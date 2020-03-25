More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Bundesliga
Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

German participants in Champions League contribute to “solidarity pot”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
The Bundesliga’s four Champions League qualifiers are acting in the interest of the rest of the league given the financial unease caused by the coronavirus.

Bild reports that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig met last week and hatched a plan to distribute their UCL winnings through Germany’s top flight.

The four clubs would add around $8 million to the approximate $14 million earned from making the UCL to form a “solidarity pot” which would be distributed equally through the league.

According to the report, the German league has around $48 million in a separate reserve which was going to be allocated to “possible strategic projects” but could be divvied up to clubs as if it was television broadcast money.

A separate report from the BBC says Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players will forego some of their wages to help their clubs.

Bayern will forego 20 percent while BVB’s number was not disclosed. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife previously announced a $1 million-plus donation to fight COVID-19.

Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach players had previously announced they would forego their wages for workers at the club.

What we love about Everton

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Image
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Everton.

We head to the blue side of Liverpool for this post.

We head to the blue side of Liverpool for this post.

(Almost) All The Way Up: The Toffees are one of six teams to have not been relegated in the Premier League era, and the club feels like its brimming with potential at the beginning of so many seasons. The fits and starts of late have only served to fuel hope for a return to glory; Remember: Everton won the league twice in the 1980s and claimed a Cup Winners’ Cup, too, when they outlasted Dublin, Internacional Bratislava, Fortuna Sittard, Bayern Munich, and finally Rapid Vienna to lift the silverware in 1985 at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. With a young local brood — Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate — coming into its own alongside Richarlison and Lucas Digne, can the Toffees ride back into Europe?

Commitment to Community: This club puts a special stamp on being a part of its community through Everton in the Community. We especially love “The Goodison Sleepout,” where the Toffees’ U-23s join members of the communities in spending the night at stadium to raise money for young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. It’s an incredible organization and an inspiration for community-based clubs around the world.

Everton
(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

 

The Merseyside Derby: No club feels right without its top villain, and Liverpool and Everton wage at least two intense battles a year between Anfield and Goodison Park. This part of the post feels a little goofy at the moment given the Reds dominance over the derby — The Reds have 11 wins and 10 draws since Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta keyed a 2010 win at Goodison — but make no mistake about the atmosphere between these two. The potential is there for it to stand alone as the most important derby on a league calendar.

Tim Howard: Yeah, this fellas hasn’t been with the Toffees for some time, but he left Goodison with the third-most appearances in club history. Leighton Baines has since past Howard’s 413 appearances but the American goalkeeper is safely in the Toffees’ top four unless Phil Jagielka transfers back (Seamus Coleman is 103 behind). Howard was so, so good.

Everton
(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

What we love about Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace
Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up it is Crystal Palace.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kayla: You may have not known her name, but Kayla the eagle is Crystal Palace’s mascot and flies around the stadium before matches. Canadian-born, she also bears the distinction of being featured in Kings of Leon’s “Only By The Night” album artwork. Stolen from the wild as a chick, she’s now one of the faces of a Premier League club. Learn more about her here.

Ageless Roy: Okay, he has an age. Roy Hodgson is 72, and he’s been in the dugout for club and countries since 1976, leading (clears throat and applies monocle): Halmstad, Bristol City, Oddevold, Orebro, Malmo, Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland, Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Inter Milan again, Grasshoppers, Copenhagen, Udinese, UAE, Viking, Inland, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, England, England U21, and Palace. He’s won a lot more than he’s lost and has silverware from seven of his stops. Plus he seems like a delightful man.

Crystal Palace
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

An unusual derby: As we stated on the post for Palace’s rivals, there’s something glorious about the animosity that flows about 40 miles. Palace may be from South London and Brighton from the seaside, but the M23 Derby is still a date to circle on the fixture list and part of many Premier League supporters’ soccer bucket list.

History and music: An amateur club called Crystal Palace began playing, no surprise, at Crystal Palace Park in 1861 and played in the first FA Cup. That club’s existence has not been officially connected to the current group, which was founded in 1905, but is mentioned in club history. 1861! The Selhurst Park faithful also belt out a version of The Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” before matches in one of the unique and stirring connections between a rock and roll band and a top level side; The Dave Clark Five played Selhurst Park in 1968 to kickstart the tradition.

Crystal Palace
(Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Latest: Brighton, Bournemouth aid workers; MLS extends moratorium

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 25, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on soccer around the world:

Major League Soccer has extended its moratorium on team training through April 3 and still wants players to stay in their team’s local market.

MLS has targeted May 10 as a potential return date.

Team training facilities may be used only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team’s medical staff.

The Spanish soccer federation has announced measures to help smaller clubs financially.

The measures include a loan of 4 million euros ($4.3 million) to help pay the salaries of players and coaches.

The loan will be available to clubs from the third and fourth divisions, and futsal clubs. It can be paid back without interest over two seasons.

The federation also says it will negotiate a credit line for teams in the first and second division.

Federation president Luis Rubiales says the federation’s doctors will be made available to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the national team’s hotel can be used as a hospital if necessary.

Premier League teams Brighton and Bournemouth have become the first clubs to sign up to a campaign to make 100,000 free soccer tickets available to medical workers on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative was conceived by executives at Brighton, which has committed to giving National Health Service workers 1,000 tickets for matches and has invited other clubs from the Premier League, English Football League, Scotland and Northern Ireland to join in.

Bournemouth immediately followed suit, offering “a minimum of” 1,000 tickets.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says “we feel this is a small way in which we can show our gratitude for those NHS staff on the front line who are fighting the battle on behalf of all of us and give them something to look forward to.”

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

LISTEN: NBC Group Chat talks responding to difficult situations

Premier League
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/EMPICS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT
You can take the soccer away from the NBC Sports Soccer broadcast crew, but you can’t take the crew away from the soccer.

Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino all got together for the second edition of the Premier League on NBC Group Chat.

This episode each member of the team shared a challenging moment they went through during their careers and discussed how they handled those difficult situations.

For Robbie Mustoe, there’s a tricky tale of former Italy star Fabrizio Ravanelli and some locker room drama at Middlesbrough.

“The Italians would be in one corner, the Brazilians another, and the Brits stuck together and were the majority, but it wasn’t a great scenario. The season before we did alright and finished in the top ten. The following season we had all these runs to cup finals but we were relegated.”

 