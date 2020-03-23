More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo credit: U.S. Soccer

Will Wilson named new US Soccer CEO

By Andy EdwardsMar 23, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
U.S. Soccer announced on Monday that it has hired Will Wilson to serve as the federation’s new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Dan Flynn who stepped down from the position last September.

Wilson spent the last eight years working for sports agency Wasserman, where he was the co-head of the agency’s American football division. The group represents more than 100 NFL clients. More information on Wilson’s background, including a stint with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) which operates behind the scenes with the U.S. federation and Major League Soccer — from U.S. Soccer’s press release:

“We are thrilled Will is joining U.S. Soccer as our CEO,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.  “He brings an unrivaled set of experience and expertise to soccer in America. His global perspective, background in marketing and growing sporting events and extensive experience in the sports business will be invaluable in growing soccer at all levels. Soccer is the world’s game and Will is the perfect person to help us grow it to America’s game.”

Wilson’s vision helped launch Wasserman’s NFL representation practice with the signing of Andrew Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, whose 2016 contract extension was then the largest in league history. The division has grown to represent more than 100 NFL players with senior agents located across the country, one of the most comprehensive in the sport. As an NFLPA Certified Contract Advisor, he has a deep understanding of labor issues as well as working within the constructs of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Prior to Wasserman, Wilson served as Executive Vice President of International Business & Special Events for Major League Soccer (MLS) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) from 2008-12. Fluent in Spanish, he oversaw the League’s international game business.

“I’m very excited to be joining U.S Soccer,” said Wilson. “I have always admired the Federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation’s support behind our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our Membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level.”

Wilson appears to be thoroughly qualified for the position as USSF CEO, given his vast experience from various angles of the sports world. Having someone who is well-versed in the business of sports, rather than business in general, should serve the federation well with a number of important issues await him just on the horizon.

Chelsea: Hudson-Odoi ‘feeling fine and back to his usual self’

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 23, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT
Callum Hudson-Odoi “is now feeling fine and back to his usual self” after undergoing a period of self-isolation in response to his positive test for coronavirus, according to the latest update from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old winger was revealed to have tested positive for the virus 10 days ago. Last week, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard relayed a positive update on Hudson-Odoi’s recovery. Now, he’s feeling like his usual self and back to training at home with an eye toward the resumption of soccer, whenever that may be — excerpts from Chelsea’s statement which can be read in full here:

In addition to feeling good, the young winger is hard at work training at home to build and maintain his fitness, as are the rest of the Chelsea squad.

It was first announced on Friday, March 13 that having been tested for the virus, Hudson-Odoi had tested positive, a result that meant as well as self-isolation, the men’s first-team building at Cobham was initially closed while it underwent a deep-cleaning procedure.

Following the deep-cleaning procedure at Cobham, the building has reopened for anyone working there who is not self-isolating.

Transfer news: Aubameyang to Man United, Skriniar to Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2020, 2:38 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to be linked with a move away from north London as the Gabonese star has just over a year left on his current contract.

Aubameyang, 30, has been Arsenal’s main main up top since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 and has scored 49 goals in 74 Premier League appearances.

His importance to Arsenal is clear and Mikel Arteta has hammered that home on several occasions, saying that Aubameyang is their ‘most important player’ but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and now Man United are said to be interested in signing the clinical finisher.

According to a report in The Sun, Arsenal would accept a bid of close to $60 million for Aubameyang this summer as they don’t want to lose another star player on a free transfer a la Aaron Ramsey.

Man United have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood in the attacking areas of the pitch, so do they need to add Aubameyang?

Well, much like Robin Van Persie‘s arrival from Arsenal helped them win the Premier League title, Aubameyang’s arrival could truly have a huge impact for at least a couple of seasons. It doesn’t fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s long-term project of developing young talent but wherever Aubameyang has gone he’s scored goals by the boatload.

Aubameyang has played out on the left for Arsenal in recent months and has continued to score, so maybe he, Martial and Rashford could all play together up top for Man United? Imagine that trio latching onto through balls from Fernandes? Stop drooling, United fans.

Man City’s poor 2019-20 campaign, at least in the Premier League, has largely been down to issues defensively and it looks like Pep Guardiola is keen to sign a new center back this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan’s Slovakian center half Milan Skriniar is moving towards the top of Man City’s list.

The report states that PSG, Real Madrid and Man City will battle to sign the 25-year-old who has impressed in a three-man central defense for Antonio Conte‘s side.

With Aymeric Laporte missing large chunks of this season with injury, plus John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi both struggling with form and fitness, not replacing Vincent Kompany after his departure last summer looks like one of the biggest mistakes Man City have made over the last decade.

Skriniar is a no-nonsense defender, great in one-on-one situations and is a towering presence in the air and that is what Man City need to partner Laporte, who is calm and composed on the ball and often starts attack from his role as a left-sided center back.

There’s no doubt that Man City will be linked with a plethora of center backs between now and the transfer window opening this summer but Skriniar has proven himself with his positional play at Inter and he is an out-and-out defender.

UEFA Champions League, Europa League finals postponed

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 23, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
UEFA have announced the the finals for the men’s Champions League and Europa League and the women’s Champions League have been postponed.

In a statement on their website European soccer’s governing body said they will “rearrange their showpiece fixtures due to the ongoing health crisis in Europe” as the coronavirus epidemic continues to hit the vast majority of Europe hard each and every day.

All three finals were due to be played in May and this update was expected following UEFA’s previous announcement that it would extend its season until June 30 and canceled EURO 2020 to allow domestic leagues to finish play.

No details where given on whether the Champions League and Europa League finals will still take place in Istanbul, Turkey and Gdansk, Poland respectively for the men’s game or in Vienna, Austria for the women’s UCL final. This decision was taken by the new working group set up to manage UEFA’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and it suggests that domestic leagues and UEFA competitions will not be ready to return by the start of May when most have suggested that would.

Below is the statement from UEFA in full:

As a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe, UEFA has today formally taken the decision to postpone the following matches, originally scheduled for May 2020:

  • UEFA Women’s Champions League Final
  • UEFA Europa League Final
  • UEFA Champions League Final

No decision has yet been made on rearranged dates. The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call among the stakeholders of European football, which was chaired by UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin, will analyse the options available. The group has already begun its examination of the calendar. Announcements will be made in due course.

Asensio leads Real Madrid to victory in online tournament

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 23, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
MADRID — Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio led his team to victory in an online video game tournament that raised more than 140,000 euros ($149,000) for the fight against the coronavirus.

Marco Asensio beat Leganes player Aitor Ruibal 4-2 in Sunday’s final of the three-day tournament hosted by well-known Spanish e-sports play-by-play commentator Ibai Llanos.

Eighteen teams participated, each represented by a player from their real squads.

Spanish authorities have said more than 33,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in the country, with 2,182 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

