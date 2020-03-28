His brother Abderrahim spoke to Dutch TV and gave a positive update on his situation as Nouri, now 22 years old, has been moved home with his family.
“He’s just awake. He sleeps, he sneezes, he eats, he burps, but it’s not like he gets out of bed,” Abderrahim said. “We talk to him like he’s not sick. We take him into our conversations and we watch football with him in the living room, for example. Then he watches. You notice that he likes that very much. He often shows emotions. Sometimes he is emotional, but often there is also a smile. That does us good. That makes you really appreciate a smile.”
The Dutch-Moroccan, affectionately known as Appie, was one of the brightest products at Ajax and at the age of 20 he had broken into the first team.
In 2018 Ajax admitted the situation could have been handled better as club doctor Don de Winter was fired. Ajax admitted that a defibrillator should have been used sooner and had UEFA’s guidelines been followed then “it’s possible that Abdelhak would have come out in a better condition. This isn’t certain, but it’s a possibility. We recognize our responsibility and liability for the consequences of this,” CEO Edwin van der Sar said in a statement.
Appie’s father, Mohammed, revealed the family now do a lot of the nursing work themselves and his son is responding well to be in familiar surroundings at home.
“The intention is that Appie keeps getting better,” Appie said. “We have to take care of him as best we can. We try to do a lot ourselves. We have less nurses and help in the home now. We do a lot ourselves.”
“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago,” Rashford said. “I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team. I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”
Man United would gain a huge boost from having Rashford back fit and available as Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood have stepped up admirably in his absence but there’s no doubt he has become Man United’s main man.
Rashford had scored 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Man United before his injury and that is his best tally of goals in his young career so far.
With Rashford on the left, Martial up top, Bruno Fernandes in the hole and Daniel James on the right, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the perfect blend of pace, power and creativity and he now has Ighalo and Greenwood to jump off the bench and mix things up when needed.
Man United are three points off the top four with nine games to go and have momentum as Solskjaer’s boys are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and are hitting top gear at the perfect point in the season before the suspension arrived. Rashford’s return should only continue that resurgence, whenever games return.
West Ham United have eight players in self-isolation who are showing coronavirus symptoms.
The vice-chairman of the Premier League club, Karren Brady, has revealed that several Hammers players are doing okay but are in self-isolation with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well. But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent,” Brady said in her column in The Sun.
The Premier League’s main aim is to continue play as soon as possible but the previous date for games to begin again was April 30 and that is looking increasingly unlikely.
Previously Brady had revealed her belief that the Premier League should be deemed ‘null and void’ and ended right away with no title awarded and no promotion or relegation but following a recent meeting between Premier League clubs, the main aim is to finish the 2019-20 season whenever they can, even if that means playing games in July, beyond the deadline of June 30 set by UEFA.
“When we – all Premier League clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” Brady said. “And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver. It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants – especially the players and fans. But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”
Premier League clubs and officials are determined to finish the season but the situation is escalating across the UK each and every day as the possibility of restarting the season seems at least 6-8 weeks off.
Teemu Pukki: Norwich City’s cinderella season in the Premier League is in large part thanks to the heroics and scoring achievements of the Finnish wonder. Pukki scored 30 goals in all competitions last year as Norwich won promotion, and his hard running up top has led to 11 league goals in the Premier League this season. It’s an incredible change for a player who before 2016, only had more than 10 goals in a season once, playing back in Finland with HJK.
Norwich City will likely go down, but not for lack of effort from Pukki and co.
Daniel Farke: The eccentric German manager helped get Norwich City promotion to the Premier League and it seems that even with the club in serious trouble in the relegation zone, the club is sticking by Farke.
Despite playing with a majority of players who helped get the club promoted, Farke has stuck to his guns with an attacking, possession style of play – when not facing the big six – that has certainly been at times great and other times a nightmare. However, all fans have to respect a coach sticking with his or her style and believing that their methods will eventually work out.
Farke may depart at the end of the season, perhaps it’s time for a new challenge. But if not, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him lead Norwich City back into the Premier League, should the Canaries go down as expected.
Unique jerseys: Other than some teams away kits, no one else in the Premier League currently has as bright and provocative a uniform as Norwich City. With their bright yellow tops fading into green, the Norwich City brand is certainly recognizable by Premier League fans. The style sets Norwich apart from other clubs, who can fall into the assortment of reds, blues, or claret and blues (West Ham and Aston Villa, anyone?)
The style may adjust over time, but the colors never change. We love it that way.
Norwich City fans: Some English soccer clubs can date their origins back to the 19th century, but how many clubs and their supporters are still singing songs they sang on the terraces in the 1800’s? Just one, that we know of.
For more than 120 years, soccer fans in East Anglia – northeast of London, where Norwich is located, have been singing “On the ball, city” over and over again to support their team. According to Norwich City, it’s thought to be the oldest soccer chant in the world.
Norwich City supporters stay with their club, win or lose, just like this song.
Ex-Newcastle winger Solano detained for breaking coronavirus curfew
“Those who know me know that I have tried to handle myself in the best way,” Solano said. “I went to a lunch and end up in a situation like the one at night that was not a party, it was just a meeting, a lunch that I was invited by a friend who we always visited. Obviously I am very sorry for all this and I apologize for the case.
“I am not going to justify it, the whole country is in the same situation, one puts oneself in the shoes of people who must live day by day, it is very hard for them, but the most important thing is, health, without that we can not do anything.”
Peru’s government on March 18 announced a curfew from 8:00 p.m. local to 5:00 a.m. local to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus.
Solano is currently an assistant coach for Peru, working with head coach Ricardo Gareca. Solano earned 95 caps for Peru, though he was not able to lead them to the World Cup despite his talent and speed along the wing.
The 45-year-old came up with Peruvian club Sporting Cristal and later played for Boca Juniors before getting snapped up by Newcastle. Solano played eight seasons with Newcastle, wowing the crowds with his athleticism between 1998-2004 and again from 2005-2007. Solano played all over England, featuring for Aston Villa, West Ham, Leicester City, Hull City, and Hartlepool United. Since his playing days, Solano served short spells as a manager, first for Peruvian giant Universitario and then for Jose Galvez. Randomly, he coached a Canadian semi-pro team for a few months in 2014 before it lost its license.
Overall, Solano played 302 Premier League games with 49 goals and 62 assists.