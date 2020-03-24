Harry Kane close to full return from injury

Harry Kane is close to a full return from injury and Tottenham Hotspur will definitely have their star striker back fit and ready whenever the season resumes.

Kane, 26, has been out injured since Jan. 1 when he badly injured his hamstring at Southampton and he has since had surgery to repair the injury.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Given the Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tottenham duo Kane and Heung-min are working hard to return for the remaining nine games of the season.

Speaking to Tottenham’s website, Kane revealed he is closing in on a return and is a couple of weeks away from full fitness.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane said. “I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place. It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Kane’s challenge now is to keep stepping up his recovery which is tough with training canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the UK on lockdown for at least the next three weeks, the Tottenham and England star will remain focused on doing the right things to be as fit as possible when training, and the season, resumes.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well. I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season,” Kane said. “Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.”

When the season does eventually resume, having Kane back fit will obviously be a huge boost for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham. He gives their attack a focal point and even though Son stood in for him admirably during the first few weeks of his injury, when the South Korean forward broke his arm and Steven Bergwijn went down injured too, Tottenham became a rudderless ship.

Captain Kane will soon be back to steer it.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports