The Latest: Brighton, Bournemouth aid workers; MLS extends moratorium

Major League Soccer has extended its moratorium on team training through April 3 and still wants players to stay in their team’s local market.
MLS has targeted May 10 as a potential return date.
Team training facilities may be used only for physical therapy purposes at the direction of the team’s medical staff.
The Spanish soccer federation has announced measures to help smaller clubs financially.
The measures include a loan of 4 million euros ($4.3 million) to help pay the salaries of players and coaches.
The loan will be available to clubs from the third and fourth divisions, and futsal clubs. It can be paid back without interest over two seasons.
The federation also says it will negotiate a credit line for teams in the first and second division.
Federation president Luis Rubiales says the federation’s doctors will be made available to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and the national team’s hotel can be used as a hospital if necessary.
Premier League teams Brighton and Bournemouth have become the first clubs to sign up to a campaign to make 100,000 free soccer tickets available to medical workers on the front line during the coronavirus outbreak.
The initiative was conceived by executives at Brighton, which has committed to giving National Health Service workers 1,000 tickets for matches and has invited other clubs from the Premier League, English Football League, Scotland and Northern Ireland to join in.
Bournemouth immediately followed suit, offering “a minimum of” 1,000 tickets.
Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says “we feel this is a small way in which we can show our gratitude for those NHS staff on the front line who are fighting the battle on behalf of all of us and give them something to look forward to.”
Kayla: You may have not known her name, but Kayla the eagle is Crystal Palace’s mascot and flies around the stadium before matches. Canadian-born, she also bears the distinction of being featured in Kings of Leon’s “Only By The Night” album artwork. Stolen from the wild as a chick, she’s now one of the faces of a Premier League club. Learn more about her here.
Ageless Roy: Okay, he has an age. Roy Hodgson is 72, and he’s been in the dugout for club and countries since 1976, leading (clears throat and applies monocle): Halmstad, Bristol City, Oddevold, Orebro, Malmo, Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland, Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Inter Milan again, Grasshoppers, Copenhagen, Udinese, UAE, Viking, Inland, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, England, England U21, and Palace. He’s won a lot more than he’s lost and has silverware from seven of his stops. Plus he seems like a delightful man.
An unusual derby: As we stated on the post for Palace’s rivals, there’s something glorious about the animosity that flows about 40 miles. Palace may be from South London and Brighton from the seaside, but the M23 Derby is still a date to circle on the fixture list and part of many Premier League supporters’ soccer bucket list.
History and music: An amateur club called Crystal Palace began playing, no surprise, at Crystal Palace Park in 1861 and played in the first FA Cup. That club’s existence has not been officially connected to the current group, which was founded in 1905, but is mentioned in club history. 1861! The Selhurst Park faithful also belt out a version of The Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” before matches in one of the unique and stirring connections between a rock and roll band and a top level side; The Dave Clark Five played Selhurst Park in 1968 to kickstart the tradition.
This episode each member of the team shared a challenging moment they went through during their careers and discussed how they handled those difficult situations.
For Robbie Mustoe, there’s a tricky tale of former Italy star Fabrizio Ravanelli and some locker room drama at Middlesbrough.
“The Italians would be in one corner, the Brazilians another, and the Brits stuck together and were the majority, but it wasn’t a great scenario. The season before we did alright and finished in the top ten. The following season we had all these runs to cup finals but we were relegated.”
The coronavirus shutdown across Europe and the world has given teams time to focus on improving their squads for the future. There’s no certainty about when the transfer window will take place as the 2019/20 season continues to be pushed back possibly bleeding into the summer or even the fall. But clubs will have no excuse not to be ready once the time comes for players to make moves.
Liverpool has been linked with Valencia winger Ferran Torres for some time now, with the 20-year-old seeing his contract with the Spanish side expiring in the summer of 2021. However, according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, the Reds will have competition for his signature.
Juventus is reportedly interested in pursuing the Spaniard, which makes sense given the makeup of the Juve squad. On the flanks in Turin are 35-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, 31-year-old Juan Cuadrado, and the oft-injured Douglas Costa. Only Federico Bernardeschi can be counted on long-term at Juventus, leading to rumors such as these.
