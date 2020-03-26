This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Manchester United.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still two-time defending champs for a while still, Man City is next.

Pep Guardiola: He may leave Manchester sooner rather than later — who knows, though? — but his name won’t depart posts like these, as the Catalan wizard has revolutionized a league in three countries. The same way that dealing with Jurgen Klopp has made City and the league better, Guardiola set the table by asking all of the questions. City has rewritten the Premier League record book, and the guy’s standing tall during this coronavirus fight, too.

KDB: There’s no one in the league and few in the world like Kevin De Bruyne. He can hammer the ball from distance and his dribbling trickery is solid, but it’s the passing and vision that make KDB the best player in the Premier League.

Passes like this are the ones that light our fires. It’s the soccer equivalent to a quarterback “throwing a guy open” and this one against Man City from 2017 is just stupid.

2017/18: One of the best things about the Premier League stretch run, whenever we get there, is going to be seeing how Liverpool goes about trying to measure up with the best season in recent history. Manchester City’s 2017/18 season was utterly phenomenal, with 32 wins, 106 goals, and a +79 goal differential all records. Pep Guardiola’s football was free-flowing and his defense the league’s stingiest.

Some fans are bigger than others: Every club has its celebrity supporters, but Manchester City has two of the best songwriters in music history on its side in the form of super supporters Noel Gallagher and Johnny Marr. Gallagher, formerly of Oasis, has become a fixture around the team and often has Marr on his side. The Smiths guitarist actually was a trialist for the club in the early 1970s before penning songs like “Panic” and “Shoplifters Of The World Unite.” And we didn’t forget you, Liam. #Reunite.

