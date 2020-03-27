More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Latest PL update following meeting with EFL, PFA

By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League, English Football League and Professional Footballers’s Association released a joint-statement following a meeting between the three sides held on Friday.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

Notably, it was revealed that the four leagues in question — the PL and three Football League competitions — will not resume until April 30 at the earliest. The goal of the meeting was to “mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England” and set in place a plan for how the leagues, which feed clubs to one another through promotion and relegation, can remain in lockstep as they transition from one season to the next.

The full statement can be read below:

The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organizations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.

The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.

The leagues will not recommence until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.

How will suspension of season change PL stars’ injury timetables?

by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the Premier League is able to resume and complete the 2019-20 season, a number of clubs will benefit from time off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with regards to players currently recovering from long-term injuries.

[ MORE: Friday’s transfer rumor roundup | Thursday | Wednesday ]

Players previously expected to miss the rest, or the majority, of the season will suddenly have a new lease on the current campaign with nine or 10 games left to play. Simply put, a few clubs in relegation battles and top-four top-five chases could see their fortunes completely changed. Clubs not discussed either had relatively clean bills of health, or were already expected to return key players in short order.

Tottenham Hotspur

No club will receive a bigger boost if/when the PL resumes. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min went down with potentially season-ending injuries four weeks apart at the start of 2020. With both of his goal-scoring stars unavailable, Jose Mourinho’s side took just one point from three games before the season was suspended. Both Kane and Son had an outside shot at returning for the final game or two of the season, according to Mourinho, which would have them returning in early May. Now, an early May return could see them play all nine games with Tottenham currently four points back of fifth-place Manchester United. The same goes for January signing Steven Bergwijn, who is recovering from a “significant” ankle sprain and was previously in danger of missing the rest of the season. Moussa Sissoko will also return if/when play resumes; he was previously slated to miss an additional two or three weeks while recovering from a knee injury.

Arsenal

Lucas Torreira suffered a fractured ankle on March 2 and was subsequently expected to miss the remainder of the season, but the Gunners’ most influential and consistent midfield performer will have every chance to return for a handful of games if/when the season resumes. Sead Kolasinac was previously meant to return to training in early April after a “significant” shoulder injury in late February; he would have then been available for the final four or five games, but will now almost certainly be available at season’s restart. Cedric Soares, who arrived from Southampton with a pre-existing knee injury in January, will also see additional availability this season. Arsenal currently sit five points back of fifth place, with a game in hand.

Manchester City

With Liverpool having essentially wrapped the title up, Man City stand to benefit more in their quest to win the Champions League where they lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Aymeric Laporte wasn’t previously expected back until after the March international break, which was scheduled to occur two weeks after the second leg. Leroy Sane is also very close to making his return and season debut after tearing his ACL in the Community Shield.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford (back) – late April; Paul Pogba (ankle) – early April;

Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka (knee) – potentially out remainder of season; Paul Dummett (hamstring) – potentially out remainder of season; Ciaran Clark (ankle) – potentially out remainder of season; Andy Carroll (groin) – early May; Jetro Willems (knee) – out remainder of season

Transfer rumor roundup: Real Madrid to snatch up Haaland, Pogba

Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 27, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of all of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors, including a few involving Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Thursday’s transfer rumor roundup | Wednesday | Tuesday ]

When a player possessed world-class talent or potential, it feels like all roads eventually lead to Madrid — or, at least a chance to move to the Spanish capital. Sure, Erling Haaland is only 19 years old, but he’s already been earmarked as Real Madrid’s star striker for the next 10 or 15 years with Zinedine Zidane reportedly very keen on bringing the Norwegian to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. It was inevitable from the moment he started scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking of Madrid restocking the pond full of world-class stars, Zidane also hopes to have Paul Pogba in his team when the 2020-21 season kicks off. With his current contract with Manchester United set to expire in just over 12 months, it’s now or never for Pogba to move elsewhere or re-up for another few years. Given the up-and-down nature (it’s mostly been down, if we’re honest) of his second stint at Old Trafford, Pogba seems a safe bet to make another big-money move this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward midfielder Raul Jimenez on speculation that he’ll leave the club this summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League, via Facebook Live: “I have a contract [with Wolves] until 2023. It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay. I’m good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things — me as well as the whole team.”

