Callum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus
Getty Images

Lampard: Hudson-Odoi recovered from COVID-19

By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard provided a bit of positive news on Friday, stating that young Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I’ve spoken to Callum and it’s great that he’s fully recovered,” Lampard said in a video message posted on Chelsea’s social media channels. “I spoke to him throughout that first week when he first got the illness and it was a strange time. Thankfully he didn’t suffer too much and we are happy he’s come through this. Now it’s just about taking the necessary precautions with the rest of the squad, which we have been doing since he first tested positive and everyone is doing well in the current climate.

“It’s a difficult and strange time for everyone and no matter how much we all love football and all love Chelsea, sometimes other things have to come first. This is one of those situations and my message to the players throughout this has been to put your family first. Look after them, and yourself, and keep the motivation that way. I have no concerns with the players losing motivation and I know they will be doing the basics right at home in terms of their fitness and looking after themselves in these times.”

Hudson-Odoi announced on his official Twitter account that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13, and has been in self-isolation since then. He joined Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as Premier League figures who tested positive for the virus. Since then, the Premier League suspended play and training and England has gone into lockdown, with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the virus as well.

While the Premier League continues to wait and see if they can finish their season, it’s positive news that Hudson-Odoi has fully recovered and can get back to fitness work at home.

Enrique: ‘I could return’ to Barcelona one day

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Barcelona may be able to go back to a club favorite coach in the future, as Luis Enrique said he would leave the door open for a chance to coach the Blaugrana again.

Speaking in a Q&A from home with Spanish National Team fans on Youtube, Enrique covered a number of topics including the coronavirus, his thoughts on how the current Spain squad compares with other big nations in Europe, and Barcelona.

“I cannot choose,” Enrique said when asked if he had a favorite season at Barcelona. “I spent eight years as a player and three as a coach, as well as another three at Barça B. I keep all the experience. I feel lucky for having spent so many years in a club like Barça, which gave me everything.

Enrique added, when asked if he would return to Barcelona: “In all the teams where I have trained, I have left the door open and could return, but my time at Barcelona was wonderful and I will always be grateful.”

Enrique was Barcelona manager between 2014 and 2017, and led the club to some of its best results, as well as playing a beautiful style of soccer, since the departure of Pep Guardiola in 2012. Enrique won two La Liga titles as well as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA SuperCup and FIFA Club World Cup. He also won the Copa Del Rey in all three years as manager.

The 49-year-old former midfielder has been Spanish National Team coach since 2018, though he took a break from the position in 2019 as his family suffered a terrible tragedy, the death of his daughter. He has since returned as full-time national team coach.

On a brighter note, when asked what he is doing to fill the time during his self-isolation at home in Spain, Enrique said that one of the things he is doing is learning English. He reportedly lived for six months in Australia after he retired as a player in 2004 and he’s been rumored to take over at Premier League clubs in the past.

In general, you don’t need to speak English to coach in the Premier League, but if he can speak well enough to get his message across, he may feel even more confident about taking a job in England. Perhaps after the 2021 European championships, Enrique could look to move abroad for the first time since a one-season spell at AS Roma in Italy.

What we love about Newcastle

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMar 27, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT
This week at ProSoccerTalk we will be detailing what we love about each Premier League club competing in the 2019-20 season and next up is Newcastle.

Each day we will release details on why who adore each team in particular as we remind ourselves just how awesome the PL is as we await its return following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Time to take a closer look at the Magpies.

Alan Shearer: Internationally, Shearer is clearly the most recognizable player associated with the Newcastle United name and brand. Growing up just a couple of miles from St. James Park, Shearer returned to his home in a big-money transfer from Blackburn Rovers in 1996 and starred for his hometown club for the next decade. Including his time with Southampton, where he first went professional, and Blackburn Rovers, where he won a Premier League title, Shearer scored 260 league goals and 64 assists in 441 matches. Shearer retired in 2006 with more than 400 matches played for Newcastle, and more than 200 goals, and numerous records. His 260 league goals are by far the most of any Premier League player and his 206 goals for Newcastle is also a club record mark.

Newcastle United’s Alan Shearer celebrates his goal in front of the fans (Photo by Owen Humphreys – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Shearer, who has since gone on to manage the club briefly and move into television punditry on BBC’s Match of the Day, was honored with a bronze statue outside of the ground. It features the former England international in his oft-seen goal celebration, running towards the fans with his pointer finger held aloft in the sky.

