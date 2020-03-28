Transfer news: Neuer to Chelsea, Godin to Tottenham

The latest transfer news continues across the Premier League and here’s a look at some of the juiciest rumors.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
First up, the latest transfer news out of Stamford Bridge says that Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
According to German outlet Bild the 34-year-old is on the lis of goalkeepers Frank Lampard and Chelsea are looking at as they aim to upgrade their goalkeeping position.
Neuer has been at Bayern since 2011 and has won everything possible with the Bavarian giants, with his current contract due to expire next summer after he recently rejected a one-year extension. Bayern have signed promising young goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, 23, from Schalke and have been linked with a $100 million move for German international Marc andre Ter Stegen if Neuer does move on.
Chelsea have struggled in the goalkeeping department this season with Kepa Arrizabalaga dropped by Lampard in recent months and back up Willy Caballero hardly excelling as Kepa’s replacement.
The Blues have plenty of attacking talent but they have conceded 39 goals in 29 games so far with only Burnley and Arsenal conceding more goals (40) in the top 10.
Neuer is coming towards his prime as a goalkeeper and if Chelsea can snap him when the transfer window reopens for a small fee, given his contract will have less than one year remaining, it would represent a huge upgrade and some much-needed experience in their defensive unit.
Another London club looking to add experience in the defensive department is Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho said to be keen on signing Diego Godin from Inter Milan. There hasn’t been that much transfer news swirling around Tottenham and this may not the kind of addition Spurs fans would be hoping for.
Godin, 34, has been admired by Mourinho for some time as the former Atletico Madrid defender is a master of the dark arts and looked close to signing for Mourinho at Man United two years ago before instead signing a new deal at Atletico.
Uruguay’s captain has spent the last season at Inter Milan but a report from Corriere dello Sport states that he will be allowed to leave this summer as he hasn’t slotted into Antonio Conte’s plans in a three man central defense.
With Jan Vertonghen set to be out of contract this summer and Spurs’ continuing to leak goals galore, Mourinho is said to want to add experience at the back to hold things together. Godin would fit the bill but would this potential move to the Premier League come too late in his career?
The way he plays means that pace isn’t exactly necessary as he reads the game superbly and his aerial ability, ability to cover and organize is why Spurs would bring him in. Adding Godin alongside young defenders like Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez could work well, plus Toby Alderweireld is also around. Godin is reliable and Mourinho certainly needs more reliable defenders around if his time in charge of Tottenham is going to be a success.