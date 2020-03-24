More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
What we love about Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 12:47 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and first up it is Arsenal:

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on the Gunners.

Their sense of history: When it comes to Arsenal, there’s a stench of history about them. From the marble entrance hall at Highbury to their famous wave before games from the center of the pitch, they’ve always done things slightly differently and have appreciated tradition more than most clubs. Like all stadiums nowadays there are statues and walls dedicated to former legends but Arsenal just do it a lot better than most. Their legends truly live on. We love that.

The Invincibles: Who can forget the Arsenal Invincibles from 2003-04? Arsene Wenger created one of the greatest teams in history as Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp scored the goals, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg created and the likes of Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell and Jens Lehman held things together in defense and midfield. The only team to go through an entire English league season undefeated, the Invincibles will always be the first team you think of when you think of Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger and the French Connection: Mr Wenger transformed the English game when he arrived in 1996 with his tiny spectacles and baggy gray suits. The Frenchman also had plenty of compatriots around him too, as an invasion of French superstars took the Premier League, and England, by storm in the coming years. The drinking culture evaporated within the game and yoga, healthy eating and passing the ball became the norm. The thing we love most about Arsenal is that they, more than any other Premier League club, have had the biggest impact in designing the modern game we love today.

Passion of the ‘Gooner’ faithful: Now, there’s no doubt that your average Gooner is as passionate a fan as you will find. That passion often escalates to rage, especially in recent years. From fans getting together to start up their own post-game TV show to winning every online poll known to mankind, fans of Arsenal are incessantly devoted to their club. Are they the most forgiving set of fans on the planet? Absolutely not. In the good times and the bad they are willing to take a stand to show their displeasure and call for change if they think its necessary. How can you not admire that?

Transfer rumor roundup: Edouard to Arsenal, Tonali to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 1:48 PM EDT
The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.

First up today, there’s news that Arsenal are keeping on eye on Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, 22, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Glasgow giants.

A report from the Daily Mirror says that Arsenal are keen on Edouard, who has scored 61 goals in 125 appearances for Celtic since he arrived from PSG in 2018. Edouard has scored 27 times this season and has been linked with countless teams across Europe. It is believed he would cost over $40 million.

With Arsenal’s top striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked with a move away this summer, plus Alexandre Lacazette‘s future uncertain, perhaps Mikel Arteta fancies totally refreshing his frontline as he continues to turn this Gunners side into one chockablock with youngsters.

From Virgil Van Dijk to Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele, Celtic have become a terrific breeding ground for young talent and Edouard is the latest gem they’ve polished to sell to the highest bidder. Arsenal’s top priority should be signing new defender this summer but if they fancy adding a hungry, young forward then Edouard fits the bill.

Continuing with our look at the latest Premier League transfer news, Man City could also turn their attention to an exciting young prospect as Sandro Tonali, 19, continues to shine at Brescia.

Pep Guardiola played for Brescia for a few seasons after leaving Barcelona and the Spanish central midfielder will see plenty of similarities in his play to that of Tonali. The Italian international is a tough tackler who is clever and elegant on the ball and according to Corriere dello Sport Man City’s interest in him ‘isn’t a secret’ to those in the know.

With Fernandinho 34 years old, Rodri is his logical replacement as Man City’s holding midfielder but what about thee spots alongside him? David Silva is leaving this summer and Phil Foden is more of an attacking option in midfield alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. As well as bringing in a center back, adding a new central midfielder is a key for Man City.

Tonali is being touted as the ‘next Andrea Pirlo’ and although Juventus are considered one of the frontrunners to sign him, you can understand why Man City and other Premier League clubs are eager to bring him to England. 

LeBron James praises Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 11:43 AM EDT
LeBron James, minority owner in Liverpool Football Club, has praised Kylien Mbappe.

That sound you can hear is Liverpool fans everywhere furiously typing out #Mbappe2020 once again.

The legendary NBA star hosted an Instagram chat on Monday and was asked about his favorite soccer players. Here was the answer James gave.

“Favorite soccer players … I got a few,” LeBron James said. “First of all, every player on Liverpool. Straight up. Every player on Liverpool. Mbappe, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, those guys are legends, I love those guys. Those are just a few of them.”

James also gave praise to Lionel Messi and someone else said Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Zlatan? His crazy ass. He crazy, but he damn good, though,” LeBron James responded. 

It is unlikely Liverpool would sign Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo but the fact James mentioned Mbappe as one of his favorite players is intriguing.

Look, it’s not like James has any say in who Liverpool sign and their transfer policy. Of course he doesn’t. However, with Liverpool moving to Nike as their kit sponsor from this summer, James could be popping up at lot more at Anfield and Mbappe is also sponsored by Nike.

Did somebody say, synergy? Could Liverpool afford Mbappe? Probably not anytime soon. Still, the rumblings about him coming to the Premier League one day continue.

LeBron James is a keen soccer fan and when his playing days are over in the NBA, you could certainly see him branching out and owning a team, maybe in Major League Soccer, maybe in Europe. Who knows?

It remains to be seen if Liverpool fans everywhere will now start to send the Mbappe to Liverpool rumors into overdrive again.

Man United expected to extend Ighalo loan

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
Man United are expected to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo as the Nigerian striker is currently only on loan until May 31.

Ighalo, 30, arrived from Shanghai Shenhua on January transfer deadline day and has scored four goals in eight games for Man United.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, the loan deal for Ighalo will be extended until June 30 when UEFA has said the end of the 2019-20 season will now be due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That June 30 date seems ambitious, at best, for an end date and the added issue here is that Odion Ighalo’s parent club in the Chinese Super League may resume play before Man United do and they would expect him to come back.

If that is the case, what happens to Ighalo?

Man United could of course buy him outright whenever the summer transfer window is due to open as they have the option to make his deal permanent. Ighalo is also reportedly ready to take a huge pay cut to sign a permanent deal.

Ighalo obviously isn’t the only player on loan at another club right now and if FIFA or other governing bodies don’t intervene to make a widespread rule for extending the dates of current loan deals by a couple of months, it will be down to the individual clubs to arrange who they have and when.

Plus, what happens to players who are then expected to return to their parent clubs but aren’t registered in their squads for the rest of the 2019-20 campaigns?

Clubs are going to need a lot of help and flexibility from FIFA, UEFA, the FA and other governing bodies to sort out the best solution for players currently on loan in these unprecedented times.

Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 24, 2020, 10:08 AM EDT
The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021, the IOC and the Tokyo Olympic Organizers have announced.

A joint-statement revealed that for the first-time in Olympic history the games will be delayed to another year as the games were due to take place this summer with the opening ceremony on July 24.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe the games have been rescheduled for an unspecified date in 2021 which will be no later than the summer.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” according to a joint statement from the IOC and the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee. “The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present. Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

From a soccer perspective, the USWNT had already qualified for the Olympic soccer tournament as the four-time Gold medalists were aiming to build from the success of their 2019 World Cup win.

The USMNT haven’t qualified for the Olympic since Beijing in 2008 and Jason Kreis’ talented youngsters were heavily favored to get through CONCACAF Olympic qualifying which was due to take place in Mexico this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.