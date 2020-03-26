Arteta details coronavirus bout, talks coaching Arsenal in isolation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s positive coronavirus test was arguably one of the stories that hammered home the path COVID-19 was going to run through the soccer world.
Arteta is now feeling better, and said he was fortunate that his case was not severe. He’s also grateful that his three children under 10 did not catch the virus.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The Arsenal boss and his wife must know how fortunate they are to have a nanny, as both contracted to the virus before the nanny joined the afflicted.
“Thank God, the kids never got it,” he said via Football.London. “We are all completely fine now. … We could not prevent it in our home. I think it was too late by the time we had the positive test as well. We were reacting and now that’s why I insist that instead of reacting, you have the chance now to stay at home and prevent a lot of situations. We have to do it.”
Arteta also detailed the challenges in running a Premier League club in isolation, but he thinks the homework he’s given his players might get them thinking about the next stage in their careers.
“There are things we have to maintain doing, improve and develop, and individually they are really enjoying the challenge. We might get a few coaches after this virus, or at least a few players that are willing to go down that path because I think they are really enjoying the process.”
[ MORE: What we love about Arsenal ]
The Premier League is done with game action through at least April 30. The silver lining is even more time for his players to digest Arteta’s plans for the long-term.