USWNT
Photo by Aurelien Meunier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

New U.S. Soccer leadership: Settling women’s lawsuit priority

Associated PressMar 24, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The newly installed president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation used their first news conference to state that settling a lawsuit filed by women’s national team players is a top priority.

“A lot of damage has been done, and I think we are going to have to rebuild that trust and rebuild the relationship. It is not going to happen overnight,” President Cindy Parlow Cone said Tuesday. “It’s going to take a lot of effort and time and energy from the U.S. Soccer side to rebuild that trust, not only with our U.S. women’s national team players, but with our fans and everyone engaged in the sport.”

Players claim they have not been paid equally to the men’s national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A trial is scheduled for May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.

“The solution here is clear, simple, and unequivocal: equal pay,” responded Molly Levinson, spokeswomen for the players.

In legal papers filed this month ahead of the trial, the USSF claimed the women’s team didn’t have the physical abilities or the same responsibilities as the men’s team. That sparked a furor that included an on-field protest by players wearing their warm-up jerseys inside out to hide the USSF crest. The outcry led to the resignation of USSF President Carlos Cordeiro and caused the federation to change its lead law firm.

Chief legal officer Lydia Wahlke has been placed on administrative leave, which was first reported Tuesday by ESPN. Parlow Cone said an outside firm has been retained to review USSF decision-making that led to the briefs “to see where that process broke down.” She hopes to schedule settlement talks.

“I don’t think a trial is good for either party or for soccer,” Parlow Cone said.

A 41-year-old World Cup and Olympic champion, Parlow Cone had been the USSF vice president before Cordeiro quit on March 12.

“The comments and the language in the last filing,” Parlow Cone said, “I think not only hurt our relationship with our women’s national team, but hurt women and girls in general, and as a former national player, they were personally hurtful to me.”

Will Wilson, a former MLS executive and the uncle of retired NFL quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired as chief executive officer Monday to replace Dan Flynn, who retired in September. The 52-year-old Wilson had been co-head of the NFL division of the Wasserman Media Group, which represents players.

“The wording, the comments in the filing were quite frankly shocking and very, very disappointing to me,” Wilson said.

Parlow Cone said she is part of the USSF’s board special litigation committee along with youth council representative Tim Turney and independent director Patti Hart. She said the committee was never given a chance to review the filings before they were submitted to the court.

“There was a fundamental error in our processes,” Parlow Cone said.

She drew a distinction between this month’s filing and previous legal arguments by the federation.

“I think it’s one thing to argue that men and women play in different tournaments and play against different teams, and it’s altogether a different statement to say that therefore the women carry less responsibility or have less ability,” Parlow Cone said.

She said it was too soon to decide whether she would run next February to complete the final year of Cordeiro’s term. Parlow Cone also said the USSF is open to having the women and men negotiate together for a common labor deal, but that decision is up to the two unions under federal labor law.

Wilson, who said he received a multiyear contract, said it was not clear whether the postponement of the Olympics would cause Nike and other sponsors to decrease payments to the USSF this year. He is likely to take a role in organizing the 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. will co-host with Mexico and Canada.

In addition, the USSF faces antitrust suits by the promoter Relient seeking to allow foreign leagues to play in the U.S. and by the lower level North American Soccer League, which stopped play after 2017 and wanted a promotion-relegation system.

The U.S. men’s national team has been without a collective bargaining agreement since December 2018. Some federation staff complained about working conditions under Flynn and his No. 2, chief commercial and strategy officer Jay Berhalter – the brother of men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter. Jay Berhalter left the USSF last month when it became clear he would not succeed Flynn.

“Yes, there are issues. That’s obvious,” Wilson said. “But for me it was the fact that we had to address those and find resolutions, attack the culture and really create a place that people want to be and want to work.”

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner called off a March 30 hearing to decide summary judgment motions by each side and will issue his rulings based on the written submissions.

Fabregas revisits Arsenal end: “I used to spend sleepless nights suffering”

Arsenal
Photo by Tony Marshall - PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 24, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT
Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas is lifting the lid on his decision to leave the club in 2011.

The wonderful Spanish midfielder was the Gunners captain, but felt frustrated by his teammates’ collective commitment to winning.

Now 32 and playing for Monaco, Fabregas turned back the clock to 2011 in a podcast interview with Arseblog.

He felt that his level was above the bunch, outside of Samir Nasri and Robin Van Persie, and accepted a $40 million-plus move to childhood club Barcelona.

