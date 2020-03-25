Antonio forced to don Spurs jersey after losing to Sessegnon at FIFA

The Premier League derby between Tottenham and West Ham was meant to be on Friday. With the coronavirus postponing all Premier League activity through at least April 30, the real game has yet to take place.
Still, West Ham winger Michail Antonio and Spurs wide man Ryan Sessegnon decided to hold the game anyways despite their isolation during the shutdown. Virtually.
The two agreed to a match of FIFA between the two clubs, and spent two days promoting the event before grabbing the Playstation controllers and streaming the game live on Twitch.
Letssssss gooooooooooo!! The London Derby is ON!! Me Vs @RyanSessegnon on FIFA, Friday 8pm, loser gives a full kit apology after 👀 Don't miss it!!!!!! ⚽ #COYI
Antonio was frustrated with his performance, calling it “embarrassing” at halftime and posting that “The passing was off, shooting was bad and couldn’t tackle,” on social media, although he jokingly caveated that by saying “my controller must have been broken.” After the loss, per the rules of the bet, Antonio was forced to don a Tottenham kit, which he did so extremely begrudgingly.
Burnley is one of the truly inspirational stories of the Premier League.
Currently sitting 10th in the league table while the football world waits for the coronavirus to pass, the Clarets are a model for true steady growth. While they haven’t burst to the top like Leicester City has, the club is still a fascinating story
While the history of the club is a story in and of itself, the Clarets are also currently a club to study, with both a chairman and manager who present positive ideals and embody the identity of the club itself.
Sean Dyche: The Burnley boss, the second-longest serving manager in the Premier League just 18 days behind Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe – the man he succeeded – is a model for consistency, mentality, and hard work. In fact, his rise to the managerial position itself is a perfect representation of what he brings to the club. After being unfairly sacked by Watford during an ownership change, he joined the England U-21 setup as a temporary backroom staff member, saying at the time of the ability to have a step back, “When you are in a job, sometimes you can get so into it that you forget what’s going on in the wider world. It’s nice to have a little window to go and reflect and look at others, share stories and practices and get a visual on it.”
That step back lasted three months. With Howe leaving for Bournemouth, he signed on at Burnley and has guided the club to steady growth ever since. His first full season saw Burnley record its best start to a league season in club history, and it was all uphill from there, promoted that same season with a second-place finish despite ridiculous financial constraints that saw the club spend just $500,000 on one player the previous summer, forcing Dyche to use just 23 players the entire campaign.
“The main thing you have to get right as a chairman is to pick the right manager,” said Burnley chairman Mike Garlick upon his hire. “If you do that you are halfway there at least. Sean has been key.” Words have rarely been more prophetic. Having just won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February, it’s likely that Dyche will eventually leave for a bigger job, he has already given his all to this club and Burnley will forever remember what he brought to the team.
Home grown, working class mentality: The Clarets are the embodiment of the working class Premier League fans, a truly homegrown club. Take this quote from the chairman.
“I was born in the town, about 400 yards from the club. I went to school there, then went to uni and came to London to seek my Fortune. When I was 18 I told my dad I wanted to be chairman of Burnley one day. He said: ‘You must be bloody crackers son.’ It was a lifelong ambition to do this. I think one of the reasons we do so well is that myself and the other directors are all fairly local and we all really care. We are not there to pick up a wage. No director gets paid. You get a night in a hotel paid for but that’s it. I proudly state that I am the Premier League’s poorest owner. Everyone else is a billionaire, virtually. But I am proud of that and what we have achieved because we have had to sweat every asset both on and off the pitch to get the best from it.”
The club is truly local from the top down. And they don’t take anything for granted, not even the recent success and growth. When asked what it means to be established in the Premier League, Garlick said, “No such thing.” They are aware of the season-to-season volatility and the possibility that at any moment all the years of building could be torn down with one bad stretch of games. That’s truly the club of the working class.
To rock bottom and back up: Burnley nearly didn’t make it out of the 1987 season alive. A founding member of the Football League in 1888, Burnley was relegated to the Fourth Division for the first time in club history in 1985, having suffered five relegations in a fifteen-year span. With newly-introduced promotion and relegation from the semi-pro ranks and the professional levels, it was thought that dropping out of the Fourth Division and into the Football Conference could be devastating for a club to the point where it could cause some to dissolve. With that in mind, after a horrid season that saw the club knocked out of both Cup competitions in the first round, only victory over Leyton Orient on the final day of the campaign plus a loss by Lincoln City saved the club from dropping out of the professional ranks altogether.
That game lives in club lore, as does support of the fanbase around that famous day. The listed attendance for the game is over 15,000 fans at Turf Moor, nearly 5,000 more than any other game that season and only the second time the club recorded a five-digit attendance figure for any league game.
After five more seasons in the Fourth Division, they would win the league and earn a promotion that would set off a period of growth still being experienced today.
James Tarkowski: A player who could have left the club for a bigger job on multiple occasions, the 27-year-old defender continues to quietly prove himself one of the best in the Premier League. His best season was the 2017/18 campaign, earning himself a pair of caps for the England national team in pre-World Cup friendlies. This season, he is the fifth-best central defender in the Premier League according to WhoScored.com. Tarkowski makes his hay with a large workload of thankless defensive contributions, among the top 10 in the Premier League in both clearances and blocks per game. A hard worker with little recognition, Tarkowski is another who embodies Burnley’s mentality under Dyche.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has said he is weighing his options with his Spurs contract set to expire this summer.
In an interview with Belgian show De Kleedkamer, Vertonghen said that he is “in a process right now that I have to grab a piece of paper and write down the pros and cons of the options I will have soon.”
The 32-year-old admitted retirement is an option sooner rather than later. “I will really have to decide what I want in my career,” Vertonghen said. “In three to four years, I will normally return to the place where I will likely settle down.”
That could have an impact on his next move, as many players often defer to the highest bidder on their last chance to score a big payday before retirement. However, Vertonghen said he is also heavily considering a final chance to snag silverware before he calls time on his career. “Also very importantly: [I must consider] which competitions and prizes I still want to win. I don’t want to regret anything in my career.”
Vertonghen has spent the last eight seasons at Tottenham, topping the 2,000 minute mark in Premier League play in each of the first six. Last season he was hampered by a hamstring injury, and this season he has seen more time on the bench under Jose Mourinho of late, spending three matches as an unused substitute since the start of January.
Back in February, Vertonghen’s agent Tom de Mul said that while there are “options” outside of London, “the door’s still open” for Vertonghen to return to Spurs while talking up the “respect” the club and player have for each other.
According to a report by ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, the Premier League is readying a request to players to defer payments to help ease the financial burden on clubs during the coronavirus shutdown.
A similar report by The Telegraph journalist Jason Burt states that these payments could be as much as 50%, and states there is “growing pressure” on the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) to agree to these deferrals. Ogden’s report concludes the same, saying that while the PFA must agree to any blanket deferral, a refusal to agree to such while the entire nation and even the world suffers from layoffs and a struggling economy would have a massively negative impact on the sport’s public opinion.
Companies across all disciplines and walks of life have suffered great financial pressures during the rise of the coronavirus throughout the world, and football clubs are no different, with little revenue to support their regular debits. The Premier League has shut down through at least April 30 to curtail the spread of the virus, leaving clubs without both gate and television revenue. Should the league eventually resume play behind closed doors, that would continue to leave clubs without gate revenue even while TV payments start up again.
Borussia Dortmund announced yesterday that its players are taking a temporary pay cut, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke calling the move “a valuable sign of solidarity.” The move followed the lead of fellow German club Borussia Monchengladbach which announced the same last week.
A number of Premier League clubs have already announced they will continue to pay staff during the shutdown. While this is an easily viable option for most clubs in the short-term, according to Ogden, a great number of clubs – even the wealthiest in the league – would be significantly impacted financially if the shutdown lasts much longer than is already scheduled.
Lewis Dunk is a monster: A 6-foot-3 defender with a knack for doing some things in the attacking third, too, Lewis Dunk has chewed up nearly 26,000 minutes for the Seagulls between the Championship and Premier League. Whether linked to Leicester City or Chelsea, Dunk has kept his footing in the south and we’re the better for it. He’s three appearances from 300 for the Seagulls, and only Adam El-Abd (324) remains in his viewfinder.
We love Brighton’s unique derby: Brighton is 40 miles from South London, where Crystal Palace holds matches at Selhurst Park. That makes the M23 Derby rivalry between the Eagles and Seagulls — it rhymes! — even more special. Both stadia have great atmosphere, and catching the unique rivalry holds a worth place on several English soccer bucket lists.
The Albion: An old name with a long story, which may come from the white cliffs of Dover. Read up here.
Glenn Murray: Well-traveled, yes, there are few more likable scorers than Brighton’s 36-year-old big man.
The next big thing amongst English managers:Graham Potter played for 11 clubs in England, but he needed to go to Sweden to break into management. A two-time Swedish Football Awards Manager of the Year and one-time Swedish Sports Awards Coach of the Year at Ostersund, Potter impressed in just one season at Swansea City before bringing his attack-minded football to Brighton. The Seagulls are only two points clear of the drop zone, and are having their best defensive season since returning to the top flight. Season No. 2 could be a marked improvement if Potter keeps the team in the top flight.