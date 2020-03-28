West Ham United have eight players in self-isolation who are showing coronavirus symptoms.
The vice-chairman of the Premier League club, Karren Brady, has revealed that several Hammers players are doing okay but are in self-isolation with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am relieved to say they are all showing mild symptoms and, along with their families, seem to be well. But it is no more than a handshake, sneeze or cough away from any of us, so no one should be complacent,” Brady said in her column in The Sun.
The Premier League’s main aim is to continue play as soon as possible but the previous date for games to begin again was April 30 and that is looking increasingly unlikely.
Previously Brady had revealed her belief that the Premier League should be deemed ‘null and void’ and ended right away with no title awarded and no promotion or relegation but following a recent meeting between Premier League clubs, the main aim is to finish the 2019-20 season whenever they can, even if that means playing games in July, beyond the deadline of June 30 set by UEFA.
“When we – all Premier League clubs – last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible,” Brady said. “And that games will run into July, if required, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver. It may be games have to be played behind closed doors, which no one wants – especially the players and fans. But we hope it might just be possible to go ahead once the sharp graph of it bottoms out.”
Premier League clubs and officials are determined to finish the season but the situation is escalating across the UK each and every day as the possibility of restarting the season seems at least 6-8 weeks off.