Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021, the IOC and the Tokyo Olympic Organizers have announced.

A joint-statement revealed that for the first-time in Olympic history the games will be delayed to another year as the games were due to take place this summer with the opening ceremony on July 24.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe the games have been rescheduled for an unspecified date in 2021 which will be no later than the summer.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” according to a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

From a soccer perspective, the USWNT had already qualified for the Olympic soccer tournament as the four-time Gold medalists were aiming to build from the success of their 2019 World Cup win.

The USMNT haven’t qualified for the Olympic since Beijing in 2008 and Jason Kreis’ talented youngsters were heavily favored to get through CONCACAF Olympic qualifying which was due to take place in Mexico this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What we love about Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and first up it is Arsenal:

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on the Gunners.

Their sense of history: When it comes to Arsenal, there’s a stench of history about them. From the marble entrance hall at Highbury to their famous wave before games from the center of the pitch, they’ve always done things slightly differently and have appreciated tradition more than most clubs. Like all stadiums nowadays there are statues and walls dedicated to former legends but Arsenal just do it a lot better than most. Their legends truly live on. We love that.

The Invincibles: Who can forget the Arsenal Invincibles from 2003-04? Arsene Wenger created one of the greatest teams in history as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp scored the goals, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg created and the likes of Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Jens Lehman held things together in defense and midfield. The only team to go through an entire English league season undefeated, the Invincibles will always be the first team you think of when you think of Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and the French Connection: Mr Wenger transformed the English game when he arrived in 1996 with his tiny spectacles and baggy gray suits. The Frenchman also had plenty of compatriots around him too, as an invasion of French superstars took the Premier League, and England, by storm in the coming years. The drinking culture evaporated within the game and yoga, healthy eating and passing the ball became the norm. The thing we love most about Arsenal is that they, more than any other Premier League club, have had the biggest impact in designing the modern game we love today.

Passion of the ‘Gooner’ faithful: Now, there’s no doubt that your average Gooner is as passionate a fan as you will find. That passion often escalates to rage, especially in recent years. From fans getting together to start up their own post-game TV show to winning every online poll known to mankind, fans of Arsenal are incessantly devoted to their club. Are they the most forgiving set of fans on the planet? Absolutely not. In the good times and the bad they are willing to take a stand to show their displeasure and call for change if they think its necessary. How can you not admire that?

LeBron James praises Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT
LeBron James, minority owner in Liverpool Football Club, has praised Kylien Mbappe.

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans everywhere furiously typing out #Mbappe2020 once again.

The legendary NBA star hosted an Instagram chat on Monday and was asked about his favorite soccer players. Here was the answer James gave.

“Favorite soccer players … I got a few,” LeBron James said. “First of all, every player on Liverpool. Straight up. Every player on Liverpool. Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, I love those guys. Those are just a few of them.”

James also gave praise to Lionel Messi and someone else said Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan? His crazy ass. He crazy, but he damn good, though,” LeBron James responded. 

It is unlikely Liverpool would sign Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo but the fact James mentioned Mbappe as one of his favorite players is intriguing.

Look, it’s not like James has any say in who Liverpool sign and their transfer policy. Of course he doesn’t. However, with Liverpool moving to Nike as their kit sponsor from this summer, James could be popping up at lot more at Anfield and Mbappe is also sponsored by Nike.

Did somebody say, synergy? Could Liverpool afford Mbappe? Probably not anytime soon. Still, the rumblings about him coming to the Premier League one day continue.

LeBron James is a keen soccer fan and when his playing days are over in the NBA, you could certainly see him branching out and owning a team, maybe in Major League Soccer, maybe in Europe. Who knows?

It remains to be seen if Liverpool fans everywhere will now start to send the Mbappe to Liverpool rumors into overdrive again.

Man United expected to extend Ighalo loan

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Man United are expected to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo as the Nigerian striker is currently only on loan until May 31.

Ighalo, 30, arrived from Shanghai Shenhua on January transfer deadline day and has scored four goals in eight games for Man United.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, the loan deal for Ighalo will be extended until June 30 when UEFA has said the end of the 2019-20 season will now be due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That June 30 date seems ambitious, at best, for an end date and the added issue here is that Odion Ighalo’s parent club in the Chinese Super League may resume play before Man United do and they would expect him to come back.

If that is the case, what happens to Ighalo?

Man United could of course buy him outright whenever the summer transfer window is due to open as they have the option to make his deal permanent. Ighalo is also reportedly ready to take a huge pay cut to sign a permanent deal.

Ighalo obviously isn’t the only player on loan at another club right now and if FIFA or other governing bodies don’t intervene to make a widespread rule for extending the dates of current loan deals by a couple of months, it will be down to the individual clubs to arrange who they have and when.

Plus, what happens to players who are then expected to return to their parent clubs but aren’t registered in their squads for the rest of the 2019-20 campaigns?

Clubs are going to need a lot of help and flexibility from FIFA, UEFA, the FA and other governing bodies to sort out the best solution for players currently on loan in these unprecedented times.

Harry Kane close to full return from injury

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 9:43 AM EDT
Harry Kane is close to a full return from injury and Tottenham Hotspur will definitely have their star striker back fit and ready whenever the season resumes.

Kane, 26, has been out injured since Jan. 1 when he badly injured his hamstring at Southampton and he has since had surgery to repair the injury.

Given the Premier League has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tottenham duo Kane and Heung-min are working hard to return for the remaining nine games of the season.

Speaking to Tottenham’s website, Kane revealed he is closing in on a return and is a couple of weeks away from full fitness.

“I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” Kane said. “I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place. It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Kane’s challenge now is to keep stepping up his recovery which is tough with training canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the UK on lockdown for at least the next three weeks, the Tottenham and England star will remain focused on doing the right things to be as fit as possible when training, and the season, resumes.

“I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well. I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season,” Kane said. “Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.”

When the season does eventually resume, having Kane back fit will obviously be a huge boost for Jose Mourinho and Tottenham. He gives their attack a focal point and even though Son stood in for him admirably during the first few weeks of his injury, when the South Korean forward broke his arm and Steven Bergwijn went down injured too, Tottenham became a rudderless ship.

Captain Kane will soon be back to steer it.