Don’t be surprised if Arsenal make a decidedly Spanish turn in the coming transfer windows with Mikel Arteta at the helm. The former Gunners midfielder was a crafty technician himself and has a preference for similarly skilled players, based on reports of his interest in Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Valencia as they made their way into the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time since 2013, and clubs the size of Arsenal have certainly taken notice.

Pedro will leave Chelsea when his contract expires this summer, according to the player himself. The 32-year-old World Cup winner will almost certainly have a number of suitors at mid-tier European clubs as well as the Middle East and China.

Man United want season to be finished

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 27, 2020, 12:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Man United have revealed that they want the season to be finished.

The Premier League have agreed make sure the 2019-20 is ‘extended indefinitely’ with the English top-flight suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In a letter to season ticket holders about contingency plans if the rest of the 2019-20 season is to be played behind closed doors, Man United had the following to say when it came to whether or not they felt games should be played soon.

“The club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA club competitions.”

Man United have suspended their season ticket renewal date of May 1 for next season and most Premier League clubs have followed suit given these uncertain times for fans and everyone else in-between.

Other Premier League clubs have intimated that they’d rather have the season issued null and void and started over again in August, if possible then, and there is a growing sense this could happen, even though the Premier League and European soccer’s governing body UEFA want to avoid this scenario at all costs.

Man United are voicing what the vast majority of people want: games to return when it is safe to do so. When that will be possible remains to be seen and the impact that will have on the 2020-21 campaign and beyond could be huge. Man United are still in the FA Cup, Europa League and in the hunt for Champions League qualification, so they want the season to be completed as they have a chance of winning silverware and reaching Europe’s top club competition. Other PL clubs who have little to play for and a lot to lose when it comes to relegation will, obviously, take a slightly different stance.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

Atalanta-Valencia match labeled ‘Game Zero’ by some medical experts

Coronavirus
Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 26, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They’re calling it Game Zero when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, but could a Champions League match in Italy really be the “biological bomb” that sent COVID-19 through two countries?

Associated Press writers Tales Azzoni and Andrew Dampf wrote a sprawling story of Atalanta’s Round of 16 first leg against Valencia in Milan last month.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Atalanta is from Bergamo and the match was widely considered the biggest in club history. Around one-third of Bergamo’s population traveled to Milan’s San Siro to catch the event, won 4-1 by the hosts.

Now authorities are wondering whether the match, with thousands of Italians and a number of visiting Spaniards, helped send the virus back west.

From The Associated Press:

“We were mid-February so we didn’t have the circumstances of what was happening,” Bergamo mayor Giorgio Gori said this week during a live Facebook chat with the Foreign Press Association in Rome. “If it’s true what they’re saying that the virus was already circulating in Europe in January, then it’s very probable that 40,000 Bergamaschi in the stands of San Siro, all together, exchanged the virus between them. As is possible that so many Bergamaschi that night got together in houses, bars to watch the match and did the same. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have known. No one knew the virus was already here. It was inevitable.”

Atalanta won the first leg and then dedicated the second leg to medical workers and suffering people back home, which by then was dealing with an escalating crisis.

A journalist in Valencia attended the game and later became the second person to test positive for COVID-19 in Spain. Valencia center back Ezequiel Garay was one of five club members to test positive for coronavirus as well.

It’s certainly no one’s fault, but the validity of the hypothesis alone shows why experts are begging everyone to abide by social distancing measures.

Atalanta remains hopeful of competing in its first ever UCL quarterfinals should the competition continue later this year.