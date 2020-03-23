Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move away from north London as the Gabonese star has just over a year left on his current contract.

Aubameyang, 30, has been Arsenal’s main main up top since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 49 goals in 74 Premier League appearances.

His importance to Arsenal is clear and Mikel Arteta has hammered that home on several occasions, saying that Aubameyang is their ‘most important player’ but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and now Man United are said to be interested in signing the clinical finisher.

According to a report in The Sun, Arsenal would accept a bid of close to $60 million for Aubameyang this summer as they don’t want to lose another star player on a free transfer a la Aaron Ramsey.

Man United have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood in the attacking areas of the pitch, so do they need to add Aubameyang?

Well, much like Robin Van Persie‘s arrival from Arsenal helped them win the Premier League title, Aubameyang’s arrival could truly have a huge impact for at least a couple of seasons. It doesn’t fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s long-term project of developing young talent but wherever Aubameyang has gone he’s scored goals by the boatload.

Aubameyang has played out on the left for Arsenal in recent months and has continued to score, so maybe he, Martial and Rashford could all play together up top for Man United? Imagine that trio latching onto through balls from Fernandes? Stop drooling, United fans.

Man City’s poor 2019-20 campaign, at least in the Premier League, has largely been down to issues defensively and it looks like Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a new center back this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan’s Slovakian center half Milan Skriniar is moving towards the top of Man City’s list.

The report states that PSG, Real Madrid and Man City will battle to sign the 25-year-old who has impressed in a three-man central defense for Antonio Conte‘s side.

With Aymeric Laporte missing large chunks of this season with injury, plus John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi both struggling with form and fitness, not replacing Vincent Kompany after his departure last summer looks like one of the biggest mistakes Man City have made over the last decade.

Skriniar is a no-nonsense defender, great in one-on-one situations and is a towering presence in the air and that is what Man City need to partner Laporte, who is calm and composed on the ball and often starts attack from his role as a left-sided center back.

There’s no doubt that Man City will be linked with a plethora of center backs between now and the transfer window opening this summer but Skriniar has proven himself with his positional play at Inter and he is an out-and-out defender.

