Will Wilson named new US Soccer CEO

U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that it has hired Will Wilson to serve as the federation’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dan Flynn who stepped down from the position last September.
Wilson spent the last eight years working for sports agency Wasserman, where he was the co-head of the agency’s American football division. The group represents more than 100 NFL clients. More information on Wilson’s background, including a stint with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) which operates behind the scenes with the U.S. federation and Major League Soccer — from U.S. Soccer’s press release:
“We are thrilled Will is joining U.S. Soccer as our CEO,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels. Soccer is the world’s game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America’s game.”
Wilson’s vision helped launch Wasserman’s NFL representation practice with the signing of Andrew Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, whose 2016 contract extension was then the largest in league history. The division has grown to represent more than 100 NFL players with senior agents located across the country, one of the most comprehensive in the sport. As an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor, he has a deep understanding of labor issues as well as working within the constructs of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Prior to Wasserman, Wilson served as Executive Vice President of International Business & Special Events for Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) from 2008-12. Fluent in Spanish, he oversaw the League’s international game business.
“I’m very excited to be joining U.S Soccer,” said Wilson. “I have always admired the Federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation’s support behind our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our Membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level.”
Wilson appears to be thoroughly qualified for the position as USSF CEO, given his vast experience from various angles of the sports world. Having someone who is well-versed in the business of sports, rather than business in general, should serve the federation well with a number of important issues await him just on the horizon.