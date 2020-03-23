More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga suspended indefinitely

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
La Liga has been suspended indefinitely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has hit Spain incredibly hard over the last week.

The Spanish Football Association and La Liga had previously agreed to suspend the season until April 3 but given the huge rise in cases in Spain in recent days, they have released a new statement.

In that statement they do not give a date for when the league will return and instead state that games will return when the Spanish government say they can resume without any health risks.

“The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF and La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.

“Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones.”

This is the correct call from La Liga and it is one many leagues in Europe and across the world will start to follow.

Fans, clubs, players and everybody else in-between are keen to have a date in mind for when games will return but this is such a fluid, dangerous situation that setting a date just isn’t plausible.

All leagues in all sports should be suspended indefinitely until things are under control.

Interestingly this statement comes shortly after La Liga president Javier Tebas said he believes European leagues would return in mid-May.

Arsenal cancel their return to training

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Arsenal have announced they have canceled their return to training.

Their manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus on March 12 and since then the entire Arsenal first team and staff have been in self-isolation.

That was due to finish this week and the team were supposed to return to training on Tuesday but given the escalating coronavirus pandemic and things escalating in the UK, Arsenal have released the following statement urging the public to stay at home.

“Our men’s first-team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta‘s positive diagnosis for the virus. As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time. Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives.”

That last sentence is the most important thing here.

Arsenal’s players and staff could perhaps return to training but with the PL season suspended until at least April 30, there is no rush.

But this seems to be more about making a statement as many Londoners continue to ignore warnings from the UK government about social distancing.

Every Premier League club should follow their lead in releasing statements urging people to listen to government advice and stay inside and away from others to help to flatten the curve and save thousands of lives.

Rooney admits Liverpool ‘deserve’ Premier League title

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Wayne Rooney has admitted that Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League title, even if a small part of the former Everton and Man United legend was hoping the season would be canceled.

With Liverpool 25 points clear atop the Premier League table with nine games to go they were on the verge of sealing their first league title in 30 years before the 2019-20 PL season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been suggestions the 2019-20 season should be ‘null and void’ but the official stance from the Premier League and the English FA is that the current campaign will be ‘extended indefinitely’ as the will is to finish the season.

Writing in his new column for The Times, Rooney revealed that the temptation is there to push for the season to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic but he’s put his club loyalties to one side to give Liverpool their dues.

“Liverpool will win the Premier League,” Rooney said. “Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: ‘The season has to be canceled!’ And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good. But no. Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision has been made.

”It’s also right in terms of promotion and relegation and Champions League places. These issues are so big for the clubs involved that I imagine there would be a lot of legal fights if the season was just abandoned. The fair thing is to finish 2019-20 – even if we have to lose next season in the process. It wouldn’t surprise me if finishing the season takes until the end of 2020. Football, like every other industry, is in unknown territory and, just like every other industry, has to listen to the advice and take all necessary precautions. For me, that rules out finishing the season behind closed doors.”

Rooney’s sentiments are shared by pretty much everyone.

Even the most ardent Everton and Man United fans, among others, would admit that Liverpool are worthy champions and plans should be made to award them the title if the 2019-20 campaign can’t be resumed due to coronavirus.

Most people would agree with Rooney’s comments about the rest of the 2019-20 campaign too. If it takes until December to finish this season, that is how long it should take.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson behind massive food bank donation in Scotland

By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
Andy Robertson is quietly doing his part in making sure that people experiencing food insecurity in his native Glasgow have food during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Liverpool and Scotish star is reportedly believed to be the player behind a major donation that has helped to keep six food banks in Glasgow proper and in surrounding areas afloat.

Glasgow NE food bank, a nonprofit organization based near Celtic Park, home of the left back’s first childhood club, has reportedly provided more than 53,000 meals for community members in need. On Wednesday, the food bank thanked a “Scottish footballer” for donating “a large sum” to its organization and five others via a heartfelt tweet.

The 26-year-old Scotland captain is reportedly keen to charity work but prefers not to publicize his contributions on any medium – personal or professional.

Brescia president Massimo Cellino wants Serie A to be cancelled: ‘Anyone who wants this cursed title, take it’

By Joel SoriaMar 22, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT
Brescia president Massimo Cellino wants the current Serie A season to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for league officials to prioritize public health, while dubbing the league title “cursed.”

“You don’t have to think about when to start again, but if you survive,” Cellino told the Corriere dello Sport newspaper. “Everything has to be moved to the next season. It is time for realism, gentlemen. This is the plague.”

“You can no longer play this year,” he added. “Think about the next one. Some people still do not realize what is happening, and those people are worse than the virus. I don’t believe in miracles, I stopped doing it long ago. We reset.”

While some Serie A teams are reportedly eager to resume training, Cellino, who owned Leeds United from 2014 to 2017, wants the season to be voided. Brescia are dead last in Serie A, which has been on shutdown since March 9, with 16 points after 26 matches.

 “Anyone who wants this cursed [title], take it. It is closed. Finished. And I am not saying this because Brescia is last,” Cellino said. “We are last because we deserve it.”

