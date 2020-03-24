What we love about Arsenal

This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and first up it is Arsenal:

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on the Gunners.

Their sense of history: When it comes to Arsenal, there’s a stench of history about them. From the marble entrance hall at Highbury to their famous wave before games from the center of the pitch, they’ve always done things slightly differently and have appreciated tradition more than most clubs. Like all stadiums nowadays there are statues and walls dedicated to former legends but Arsenal just do it a lot better than most. Their legends truly live on. We love that.

The Invincibles: Who can forget the Arsenal Invincibles from 2003-04? Arsene Wenger created one of the greatest teams in history as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp scored the goals, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg created and the likes of Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Jens Lehman held things together in defense and midfield. The only team to go through an entire English league season undefeated, the Invincibles will always be the first team you think of when you think of Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and the French Connection: Mr Wenger transformed the English game when he arrived in 1996 with his tiny spectacles and baggy gray suits. The Frenchman also had plenty of compatriots around him too, as an invasion of French superstars took the Premier League, and England, by storm in the coming years. The drinking culture evaporated within the game and yoga, healthy eating and passing the ball became the norm. The thing we love most about Arsenal is that they, more than any other Premier League club, have had the biggest impact in designing the modern game we love today.

Passion of the ‘Gooner’ faithful: Now, there’s no doubt that your average Gooner is as passionate a fan as you will find. That passion often escalates to rage, especially in recent years. From fans getting together to start up their own post-game TV show to winning every online poll known to mankind, fans of Arsenal are incessantly devoted to their club. Are they the most forgiving set of fans on the planet? Absolutely not. In the good times and the bad they are willing to take a stand to show their displeasure and call for change if they think its necessary. How can you not admire that?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports