This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Manchester United.
Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we head to Old Trafford.
Glory (Glory, Man United): Whether you love or hate them, the stadium song is now dancing through your mind. One, if not the best most recognizable and supported clubs in the world, United has done a ton of winning. No one has as many English top-flight titles than United’s 20. They’ve won a European treble, a continental treble, three UEFA Champions League crowns, two European doubles, and three other doubles for good measure. Winners of a combined 17 FA and League Cups, the Red Devils are two-plus seasons removed from their last silverware run (Europa League and FA Cup, 2016/17). History says one is coming soon.
Pick your favorite legend: The list of players to shine at Old Trafford is deep, and it’s difficult to pick a favorite in order to wax poetic. Is it the supreme vision and global star power of David Beckham? The unheralded-so-much-he’s-over-heralded Paul Scholes? How about the eye-popping 927 first team appearances from Ryan Giggs or combustible goal-collector Wayne Rooney.
We choose Roy Keane, perhaps because we’re worried what would happen if it got back to him that we didn’t. A PFA Team of the Century member, the Irish midfielder was capable of crunching tackles but was also very good with the ball. Plus he jumpstarted the big beard trend when he coached at Aston Villa.
And again: He’s terrifying.
Sir Alex Ferguson: The legendary boss’ shadow (and actual physical presence) looms over every boss who walks through the doors of Old Trafford. The 78-year-old Scottish boss spent 1986-2013 as Red Devils boss, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues. He claimed four divisional crowns between St. Mirren and Aberdeen before moving to United, and he adores the sport. Witness:
Just before #MUNARS kicked off, Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson paid tribute to Arsene Wenger and his incredible career. #MerciArsène pic.twitter.com/t5Pkxo0NXH
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 29, 2018
The Academy record: Manchester United has boasted an academy graduate in its 18-man matchday squad for more than 4,000-consecutive senior matches. From Bobby Charlton to George Best, Paul Scholes to Paul Pogba, the club’s youth has delivered products for its first team in reliable fashion.
“Giving young players a chance is a tradition that we are very proud of; It’s part of our DNA and you learn that very quickly when you join the club,” said current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It’s something to be respected. Only one of the fellas pictured below didn’t come up through the United academy.