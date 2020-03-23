MADRID — Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio led his team to victory in an online video game tournament that raised more than 140,000 euros ($149,000) for the fight against the coronavirus.
Marco Asensio beat Leganes player Aitor Ruibal 4-2 in Sunday’s final of the three-day tournament hosted by well-known Spanish e-sports play-by-play commentator Ibai Llanos.
Eighteen teams participated, each represented by a player from their real squads.
Spanish authorities have said more than 33,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country, with 2,182 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