Elsewhere, Arsenal has been linked by tabloids in England to RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, with the 21-year-old French youth international said to have asked to leave this summer – or whenever the upcoming transfer window takes place. Upamecano has started every single league match for RB Leipzig this season after missing the first four due to injury. He also played the full 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Tottenham in the Champions League that sent RB Leipzig through to the quarterfinals.
Upamecano’s contract with the German club expires in the summer of 2021, so like Torres’ situation at Valencia, it would be in the club’s best interest to sell the youngster this coming transfer window to maximize his transfer value.
Finally, Chelsea is reportedly interested in bringing aboard a second Ajax player after already securing Hakim Ziyech. According to Italian publication Calciomercato, the Blues are looking into left-back Nicolas Tagliafico after their chase of Ben Chilwell was turned down by Leicester City. Tagliafico, a 27-year-old Argentinian international, has been a fixture in the Ajax side since joining in January of 2018 from Argentine club Independiente. His Ajax contract runs out in the summer of 2022, so while there isn’t as much urgency to sort out his situation as with Torres or Upamecano, it is still within range.
The Blues currently have both Emerson and Marcos Alonso at left-back, so they are also not necessarily looking to urgently bring someone aboard in his position, but Tagliafico is versatility, able to play in the middle as well, making him a potentially useful player in a three-center-back system.
Chelsea, like it or not, is one of the most popular teams in Europe, and they can always be counted on to compete at the highest level. Well, unless Jose Mourinho is about finished with his time in charge. Here are some things we love about Chelsea.
Youth infusion: Chelsea has been a tough out for the last two decades, but this season has been different from a number of Chelsea’s top-four challenges of the recent past. Forced by a transfer ban over the summer and a host of injuries through the middle of the season, Frank Lampard has had to dig deep into his squad for starters, and that has brought a number of young players to the forefront.
For the past decade, Chelsea’s youth system was lauded by Premier League fans as one of the best in Europe, but it never seemed to benefit the team at the top level. Instead, many of the exciting young players were seen shipped off elsewhere to provide an influx of cash while the senior squad purchased expensive players to play for the Blues in the biggest competitions. This season, however, the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori, and Billy Gilmour have joined Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea youth products to contribute significantly on the field of late. This has resulted in a fabulously entertaining brand of football that has made the Blues a must-watch.
As a biproduct, being more fun has also made the Blues much harder to hate. More on that in a moment.
Midfield brilliance: It’s certainly possible to argue that Chelsea’s midfield is the best of the Premier League this season. Although Liverpool has dominated the league table this season, their front and back lines have done the bulk of the work. For the Blues, everything starts and finishes with their midfield.
Mateo Kovacic has proven to be an exceptional purchase from the Real Madrid Bargain Bin, and the partnership he has developed with Jorginho has been rock solid. N’Golo Kante has struggled with injuries for much of the season, but when he is available, he provides a top-tier rotational option with the aforementioned duo. Add in Ross Barkley and a healthy Loftus-Cheek as a fourth and fifth option off the bench, plus the recent emergence of Gilmour, and the collection of players is tough to top.
Christian Pulisic: You didn’t think you were getting out of here without seeing this man highlighted, did you?
Christian Pulisic’s presence at Chelsea has obviously been incredibly entertaining for USMNT fans, but it goes beyond that. The American brings an exciting mindset to the field every time he steps on the pitch, and that had been evident at Chelsea until a nagging adductor injury robbed him of months of playing time.
It had taken some time after arriving this past summer from Borussia Dortmund, but Pulisic eventually forced his way into the starting lineup with electric attacking contributions and a creative flair. From late October through mid-December, Pulisic had a stretch where he started eight straight games, starting with his hat-trick against Burnley. Here’s to hoping that injury recoveries prove to be a silver lining from this coronavirus shutdown, with Pulisic top of that list.
Hateability: If you don’t love Chelsea, chances are you hate them, and that’s a thing to love about the Blues too. From Roman Abramovich on down, there have been plenty of villainous characters at Stamford Bridge over the last decade or two. That’s great for the sport and great for the club, because hated teams are usually have two things in common: 1) they win a lot, and 2) they draw well.
For Chelsea, that is certainly the case. A poll by The Mirror back in 2019 listed Chelsea as the most hated Premier League club. Hating a particular club is actually a fun way for league fans of other teams to stay engaged…imagine there was no team to project your hatred upon? How boring would that be? It wouldn’t be sports without equal parts loyalty and loathing, and you can thank the Blues for providing both services.