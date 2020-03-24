More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup: Edouard to Arsenal, Tonali to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up today, there’s news that Arsenal are keeping on eye on Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, 22, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Glasgow giants.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Arsenal are keen on Edouard, who has scored 61 goals in 125 appearances for Celtic since he arrived from PSG in 2018. Edouard has scored 27 times this season and has been linked with countless teams across Europe. It is believed he would cost over $40 million.

With Arsenal’s top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with a move away this summer, plus Alexandre Lacazette‘s future uncertain, perhaps Mikel Arteta fancies totally refreshing his frontline as he continues to turn this Gunners side into one chockablock with youngsters.

From Virgil Van Dijk to Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele, Celtic have become a terrific breeding ground for young talent and Edouard is the latest gem they’ve polished to sell to the highest bidder. Arsenal’s top priority should be signing new defender this summer but if they fancy adding a hungry, young forward then Edouard fits the bill.

Continuing with our look at the latest Premier League transfer news, Man City could also turn their attention to an exciting young prospect as Sandro Tonali, 19, continues to shine at Brescia.

Pep Guardiola played for Brescia for a few seasons after leaving Barcelona and the Spanish central midfielder will see plenty of similarities in his play to that of Tonali. The Italian international is a tough tackler who is clever and elegant on the ball and according to Corriere dello Sport Man City’s interest in him ‘isn’t a secret’ to those in the know.

With Fernandinho 34 years old, Rodri is his logical replacement as Man City’s holding midfielder but what about thee spots alongside him? David Silva is leaving this summer and Phil Foden is more of an attacking option in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. As well as bringing in a center back, adding a new central midfielder is a key for Man City.

Tonali is being touted as the ‘next Andrea Pirlo’ and although Juventus are considered one of the frontrunners to sign him, you can understand why Man City and other Premier League clubs are eager to bring him to England. 

Reina believes he had coronavirus, concerned for general public

By Nicholas MendolaMar 24, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT
Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina knows his privilege, and worries for those in a worse spot than him in the battle against coronavirus.

For what it’s worth, Reina believes he’s had COVID-19 thanks to a conversation with doctors and that he’s come out the other side.

Reina was sick and said his symptoms matched coronavirus but he wasn’t tested due to the lack of severity of his symptoms.

From Marca:

“It was a different kind of week as I had to take precautions to avoid infecting those living with me.

“We’re privileged people, with a big house and a garden. I’m worried about the people who live in a 70m² flat with two kids.”

Reina has been pretty good since returning to the Premier League on loan from Napoli. He’s made 23 saves including a penalty stop during his six appearances for the Villans, who are 1-1-4 with him on the field including four-consecutive league losses.

What we love about Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up it is Aston Villa.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on The Villa.

We love, love, love Villa Park: There are a lot of beautiful stadiums around today but let’s be honest, a lot of them look very similar and most like spaceships. Villa Park has managed to blend the old with the new beautifully. If you’re ever lucky enough to stroll through Aston on a fall day, as the leaves brush your feet you can look up and see the golden brown bricks of the Holte End from far away. A stadium having four separate stands is a rare thing in the modern game and when you visit Villa Park it is like you’re going back in time.

Jack Grealish, generally, and his socks: Talking about a throwback, Jack Grealish is one of those. A playmaker who plays the game at a different pace to most in the Premier League, Grealish is a boyhood Aston Villa fan who has come through their academy ranks to captain the team he loves. Grealish led Villa to promotion back to the Premier League and has easily been their best player this season. From his excessive use of hair gel reminiscent of a character from Peaky Blinders to his rolled down socks, Grealish stands out and, most importantly, is a genius with the ball at his feet. A once in a generation player who has finally matured.

The sense of humor Villa fans have: For some reason I always remember a study I read when I was younger which voted Birmingham, England as the most miserable place in the UK. You wouldn’t think it if you met Villa’s fans who are always smiling or joking about something. Their sense of humor has remained through all of their recent struggles and their fans are okay with having a laugh at their own misfortunes and don’t take themselves too seriously. Let’s not forget, Prince William and Tom Hanks are Villa fans too. US and UK royalty.

The former European champs are truly a sleeping giant: A lot of clubs claim they are sleeping giants but Aston Villa truly are. Birmingham is known as England’s second city and Aston Villa have a huge, loyal fanbase. They won the European Cup in 1982, something a lot a people forget about, and in the early 1900s they dominated English football. Birmingham is a city which was transformed by the industrial revolution and amid that Aston Villa were one of the founding members of the Football League way back in 1888. Since their heyday in the early 1990s they’ve also won five League Cups, an FA Cup and the league titles to add to their European title. They are historic. They are massive. They are a sleeping giant.

What we love about Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and first up it is Arsenal.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on the Gunners.

Their sense of history: When it comes to Arsenal, there’s a stench of history about them. From the marble entrance hall at Highbury to their famous wave before games from the center of the pitch, they’ve always done things slightly differently and have appreciated tradition more than most clubs. Like all stadiums nowadays there are statues and walls dedicated to former legends but Arsenal just do it a lot better than most. Their legends truly live on. We love that.

The Invincibles: Who can forget the Arsenal Invincibles from 2003-04? Arsene Wenger created one of the greatest teams in history as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp scored the goals, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg created and the likes of Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Jens Lehman held things together in defense and midfield. The only team to go through an entire English league season undefeated, the Invincibles will always be the first team you think of when you think of Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and the French Connection: Mr Wenger transformed the English game when he arrived in 1996 with his tiny spectacles and baggy gray suits. The Frenchman also had plenty of compatriots around him too, as an invasion of French superstars took the Premier League, and England, by storm in the coming years. The drinking culture evaporated within the game and yoga, healthy eating and passing the ball became the norm. The thing we love most about Arsenal is that they, more than any other Premier League club, have had the biggest impact in designing the modern game we love today.

Passion of the ‘Gooner’ faithful: Now, there’s no doubt that your average Gooner is as passionate a fan as you will find. That passion often escalates to rage, especially in recent years. From fans getting together to start up their own post-game TV show to winning every online poll known to mankind, fans of Arsenal are incessantly devoted to their club. Are they the most forgiving set of fans on the planet? Absolutely not. In the good times and the bad they are willing to take a stand to show their displeasure and call for change if they think its necessary. How can you not admire that?

LeBron James praises Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT
LeBron James, minority owner in Liverpool Football Club, has praised Kylien Mbappe.

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans everywhere furiously typing out #Mbappe2020 once again.

The legendary NBA star hosted an Instagram chat on Monday and was asked about his favorite soccer players. Here was the answer James gave.

“Favorite soccer players … I got a few,” LeBron James said. “First of all, every player on Liverpool. Straight up. Every player on Liverpool. Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, I love those guys. Those are just a few of them.”

James also gave praise to Lionel Messi and someone else said Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan? His crazy ass. He crazy, but he damn good, though,” LeBron James responded. 

It is unlikely Liverpool would sign Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo but the fact James mentioned Mbappe as one of his favorite players is intriguing.

Look, it’s not like James has any say in who Liverpool sign and their transfer policy. Of course he doesn’t. However, with Liverpool moving to Nike as their kit sponsor from this summer, James could be popping up at lot more at Anfield and Mbappe is also sponsored by Nike.

Did somebody say, synergy? Could Liverpool afford Mbappe? Probably not anytime soon. Still, the rumblings about him coming to the Premier League one day continue.

LeBron James is a keen soccer fan and when his playing days are over in the NBA, you could certainly see him branching out and owning a team, maybe in Major League Soccer, maybe in Europe. Who knows?

It remains to be seen if Liverpool fans everywhere will now start to send the Mbappe to Liverpool rumors into overdrive again.