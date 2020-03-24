The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

First up today, there’s news that Arsenal are keeping on eye on Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, 22, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Glasgow giants.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Arsenal are keen on Edouard, who has scored 61 goals in 125 appearances for Celtic since he arrived from PSG in 2018. Edouard has scored 27 times this season and has been linked with countless teams across Europe. It is believed he would cost over $40 million.

With Arsenal’s top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with a move away this summer, plus Alexandre Lacazette‘s future uncertain, perhaps Mikel Arteta fancies totally refreshing his frontline as he continues to turn this Gunners side into one chockablock with youngsters.

From Virgil Van Dijk to Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele, Celtic have become a terrific breeding ground for young talent and Edouard is the latest gem they’ve polished to sell to the highest bidder. Arsenal’s top priority should be signing new defender this summer but if they fancy adding a hungry, young forward then Edouard fits the bill.

Continuing with our look at the latest Premier League transfer news, Man City could also turn their attention to an exciting young prospect as Sandro Tonali, 19, continues to shine at Brescia.

Pep Guardiola played for Brescia for a few seasons after leaving Barcelona and the Spanish central midfielder will see plenty of similarities in his play to that of Tonali. The Italian international is a tough tackler who is clever and elegant on the ball and according to Corriere dello Sport Man City’s interest in him ‘isn’t a secret’ to those in the know.

With Fernandinho 34 years old, Rodri is his logical replacement as Man City’s holding midfielder but what about thee spots alongside him? David Silva is leaving this summer and Phil Foden is more of an attacking option in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. As well as bringing in a center back, adding a new central midfielder is a key for Man City.

Tonali is being touted as the ‘next Andrea Pirlo’ and although Juventus are considered one of the frontrunners to sign him, you can understand why Man City and other Premier League clubs are eager to bring him to England.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports