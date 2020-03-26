More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Mikel Arteta
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta details coronavirus bout, talks coaching Arsenal in isolation

By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s positive coronavirus test was arguably one of the stories that hammered home the path COVID-19 was going to run through the soccer world.

Arteta is now feeling better, and said he was fortunate that his case was not severe. He’s also grateful that his three children under 10 did not catch the virus.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The Arsenal boss and his wife must know how fortunate they are to have a nanny, as both contracted to the virus before the nanny joined the afflicted.

“Thank God, the kids never got it,” he said via Football.London. “We are all completely fine now. … We could not prevent it in our home. I think it was too late by the time we had the positive test as well. We were reacting and now that’s why I insist that instead of reacting, you have the chance now to stay at home and prevent a lot of situations. We have to do it.”

Arteta also detailed the challenges in running a Premier League club in isolation, but he thinks the homework he’s given his players might get them thinking about the next stage in their careers.

“There are things we have to maintain doing, improve and develop, and individually they are really enjoying the challenge. We might get a few coaches after this virus, or at least a few players that are willing to go down that path because I think they are really enjoying the process.”

[ MORE: What we love about Arsenal ]

The Premier League is done with game action through at least April 30. The silver lining is even more time for his players to digest Arteta’s plans for the long-term.

Transfer rumor roundup: Four bids for Gabriel, Barca offer five for Martinez

transfer gossip
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer rumor mill has not paused often during the coronavirus suspension, with — nickname alert — French Eddy being linked to Arsenal along with RB Leipzig back Dayot Upamecano.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

It seems like more than links when it comes to Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, as four clubs including Premier League side Everton are said to have made bids for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel moved from Brazil to France in 2016, and he was loaned by Lille to Dinamo Zagreb and Troyes before establishing himself as a first-teamer.

The center back has two goals in 52 appearances and is averaging 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 clearances, and .9 interceptions in Ligue 1 play while passing at 82 percent.

Gabriel is set to cost more than $36 million. He’s repped Brazil at the U-20 level.

Elsewhere, a better-known South American is being linked to his usual destination in a wild exchange.

Calcio Mercato reports that Barcelona is willing to offer five players to Inter Milan in order to drive down the price on Lautaro Martinez.

There’s plenty of smoke to infer fire when it comes to the prolific 22-year-old Argentine striker, though a five-player exchange is different than meeting the $124 million release clause.

Those players are midfielders Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena, and Arthur, fullback Nelson Semedo, and Jean-Clair Todibo, who are worth a combined $167 million according to the loose estimates of Transfermarkt.

What we love about Manchester United

Manchester United
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Manchester United.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we head to Old Trafford.

Glory (Glory, Man United): Whether you love or hate them, the stadium song is now dancing through your mind. One, if not the best most recognizable and supported clubs in the world, United has done a ton of winning. No one has as many English top-flight titles than United’s 20. They’ve won a European treble, a continental treble, three UEFA Champions League crowns, two European doubles, and three other doubles for good measure. Winners of a combined 17 FA and League Cups, the Red Devils are two-plus seasons removed from their last silverware run (Europa League and FA Cup, 2016/17). History says one is coming soon.

Pick your favorite legend: The list of players to shine at Old Trafford is deep, and it’s difficult to pick a favorite in order to wax poetic. Is it the supreme vision and global star power of David Beckham? The unheralded-so-much-he’s-over-heralded Paul Scholes? How about the eye-popping 927 first team appearances from Ryan Giggs or combustible goal-collector Wayne Rooney.

We choose Roy Keane, perhaps because we’re worried what would happen if it got back to him that we didn’t. A PFA Team of the Century member, the Irish midfielder was capable of crunching tackles but was also very good with the ball. Plus he jumpstarted the big beard trend when he coached at Aston Villa.

And again: He’s terrifying.

Manchester United
(Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson: The legendary boss’ shadow (and actual physical presence) looms over every boss who walks through the doors of Old Trafford. The 78-year-old Scottish boss spent 1986-2013 as Red Devils boss, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He claimed four divisional crowns between St. Mirren and Aberdeen before moving to United, and he adores the sport. Witness:

The Academy record: Manchester United has boasted an academy graduate in its 18-man matchday squad for more than 4,000-consecutive senior matches. From Bobby Charlton to George Best, Paul Scholes to Paul Pogba, the club’s youth has delivered products for its first team in reliable fashion.

“Giving young players a chance is a tradition that we are very proud of; It’s part of our DNA and you learn that very quickly when you join the club,” said current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s something to be respected. Only one of the fellas pictured below didn’t come up through the United academy.

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Michel Hidalgo, who coached France to EURO 1984 glory, dies

Michel Hidalgo
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images
Associated PressMar 26, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

PARIS (AP) Michel Hidalgo, the coach who led France to the 1984 European Championship title and the 1982 World Cup semifinals, died on Thursday. He was 87.

