Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Klopp’s Promise” is essential viewing.

Jurgen Klopp has Liverpool on the verge of winning a first league title in 30 years.

The Reds are so close to the holy grail they can taste it.

Klopp swore he would guide Liverpool to the top-flight title when he arrived at Anfield in 2015 and in the riveting documentary ‘Klopp’s Promise’ which aired across NBCSN this weekend, we detail his journey at Anfield.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

From the early training sessions and defensive struggles to the key players who arrived to help his dream become a reality, Klopp has transformed Liverpool over the last four years.

Click play on the video above to watch the documentary in full as Liverpool’s amazing journey under Klopp has seen them win the UEFA Champions League, reach three other major cup finals and come so close to winning the title last season.

From his fist-pumping and hugging and his inspiring comments in the media to excite fans and gelling a team of players together into an unstoppable unit, it is hard to see how Klopp could have done this any better. The connection he has with Liverpool’s fans is one that will last a lifetime.

Klopp is about to keep his promise.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports