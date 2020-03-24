Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021, the IOC and the Tokyo Olympic Organizers have announced.
A joint-statement revealed that for the first-time in Olympic history the games will be delayed to another year as the games were due to take place this summer with the opening ceremony on July 24.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe the games have been rescheduled for an unspecified date in 2021 which will be no later than the summer.
“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” according to a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”
From a soccer perspective, the USWNT had already qualified for the Olympic soccer tournament as the four-time Gold medalists were aiming to build from the success of their 2019 World Cup win.
The USMNT haven’t qualified for the Olympic since Beijing in 2008 and Jason Kreis’ talented youngsters were heavily favored to get through CONCACAF Olympic qualifying which was due to take place in Mexico this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.