement urging the public to stay at home.
“Our men’s first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta‘s positive diagnosis for the virus. As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives.”
That last sentence is the most important thing here.
Arsenal’s players and staff could perhaps return to training but with the PL season suspended until at least April 30, there is no rush.
But this seems to be more about making a statement as many Londoners continue to ignore warnings from the UK government about social distancing.
Every Premier League club should follow their lead in releasing statements urging people to listen to government advice and stay inside and away from others to help to flatten the curve and save thousands of lives.
