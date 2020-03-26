Due to the coronavirus pandemic the English FA have agreed to end the 2019-20 non-league season immediately with all leagues from the seventh-tier down having their results expunged with no promotion or relegation in the men’s game, while the women’s game will finish from tiers three to seven.
The fate of the fifth and sixth tiers in the men’s game remains up in the air as the board of the National Football League will meet for a second time on Thursday to try and come to a consensus decision.
Here is the the statement the FA released on Thursday confirming their decision.
“The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two. These decisions will also apply to the leagues and clubs who play at NLS step seven.
“We will continue to assist and support the National League (NLS steps one and two) to determine the outcome of its 2019-20 season as quickly as possible. The planned implementation of the restructure of the NLS will also now be deferred until the start of the 2021-22 season. Furthermore, we can now confirm that we have decided that all grassroots football is concluded for the 2019-20 season. This will allow the game to move forward and to commence planning for next season. Our County Football Associations (CFAs) will be supporting grassroots leagues over the coming days to determine how they should close out their current competitions.”
In terms of the women’s game, the FA Women’s Super League and Championship will continue but all leagues below that will now end with immediate effect.
“The FA and the leagues within tiers three to seven have reached a consensus to bring the season to an immediate end and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between tiers three to seven. Agreement has also been reached to end the Regional Talent Clubs season, which was due to conclude in April 2020. We remain in consultation with the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship Board and clubs regarding the most appropriate way to complete the current season, including for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Academy.”
In the lengthy statement the FA also announced that it plans to continue the FA Cup, FA Women’s Cup and both the FA Vase and FA Trophy competitions “whenever it is safe and appropriate to do so” as teams are “close to reaching a major final and for those clubs and supporters we will do all we can to keep the Wembley dream alive.”