Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Atalanta-Valencia match labeled “Game Zero” by some medical experts

By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
They’re calling it Game Zero when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, but could a Champions League match in Italy really be the “biological bomb” that sent COVID-19 through two countries?

Associated Press writers Tales Azzoni and Andrew Dampf wrote a sprawling story of Atalanta’s Round of 16 first leg against Valencia in Milan last month.

Atalanta is from Bergamo and the match was widely considered the biggest in club history. Around one-third of Bergamo’s population traveled to Milan’s San Siro to catch the event, won 4-1 by the hosts.

Now authorities are wondering whether the match, with thousands of Italians and a number of visiting Spaniards, helped send the virus back west.

From The Associated Press:

“We were mid-February so we didn’t have the circumstances of what was happening,” Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori said this week during a live Facebook chat with the Foreign Press Association in Rome. “If it’s true what they’re saying that the virus was already circulating in Europe in January, then it’s very probable that 40,000 Bergamaschi in the stands of San Siro, all together, exchanged the virus between them. As is possible that so many Bergamaschi that night got together in houses, bars to watch the match and did the same. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have known. No one knew the virus was already here. It was inevitable.”

Atalanta won the first leg and then dedicated the second leg to medical workers and suffering people back home, which by then was dealing with an escalating crisis.

A journalist in Valencia attended the game and later became the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Spain. Valencia center back Ezequiel Garay was one of five club members to test positive for coronavirus as well.

It’s certainly no one’s fault, but the validity of the hypothesis alone shows why experts are begging everyone to abide by social distancing measures.

Atalanta remains hopeful of competing in its first ever UCL quarterfinals should the competition continue later this year.

What we love about Manchester City

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Manchester United.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still two-time defending champs for a while still, Man City is next.

Pep Guardiola: He may leave Manchester sooner rather than later — who knows, though? — but his name won’t depart posts like these, as the Catalan wizard has revolutionized a league in three countries. The same way that dealing with Jurgen Klopp has made City and the league better, Guardiola set the table by asking all of the questions. City has rewritten the Premier League record book, and the guy’s standing tall during this coronavirus fight, too.

KDB: There’s no one in the league and few in the world like Kevin De Bruyne. He can hammer the ball from distance and his dribbling trickery is solid, but it’s the passing and vision that make KDB the best player in the Premier League.

Passes like this are the ones that light our fires. They are the soccer equivalent to a quarterback “throwing a guy open” and this one against Man City from 2017 is just stupid.

2017/18: One of the best things about the Premier League stretch run, whenever we get there, is going to be seeing how Liverpool goes about trying to measure up with the best season in recent history. Manchester City’s 2017/18 season was utterly phenomenal, with 32 wins, 106 goals, and a +79 goal differential all records. Pep Guardiola’s football was free-flowing and his defense the league’s stingiest.

Some fans are bigger than others: Every club has its celebrity supporters, but Manchester City has two of the best songwriters in music history on its side in the form of super supporters Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr. Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, has become a fixture around the team and often has Marr on his side. The Smiths guitarist actually was a trialist for the club in the early 1970s before penning songs like “Panic” and “Shoplifters Of The World Unite.” And we didn’t forget you, Liam. #Reunite.

Transfer rumor roundup: Four bids for Gabriel, Barca offer five for Martinez

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The transfer rumor mill has not paused often during the coronavirus suspension, with — nickname alert — French Eddy being linked to Arsenal along with RB Leipzig back Dayot Upamecano.

It seems like more than links when it comes to Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, as four clubs including Premier League side Everton are said to have made bids for the 22-year-old.

Gabriel moved from Brazil to France in 2016, and he was loaned by Lille to Dinamo Zagreb and Troyes before establishing himself as a first-teamer.

The center back has two goals in 52 appearances and is averaging 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 clearances, and .9 interceptions in Ligue 1 play while passing at 82 percent.

Gabriel is set to cost more than $36 million. He’s repped Brazil at the U-20 level.

Elsewhere, a better-known South American is being linked to his usual destination in a wild exchange.

Calcio Mercato reports that Barcelona is willing to offer five players to Inter Milan in order to drive down the price on Lautaro Martinez.

There’s plenty of smoke to infer fire when it comes to the prolific 22-year-old Argentine striker, though a five-player exchange is different than meeting the $124 million release clause.

Those players are midfielders Arturo Vidal, Carles Alena, and Arthur, fullback Nelson Semedo, and Jean-Clair Todibo, who are worth a combined $167 million according to the loose estimates of Transfermarkt.

Arteta details coronavirus bout, talks coaching Arsenal in isolation

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s positive coronavirus test was arguably one of the stories that hammered home the path COVID-19 was going to run through the soccer world.

Arteta is now feeling better, and said he was fortunate that his case was not severe. He’s also grateful that his three children under 10 did not catch the virus.

The Arsenal boss and his wife must know how fortunate they are to have a nanny, as both contracted to the virus before the nanny joined the afflicted.

“Thank God, the kids never got it,” he said via Football.London. “We are all completely fine now. … We could not prevent it in our home. I think it was too late by the time we had the positive test as well. We were reacting and now that’s why I insist that instead of reacting, you have the chance now to stay at home and prevent a lot of situations. We have to do it.”

Arteta also detailed the challenges in running a Premier League club in isolation, but he thinks the homework he’s given his players might get them thinking about the next stage in their careers.

“There are things we have to maintain doing, improve and develop, and individually they are really enjoying the challenge. We might get a few coaches after this virus, or at least a few players that are willing to go down that path because I think they are really enjoying the process.”

The Premier League is done with game action through at least April 30. The silver lining is even more time for his players to digest Arteta’s plans for the long-term.

What we love about Manchester United

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Manchester United.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we head to Old Trafford.

Glory (Glory, Man United): Whether you love or hate them, the stadium song is now dancing through your mind. One, if not the best most recognizable and supported clubs in the world, United has done a ton of winning. No one has as many English top-flight titles than United’s 20. They’ve won a European treble, a continental treble, three UEFA Champions League crowns, two European doubles, and three other doubles for good measure. Winners of a combined 17 FA and League Cups, the Red Devils are two-plus seasons removed from their last silverware run (Europa League and FA Cup, 2016/17). History says one is coming soon.

Pick your favorite legend: The list of players to shine at Old Trafford is deep, and it’s difficult to pick a favorite in order to wax poetic. Is it the supreme vision and global star power of David Beckham? The unheralded-so-much-he’s-over-heralded Paul Scholes? How about the eye-popping 927 first team appearances from Ryan Giggs or combustible goal-collector Wayne Rooney.

We choose Roy Keane, perhaps because we’re worried what would happen if it got back to him that we didn’t. A PFA Team of the Century member, the Irish midfielder was capable of crunching tackles but was also very good with the ball. Plus he jumpstarted the big beard trend when he coached at Aston Villa.

And again: He’s terrifying.

Manchester United
(Photo by AMA/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson: The legendary boss’ shadow (and actual physical presence) looms over every boss who walks through the doors of Old Trafford. The 78-year-old Scottish boss spent 1986-2013 as Red Devils boss, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He claimed four divisional crowns between St. Mirren and Aberdeen before moving to United, and he adores the sport. Witness:

The Academy record: Manchester United has boasted an academy graduate in its 18-man matchday squad for more than 4,000-consecutive senior matches. From Bobby Charlton to George Best, Paul Scholes to Paul Pogba, the club’s youth has delivered products for its first team in reliable fashion.

“Giving young players a chance is a tradition that we are very proud of; It’s part of our DNA and you learn that very quickly when you join the club,” said current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s something to be respected. Only one of the fellas pictured below didn’t come up through the United academy.

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)