“I was the captain, I always felt so much pressure on myself,” Fabregas said. “I had to lead this team to win something. I gave everything. Sometimes, I used to go home after we lost and I used to cry.

“I used to suffer, I used to spend sleepless nights suffering. And then you lose a game, you’re in the bus like this, destroyed, and then you hear some players laughing, thinking about where they will be going out later. This was going on for a few years. We were playing beautiful football and I enjoyed that side of things but I was putting pressure on myself to lead, to do everything and at one point I felt kind of lonely.”

His final season featured a number of mercurial talents, including Andrei Arshavin, Carlos Vela, and Nicklas Bendtner.

Fabregas hit double-digit assists for Arsenal four times, including an absurd 20-assist season in 2007/08 and a 15-goal, 15-assist campaign in 2009/10. Following three good seasons with Barcelona, he returned to the PL with Chelsea and had a 19-assist season in his first year back in England.

Fabregas has three assists this season for Monaco, averaging 1.3 key passes and 40.8 passes per game.

Pep Guardiola gives more than $1 million to coronavirus fight in Catalonia

Pep Guardiola
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 24, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has donated over $1 million to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Catalonia.

Guardiola, 49, is a sporting hero in Spain, where he won six La Liga titles and a European Cup as a player with Barcelona before leading the club to three more La Liga crowns and two UEFA Champions Leagues as manager.

According to Sky Sports, Guardiola’s donation will help the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel with the acquisition and supply of health equipment as well as the “alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers.”

Guardiola was named the 2009 Catalan of the Year, and the region’s causes have always been very close to his heart. He was charged for wearing a yellow ribbon in tribute to the Catalan independence fight in 2018.

The BBC says Guardiola is spending time at his home in Barcelona during the Premier League suspension, which runs until at least April 30.

What we love about Bournemouth

Bournemouth
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 24, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up it is Bournemouth.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, we focus on a club living in its golden age: AFC Bournemouth.

Bournemouth
(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe, club legend: Bournemouth’s manager started with the club’s academy in 1994 and spent just a few short seasons away from home (Portsmouth and Swindon Town) during his playing career. He took the manager’s seat at age 31 and only left for a brief stint with Burnley. He’s overseen all of Bournemouth’s promotions from League Two to the Premier League, and has kept the club safe for four seasons into the 2019/20 relegation scrap. Once the cherubic upstart manager of a new Premier League club, the 42-year-old Howe is the second-longest serving manager in English football behind Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth.

They are making the most of their golden age: Winning the Championship in 2014/15 was a major accomplishment, but the Cherries’ stubborn refusal to be relegated has allowed it to solidify the club’s future with five top-flight seasons of big Premier League money. While the Cherries are yet to climb above ninth in a given season and could certainly go down this season, they’ve built an incredible foundation that should keep them relevant for a long, long time.

Bournemouth
Steve Cook has played more times for Bournemouth than any player in its 121-year existenceW (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Club heroes still here: Callum Wilson joined the Cherries in 2014 from Coventry City for less than $5 million and scored 20 times in the promotion-winning season. Joshua King came from Blackburn a year later and has scored 48 times for the Cherries. Both players have been linked with moves to Premier League powers but have thusfar resisted transfers to sit second and sixth on the club’s all-time goal board. Ten of the club’s top 25 players in number of appearances are still in black and red stripes including the top two all-time: Steve Cook (329) and Simon Francis (324).

And some of them are checking in on those made vulnerable by the coronavirus: The Cherries care deeply about the fans who’ve made this journey through the ranks with them, and club leader Cook will be among those ringing up the Bournemouth faithful to make sure they are well and help them in their battles to maintain a positive spirit.

Reina believes he had coronavirus, concerned for general public

Pepe Reina
Photo by Visionhaus
By Nicholas MendolaMar 24, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina knows his privilege, and worries for those in a worse spot than him in the battle against coronavirus.

For what it’s worth, Reina believes he’s had COVID-19 thanks to a conversation with doctors and that he’s come out the other side.

Reina was sick and said his symptoms matched coronavirus but he wasn’t tested due to the lack of severity of his symptoms.

From Marca:

“It was a different kind of week as I had to take precautions to avoid infecting those living with me.

“We’re privileged people, with a big house and a garden. I’m worried about the people who live in a 70m² flat with two kids.”

Reina has been pretty good since returning to the Premier League on loan from Napoli. He’s made 23 saves including a penalty stop during his six appearances for the Villans, who are 1-1-4 with him on the field including four-consecutive league losses.