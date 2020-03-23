Australia’s A-League suspended until April 22

SYDNEY (AP) Australian soccer’s A-League has suspended its season indefinitely, bringing an end to all professional football competitions in Australia and New Zealand until the coronavirus pandemic passes.
Football Federation Australia chief executive James Johnson announced the decision Tuesday, saying the latest measures imposed by the federal government made it impossible for the A-League to continue. The league had only a few regular-season rounds remaining before the playoffs. Johnson said the postponement will be reviewed on April 22.
“As a national competition played in all parts of Australia, as well as New Zealand, mission complicated became mission impossible,” Johnson said.
He remained optimistic the season could resume and said the postponement likely was “heartbreaking” for players, clubs and fans. All soccer in Australia from community to professional level has now been halted.
“We will feel this,” Johnson said. “We will feel the financial pressure on the game at all levels. The game will survive. Will we need to make changes, be different? I say yes.”
The multi-national Super Rugby competition suspended its season last week and attempts in Australia and New Zealand to create domestic competitions for their teams have been put on hold.
Australian rules’ Australian Football League suspended its season Sunday after only one round. The National Rugby League followed suit on Monday after two rounds. In each case government restrictions on national and international travel, on public gatherings and non-essential activities made continuing untenable.
A number of top Premier League clubs are almost certain to line up for Declan Rice‘s services during the next transfer window — whenever that may be, whether this summer or closer to fall — with Chelsea the first known suitors, according to a report from Sky Sports.
According to the report, defensive midfield is high on Frank Lampard‘s list of priorities when the Blues participate in their first transfer window since January 2019. Chelsea were handed a two-window ban which prevented them from making any signings last summer, and though the ban was reduced by half they still signed no one in January.
Rice, a player who Chelsea had in their youth academy from ages 7-14, would likely cost north of $60 million, if not significantly higher. He also remains close friends with Chelsea first-teamer and academy graduate Mason Mount. At just 21 years old, Rice has quickly become West Ham United’s most important, if not also their best, player.
Playing alongside the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mount, Rice would seem to fit right into Lampard’s team from day one. Not only would he fill out perhaps the thinnest area of the squad, but he would add immense quality to a perennial top-four contender and PL title hopeful.
SAO PAULO (AP) Pacaembu Stadium in downtown Sao Paulo is being turned into an open-air hospital to handle cases from the coronavirus outbreak.
The 45,000-seat stadium is expected to house more than 200 beds for minor cases of COVID-19. It should be ready in 10 days.
The stadium is near several key hospitals in Brazil’s biggest metropolis, which is the local epicenter of the disease.
As of Monday afternoon, Brazil had more than 1,600 confirmed cases, and 25 deaths.
Almost all arenas used in the 2014 World Cup were also offered by clubs as open-air hospitals and health care units. Brazil has a public health care system, but federal and state officials believe it will be overwhelmed by the end of April.
All professional soccer in Brazil is halted. Three matches in the Roraima state championship last weekend were stopped by the local sports body hours before they began in the northern region close to the border with Venezuela.
The Sao Paulo state championship, which used the Pacaembu, has been suspended for more than a week.
On Monday, two days after reconstruction began, wires and cables were all over the pitch, and the first metallic structures were up in the stadium inaugurated in 1940 and used in the 1950 World Cup.
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that it has hired Will Wilson to serve as the federation’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dan Flynn who stepped down from the position last September.
Wilson spent the last eight years working for sports agency Wasserman, where he was the co-head of the agency’s American football division. The group represents more than 100 NFL clients. More information on Wilson’s background, including a stint with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) which operates behind the scenes with the U.S. federation and Major League Soccer — from U.S. Soccer’s press release:
“We are thrilled Will is joining U.S. Soccer as our CEO,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels. Soccer is the world’s game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America’s game.”
Wilson’s vision helped launch Wasserman’s NFL representation practice with the signing of Andrew Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, whose 2016 contract extension was then the largest in league history. The division has grown to represent more than 100 NFL players with senior agents located across the country, one of the most comprehensive in the sport. As an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor, he has a deep understanding of labor issues as well as working within the constructs of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Prior to Wasserman, Wilson served as Executive Vice President of International Business & Special Events for Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) from 2008-12. Fluent in Spanish, he oversaw the League’s international game business.
“I’m very excited to be joining U.S Soccer,” said Wilson. “I have always admired the Federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation’s support behind our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our Membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level.”
Wilson appears to be thoroughly qualified for the position as USSF CEO, given his vast experience from various angles of the sports world. Having someone who is well-versed in the business of sports, rather than business in general, should serve the federation well with a number of important issues await him just on the horizon.
Callum Hudson-Odoi “is now feeling fine and back to his usual self” after undergoing a period of self-isolation in response to his positive test for coronavirus, according to the latest update from Chelsea.
The 19-year-old winger was revealed to have tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. Last week, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard relayed a positive update on Hudson-Odoi’s recovery. Now, he’s feeling like his usual self and back to training at home with an eye toward the resumption of soccer, whenever that may be — excerpts from Chelsea’s statement which can be read in full here:
In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.
It was first announced on Friday, March 13 that having been tested for the virus, Hudson-Odoi had tested positive, a result that meant as well as self-isolation, the men’s first-team building at Cobham was initially closed while it underwent a deep-cleaning procedure.
Following the deep-cleaning procedure at Cobham, the building has reopened for anyone working there who is not self-isolating.