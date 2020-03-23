La Liga has been suspended indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has hit Spain incredibly hard over the last week.
The Spanish Football Association and La Liga had previously agreed to suspend the season until April 3 but given the huge rise in cases in Spain in recent days, they have released a new statement.
In that statement they do not give a date for when the league will return and instead state that games will return when the Spanish government say they can resume without any health risks.
“The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF and La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.
“Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones.”
This is the correct call from La Liga and it is one many leagues in Europe and across the world will start to follow.
Fans, clubs, players and everybody else in-between are keen to have a date in mind for when games will return but this is such a fluid, dangerous situation that setting a date just isn’t plausible.
All leagues in all sports should be suspended indefinitely until things are under control.
Interestingly this statement comes shortly after La Liga president Javier Tebas said he believes European leagues would return in mid-May.