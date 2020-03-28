Man United star Marcus Rashford is closing in on a return to full fitness as the young striker continues to recover from a serious back injury.

Rashford, 22, suffered a double stress fracture in his back in January and it looked like his season was over for Man United and England.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic halting the season, Rashford is now set to be ready for the final months of the campaign, whenever the Premier League season resumes.

Speaking to our partners in the UK Sky Sports News, Rashford revealed he is close to a full recovery.

“I feel much better. I have a scan in another couple of days and that should solidify it, but I feel much better compared to two or three weeks ago,” Rashford said. “I feel 10 times better now. For me, now it’s just about getting ready to build up back up to training and then playing games for the team. I’m in a much better place. I’m much happier than I was about a month ago so things are looking positive.”

Man United would gain a huge boost from having Rashford back fit and available as Anthony Martial, Odion Ighalo and Mason Greenwood have stepped up admirably in his absence but there’s no doubt he has become Man United’s main man.

Rashford had scored 19 goals in 31 games in all competitions for Man United before his injury and that is his best tally of goals in his young career so far.

With Rashford on the left, Martial up top, Bruno Fernandes in the hole and Daniel James on the right, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the perfect blend of pace, power and creativity and he now has Ighalo and Greenwood to jump off the bench and mix things up when needed.

Man United are three points off the top four with nine games to go and have momentum as Solskjaer’s boys are 11 games unbeaten in all competitions and are hitting top gear at the perfect point in the season before the suspension arrived. Rashford’s return should only continue that resurgence, whenever games return.