DeAndre Yedlin: Just the second American-born player to play for the Toon (after Oguchi Onyewu had a loan spell in 2007), Newcastle took a chance on a young, speedy winger who was coming off a loan in 2015-2016 at arch rivals Sunderland. While things haven’t always been rosy and sunny at Newcastle for Yedlin, he’s clearly improved on the defensive and tactical side of the game, and it’s shown in U.S. Men’s National Team matches when he’s returned and been fit to play.

To date, Yedlin has made 125 league appearances for the Magpies. He’s also scored five goals, including this beauty last fall.

Miguel Almiron: Other than scoring boatloads of goals, like Alan Shearer did in his heyday, there’s nothing Newcastle fans love more than a hard-working player who happens to also possess incredible technical gifts as well. Enter Miguel Almiron. Although the Paraguayan international has struggled with his end-product, his lightning-fast runs down the channels have excited Newcastle fans since he joined the club in February 2019.

No matter what happens this season or in the future, Newcastle fans will always have his FA Cup double against West Bromwich Albion early in March.

St. James Park faithful: Through all the ups and downs, you can just about always count on the Newcastle fans showing up to support their team. Newcastle fans are considered among the most passionate around the globe, and it’s been quite a while since the club was contending for Champions League places. They’ve also had their fair share of hopes dashed, and have had to deal twice with relegation in the last 15 years. But they still fill up the 52,000-plus seat capacity at the beautifully-redesigned St. James Park.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 20: Newcastle United fans display anti-racism banners during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 20, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How will suspension of season change PL stars’ injury timetables?

by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
If the Premier League is able to resume and complete the 2019-20 season, a number of clubs will benefit from time off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with regards to players currently recovering from long-term injuries.

Players previously expected to miss the rest, or the majority, of the season will suddenly have a new lease on the current campaign with nine or 10 games left to play. Simply put, a few clubs in relegation battles and top-four top-five chases could see their fortunes completely changed. Clubs not discussed either had relatively clean bills of health, or were already expected to return key players in short order.

Tottenham Hotspur

No club will receive a bigger boost if/when the PL resumes. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min went down with potentially season-ending injuries four weeks apart at the start of 2020. With both of his goal-scoring stars unavailable, Jose Mourinho’s side took just one point from three games before the season was suspended. Both Kane and Son had an outside shot at returning for the final game or two of the season, according to Mourinho, which would have them returning in early May. Now, an early May return could see them play all nine games with Tottenham currently four points back of fifth-place Manchester United. The same goes for January signing Steven Bergwijn, who is recovering from a “significant” ankle sprain and was previously in danger of missing the rest of the season. Moussa Sissoko will also return if/when play resumes; he was previously slated to miss an additional two or three weeks while recovering from a knee injury.

Arsenal

Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle on March 2 and was subsequently expected to miss the remainder of the season, but the Gunners’ most influential and consistent midfield performer will have every chance to return for a handful of games if/when the season resumes. Sead Kolasinac was previously meant to return to training in early April after a “significant” shoulder injury in late February; he would have then been available for the final four or five games, but will now almost certainly be available at season’s restart. Cedric Soares, who arrived from Southampton with a pre-existing knee injury in January, will also see additional availability this season. Arsenal currently sit five points back of fifth place, with a game in hand.

Manchester City

With Liverpool having essentially wrapped the title up, Man City stand to benefit more in their quest to win the Champions League where they lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Aymeric Laporte wasn’t previously expected back until after the March international break, which was scheduled to occur two weeks after the second leg. Leroy Sane is also very close to making his return and season debut after tearing his ACL in the Community Shield.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford (back) – late April; Paul Pogba (ankle) – early April;

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka (knee) – potentially out remainder of season; Paul Dummett (hamstring) – potentially out remainder of season; Ciaran Clark (ankle) – potentially out remainder of season; Andy Carroll (groin) – early May; Jetro Willems (knee) – previously out remainder of season

Aston Villa

Wesley (knee) – previously out remainder of season; Tom Heaton (knee) – previously out remainder of season; John McGinn (ankle) – potentially out remainder of season

Latest PL update following meeting with EFL, PFA

Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
The Premier League, English Football League and Professional Footballers’s Association released a joint-statement following a meeting between the three sides held on Friday.

Notably, it was revealed that the four leagues in question — the PL and three Football League competitions — will not resume until April 30 at the earliest. The goal of the meeting was to “mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England” and set in place a plan for how the leagues, which feed clubs to one another through promotion and relegation, can remain in lockstep as they transition from one season to the next.

The full statement can be read below:

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organizations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.