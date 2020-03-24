Reina believes he had coronavirus, concerned for general public

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina knows his privilege, and worries for those in a worse spot than him in the battle against coronavirus.
For what it’s worth, Reina believes he’s had COVID-19 thanks to a conversation with doctors and that he’s come out the other side.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
Reina was sick and said his symptoms matched coronavirus but he wasn’t tested due to the lack of severity of his symptoms.
“It was a different kind of week as I had to take precautions to avoid infecting those living with me.
“We’re privileged people, with a big house and a garden. I’m worried about the people who live in a 70m² flat with two kids.”
Reina has been pretty good since returning to the Premier League on loan from Napoli. He’s made 23 saves including a penalty stop during his six appearances for the Villans, who are 1-1-4 with him on the field including four-consecutive league losses.