The French Football Federation confirmed the death.

Hidalgo coached the national team from 1976-84 and led host France to its first major title at Euro 1984 with midfielder Michel Platini scoring nine goals.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Les Bleus reached the World Cup semifinals two years earlier but lost to West Germany in a penalty shootout.

Soccer purists adored the way Hidalgo’s teams were almost fixated on creativity, even at the expense of defending. The midfield, led by Platini, was known as the “Magic Four” and was arguably the best in the world at the time. Alain Giresse, Jean Tigana and Bernard Genghini were the other three.

“I would like to express all my affection and my support to his wife Monique, to his family and all of those close to him,” Platini said in a statement. “As a coach, Michel lifted France to the summit of its art, with determination choosing the beautiful game and allowing each one of us to express all of our ability and individual talent.”

Hidalgo coached France in 75 games, behind only Raymond Domenech and current coach Didier Deschamps.

FFF president Noel Le Graet spoke of his “immense sadness and deep emotion” upon hearing of Hidalgo’s death.

“The federation, our football, are in grieving,” Le Graet said. “With his style of play, his personality and his exemplary passion, he contributed to our sport shining at international level and its popularity in France.”

During his playing days from 1952-66, Hidalgo was an attacking midfielder who scored regularly for Le Havre, Reims and Monaco.

He won French titles and French Cups as a player, and scored in the European Cup final when Reims lost to Real Madrid 4-3 in 1956. He put his club ahead 3-2 after the Spanish team rallied from a 2-0 deficit.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What we love about Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up it is Liverpool.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to focus on the Reds.

The Anfield Roar: Throughout our series detailing why we love each Premier League club, we will undoubtedly talk about the great atmosphere at their home stadium because that is one of the main reasons the PL is revered around the world. But Liverpool’s home atmosphere at Anfield is on another level. It is perhaps unrivalled on the planet. Under the lights Anfield on a big European or Premier League night, the Kop comes alive and the ferocious chanting and passion spills down from the Liverpool faithful. The Anfield Roar has always been famous but it has regained its gusto in recent seasons since Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival and he often whips the crowd into a frenzy with his constant gesticulating for them to raise the noise levels. Anfield always delivers and that is why it should be on your bucket list. The fact Liverpool haven’t lost a home Premier League game since April 2017 says it all. Anfield is a fortress and the famous roar has been restored. Many teams are beaten before the game even kicks off as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is belted out with scarves held high and the roar arrives. It is a sight and sound to behold.

Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp and heavy metal football: Since he arrived in 2015 Liverpool have come alive and they’ve won the UEFA Champions League, come so close to winning the Premier League title and are on the verge of lifting their first league title in 30 years as they currently sit 25 points clear even though the 2019-20 season is suspended. Klopp has pulled everything together. He has an incredible knack of knowing the right thing to say at the right time, the right way to act in front of the TV cameras and fans and he has created a family among his players and staff. The German coach has done so much to galvanize Liverpool off the pitch with his personality but on it has been his biggest achievement. His personality is extremely likeable and the way he celebrates every goal, corner kick, throw in and tackle fuels the energy behind Liverpool’s high-pressing. His gegenpressing style has taken years to fine tune at Liverpool but his current squad have it down to a tee and his famed heavy metal football is revered around the world. Direct play, high-intensity pressing and incredible work rate is key to his style working and the fans are totally on board. He currently has a better win percentage (61.3 percent) than any manager in their history which showcases his amazing consistency whilst being handed the funds by American owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) to cleverly assemble this team. Klopp will go down as one of the greatest managers the club has ever seen in their incredible history. His smile is a close second.

Getty Images

An incredible history: Six UEFA Champions League titles. 18 league titles. Seven FA Cups. Eight League Cups. Three UEFA Leagues. Three UEFA Super Cups. One Club World Cup. The list goes on and on. From Bill Shankly to Bob Paisely and Joe Fagan, Liverpool have dominated English and European soccer for decades at a time and their proud history puts them up their with the greatest teams the world has ever seen. Their incredible history is celebrated each and every day by their fans who laud past teams, legendary players and managers and the Song which became famous over the last few seasons details their dominance perfectly. Allez, Allez, Allez, indeed.

Getty Images

Giving us so many greats, decade after decade: One thing that Liverpool has always delivered as well as trophies is legendary players and managers. We’ve already mentioned Shankly, Paisley, Fagan and now Klopp as managers who have shaped the game but on the pitch the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Luis Suarez and now Mohamed Salah have become global superstars thanks to their heroics on the pitch in the famous red shirt. Liverpool is a club synonymous with success and having the greatest players in history represent them. Liverpool fans treat their legendary players as god-like figures and the vast majority truly belong in soccer’s pantheon.

Getty Images