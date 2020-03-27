Man United have revealed that they want the season to be finished.

The Premier League have agreed make sure the 2019-20 is ‘extended indefinitely’ with the English top-flight suspended until April 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to season ticket holders about contingency plans if the rest of the 2019-20 season is to be played behind closed doors, Man United had the following to say when it came to whether or not they felt games should be played soon.

“The club fully supports the collective intent to complete the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA club competitions.”

Man United have suspended their season ticket renewal date of May 1 for next season and most Premier League clubs have followed suit given these uncertain times for fans and everyone else in-between.

Other Premier League clubs have intimated that they’d rather have the season issued null and void and started over again in August, if possible then, and there is a growing sense this could happen, even though the Premier League and European soccer’s governing body UEFA want to avoid this scenario at all costs.

Man United are voicing what the vast majority of people want: games to return when it is safe to do so. When that will be possible remains to be seen and the impact that will have on the 2020-21 campaign and beyond could be huge. Man United are still in the FA Cup, Europa League and in the hunt for Champions League qualification, so they want the season to be completed as they have a chance of winning silverware and reaching Europe’s top club competition. Other PL clubs who have little to play for and a lot to lose when it comes to relegation will, obviously, take a slightly different stance.

Latest coronavirus connections to soccer:

