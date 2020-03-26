More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Man United favorites to sign Jadon Sancho?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 26, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
Jadon Sancho is the youngster all Premier League teams, and top teams across Europe, want and Man United are apparently emerging as the favorites to sign him.

Sancho, 20, has two years left on his contract at Borussia Dortmund and the German giants have openly admitted they expect to sell Sancho in the near future to maximize their profits on the tricky, speedy winger.

Chelsea, Liverpool and his former club Man City (who have first refusal to buy him back) have all been linked with a move for Sancho but according to The Independent Man United are said to be the favorites to sign him due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s project of building a young, exciting team.

Per the report, Sancho is valued at over $120 million by Dortmund and if Man United sneak into the Champions League it seems like a perfect fit for everyone as Solskjaer continues to prioritize signing young British players after the arrival or Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Daniel James last summer. Add Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood into the mix and half of the England team could be playing for Man United next season.

With uncertainty over when the transfer window will reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic, whenever it does you can expect Jadon Sancho to be the most in-demand player in Europe.

His form for Dortmund as a teenager has been nothing short of sensational and his decision to leave Man City for Germany three years ago has paid off, big time. With 14 goals and 15 assists in the Bundesliga so far this season, he’s putting up the best numbers of his career and Sancho is shinning.

Comfortable on the right wing, a front four of Rashford on the left, Bruno Fernandes in the center, Sancho on the right and Anthony Martial up top must have Man United fans licking their chops in anticipation.

What we love about Everton

By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Everton.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We head to the blue side of Liverpool for this post.

(Almost) All The Way Up: The Toffees are one of six teams to have not been relegated in the Premier League era, and the club feels like its brimming with potential at the beginning of so many seasons. The fits and starts of late have only served to fuel hope for a return to glory; Remember: Everton won the league twice in the 1980s and claimed a Cup Winners’ Cup, too, when they outlasted Dublin, Internacional Bratislava, Fortuna Sittard, Bayern Munich, and finally Rapid Vienna to lift the silverware in 1985 at Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam. With a young local brood — Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate — coming into its own alongside Richarlison and Lucas Digne, can the Toffees ride back into Europe?

Commitment to Community: This club puts a special stamp on being a part of its community through Everton in the Community. We especially love “The Goodison Sleepout,” where the Toffees’ U-23s join members of the communities in spending the night at stadium to raise money for young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. It’s an incredible organization and an inspiration for community-based clubs around the world.

(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

 

The Merseyside Derby: No club feels right without its top villain, and Liverpool and Everton wage at least two intense battles a year between Anfield and Goodison Park. This part of the post feels a little goofy at the moment given the Reds dominance over the derby — The Reds have 11 wins and 10 draws since Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta keyed a 2010 win at Goodison — but make no mistake about the atmosphere between these two. The potential is there for it to stand alone as the most important derby on a league calendar.

Tim Howard: Yeah, this fellas hasn’t been with the Toffees for some time, but he left Goodison with the third-most appearances in club history. Leighton Baines has since past Howard’s 413 appearances but the American goalkeeper is safely in the Toffees’ top four unless Phil Jagielka transfers back (Seamus Coleman is 103 behind). Howard was so, so good.

(Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

German participants in Champions League contribute to “solidarity pot”

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 7:19 PM EDT
The Bundesliga’s four Champions League qualifiers are acting in the interest of the rest of the league given the financial unease caused by the coronavirus.

Bild reports that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig met last week and hatched a plan to distribute their UCL winnings through Germany’s top flight.

The four clubs would add around $8 million to the approximate $14 million earned from making the UCL to form a “solidarity pot” which would be distributed equally through the league.

According to the report, the German league has around $48 million in a separate reserve which was going to be allocated to “possible strategic projects” but could be divvied up to clubs as if it was television broadcast money.

A separate report from the BBC says Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players will forego some of their wages to help their clubs.

Bayern will forego 20 percent while BVB’s number was not disclosed. Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and his wife previously announced a $1 million-plus donation to fight COVID-19.

Union Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach players had previously announced they would forego their wages for workers at the club.

What we love about Crystal Palace

Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up it is Crystal Palace.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kayla: You may have not known her name, but Kayla the eagle is Crystal Palace’s mascot and flies around the stadium before matches. Canadian-born, she also bears the distinction of being featured in Kings of Leon’s “Only By The Night” album artwork. Stolen from the wild as a chick, she’s now one of the faces of a Premier League club. Learn more about her here.

Ageless Roy: Okay, he has an age. Roy Hodgson is 72, and he’s been in the dugout for club and countries since 1976, leading (clears throat and applies monocle): Halmstad, Bristol City, Oddevold, Orebro, Malmo, Neuchatel Xamax, Switzerland, Inter Milan, Blackburn Rovers, Inter Milan again, Grasshoppers, Copenhagen, Udinese, UAE, Viking, Inland, Fulham, Liverpool, West Bromwich Albion, England, England U21, and Palace. He’s won a lot more than he’s lost and has silverware from seven of his stops. Plus he seems like a delightful man.

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

An unusual derby: As we stated on the post for Palace’s rivals, there’s something glorious about the animosity that flows about 40 miles. Palace may be from South London and Brighton from the seaside, but the M23 Derby is still a date to circle on the fixture list and part of many Premier League supporters’ soccer bucket list.

History and music: An amateur club called Crystal Palace began playing, no surprise, at Crystal Palace Park in 1861 and played in the first FA Cup. That club’s existence has not been officially connected to the current group, which was founded in 1905, but is mentioned in club history. 1861! The Selhurst Park faithful also belt out a version of The Dave Clark Five’s “Glad All Over” before matches in one of the unique and stirring connections between a rock and roll band and a top level side; The Dave Clark Five played Selhurst Park in 1968 to kickstart the tradition.

